Majority of Eligible New Yorkers Registered as Organ Donors

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that for the first time, more than 50 percent of the eligible New York population has registered to become organ and tissue donors through New York's Organ Donor Registry.

“This is a very important milestone for New York and the thousands of New Yorkers who are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant,” Governor Hochul said. “It is the result of dogged efforts by advocates and my colleagues at the Departments of Motor Vehicles and Health to raise awareness about the never-ending need for organ and tissue donors. Making that decision to provide the gift of life to someone else is a great example of the giving spirit of New Yorkers.”

This milestone is particularly significant for New York, which has historically had one of the lowest organ donor registry enrollment rates in the country, leaving thousands of New Yorkers waiting for a life-changing transplant, with about 400 New Yorkers losing their lives each year due to a shortage of donors. While much more work remains to ensure a life-changing transplant for every New Yorker in need, reaching the 50 percent mark is a major achievement considering the State was at just 22 percent a decade ago.

Today, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder and leadership from the New York State Department of Health (DOH) joined Donate Life New York State, impacted families and elected officials in the Bronx, to celebrate this milestone and to continue to raise awareness in the community, which has one of the lowest rates of enrollments on the Registry.

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “I have been working and waiting for this moment since I started this job in early 2019. More than 80 percent of New Yorkers who enroll in the Organ Donor Registry sign up through the DMV, so we have made a concerted effort to educate our staff and our customers about the importance of organ donation. New York has lagged behind so many other states for too long, and through this partnership with DOH and Donate Life, we have been successful in turning that around and giving people waiting for organ transplants a fighting chance at a healthy future.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “What could be more beautiful and loving than saving a life? I am so proud that more than 50 percent of our New York population has registered to become organ and tissue donors through New York's Organ Donor Registry. Just one donor can save the lives of up to eight people while tissue donors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of up to 75 people. I thank everyone who has enrolled. These acts of selflessness make me even more proud to be a New Yorker.”

Executive Director of Donate Life New York State Aisha Tator said, “When I joined Donate Life New York State more than a decade ago, achieving the mark of a majority of New Yorkers registered as organ and tissue donors was an ambitious goal, but thanks to our efforts alongside our partners — including years of work with DMV and DOH — today we are proud to celebrate this major milestone. The growth of the Donate Life Registry helped save the lives of about 3,000 New Yorkers last year. These are parents, children and community members who now lead happier and healthier lives. With 8,000 New Yorkers still waiting for a life-changing organ, our work is far from finished, and Donate Life New York State will continue building a culture of donation to improve the lives of the thousands of New Yorkers in need.”

This progress, which has nearly tripled the number of lives saved annually through organ transplantation, would not have been possible without the relentless joint effort of DMV, DOH, elected officials across the political spectrum and Donate Life NYS — the nonprofit tasked by the State to lead donor registration enrollment campaigns and education efforts.

Nearly 8,000 New Yorkers are currently on the waitlist for a life-changing organ. Today, this diverse group of State leaders, elected officials, advocates and impacted families encouraged their fellow New Yorkers to join the Registry and help further Donate Life's mission of ensuring a life-changing transplant for every New Yorker in need. A single donor can save up to eight lives and heal 75 more through organ and tissue donation.

New Yorkers can register to become organ donors on the Donate Life New York State website.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “I want to commend the hard work of Donate Life New York State, the DMV and the Department of Health to celebrate this remarkable milestone in organ donor registration. For the first time, more than half of eligible New Yorkers have stepped forward to register as organ donors, a significant achievement that will save countless lives. There is still much more to be done, but today we celebrate the power of education, partnership and the generosity of New Yorkers. Together, we can continue this progress and ensure that every person in need of a transplant has the opportunity for a second chance at life.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “Achieving over 50 percent enrollment in the Organ Donor Registry is a moment to celebrate the tireless efforts of Donate Life New York State, the Department of Health (DOH), the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), advocates, health care professionals and families who understand the importance of organ donation. As Chair of the Senate Health Committee, I have proudly passed legislation aimed at increasing outreach and enrollment so more New Yorkers can become organ donors. Since New York has one of the lowest organ donor rates in the nation and many people waiting for transplants, we must continue to implement measures to address organ donation and ensure that those in need receive the life-saving transplants they deserve.”

State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda said, “As someone deeply committed to improving health outcomes for the Bronx and beyond, I am proud to join Donate Life New York State, the DMV and the Department of Health in celebrating this milestone. Organ donation has the power to save lives, and crossing the 50 percent mark in statewide donor registry enrollment is a major step forward for New York. This is especially important for communities like the Bronx, where the need for transplants is disproportionately high. I look forward to continuing our work to raise awareness, dispel myths and encourage even more New Yorkers to become organ donors. Together, we can ensure that every New Yorker in need has access to the life-saving gift of a transplant.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “Reaching the milestone of 50 percent organ donor registration in New York State represents hope for thousands of New Yorkers awaiting life-saving transplants. While we celebrate this progress, we must redouble our efforts to further increase enrollment and ensure that every New Yorker in need has the opportunity for a second chance at life. Every new registration has the potential to transform lives, and I thank Donate Life New York State, the DMV and the DOH for their tireless efforts in growing the donor registry.”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “As a mother who spent 16 years watching my eldest son endure the challenges of kidney failure, I know firsthand the incredible, life-changing power of organ donation. I will never forget the joy and gratitude we felt when we received the call that a donor match had been found, giving my son a new chance at life. Today, I am proud to join Donate Life NYS, the DMV and the Department of Health in celebrating this important milestone. Reaching a 50 percent registration rate is a tremendous achievement, but there’s still more we can do. Too many families, especially in communities like the Bronx, are still waiting for that same life-saving call. I encourage every New Yorker to register as an organ donor and be part of this movement of hope and generosity.”

About New York State Department of Motor Vehicles

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is, for many people, their first interaction with state government. It is a multi-faceted agency, serving more than 15 million New Yorkers through driver licensing and non-driver identification, vehicle titling and registration, driver safety and education, regulating businesses that sell, repair and inspect vehicles and administering New York state motor vehicle laws.

DMV and its more than 3,000 employees statewide have prioritized the safety of New Yorkers through traffic safety initiatives, combating and preventing identity fraud and protecting consumers. The agency is hard at work every day to “Shatter Perceptions” of what people think DMV is by continually adapting and adopting innovative strategies to better provide services to its customers where they are and in ways that are more efficient and convenient for them.

About New York State Department of Health

The New York State Department of Health has been overseeing the health, safety and well-being of New Yorkers since 1901 – from vaccinations to utilizing new developments in science as critical tools in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. In the face of today’s new public health challenges and evolving health care system, health equity is foundational to everything the State Department of Health does to help all people achieve optimal physical, mental and social well-being.

About Donate Life New York State

Donate Life New York State is the statewide non-profit organization dedicated to increasing organ, eye and tissue donation in New York State. Our goal is to ensure a life changing transplant for every New Yorker in need. Since 2002, we've served as the voice for New York's organ, eye and tissue donation community, bringing together recovery organizations, health professionals, community organizations and people whose lives have been touched by our mission. Donate Life NYS operates the New York State Donate Life Registry under contract with the State of New York, and advances organ, eye and tissue donation through public and professional education, Registry enrollment campaigns, legislative advocacy, social and behavioral research, strategic partnerships and collaborative forums with the greater donation and transplantation community.