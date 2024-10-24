Mitch Gould of NPI: Why Now is the Perfect Time for International Brands to Enter the U.S. Supplement Market

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. dietary supplement market is experiencing unprecedented growth, making it an ideal time for international brands to expand into the market. Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leading distributor of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, emphasizes the significant opportunities for global brands looking to make their mark in the United States.According to Grand View Research , the dietary supplement market in North America claimed a 33% revenue share in 2023, with most of that attributed to U.S. consumers. This dynamic growth has been driven by factors such as rising healthcare costs, increasing awareness of wellness through diet, advancements in science and technology, and evolving food regulations. Additionally, trends indicate that 2025 will bring even greater demand, fueled by rapid urbanization, increased disposable income, and a stronger focus on health and well-being.“As the U.S. dietary supplement market continues to surge, international brands have a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on this demand,” said Gould. “We are seeing a significant push towards health-conscious products, especially in categories like collagen, sports nutrition, immune health, and organic supplements.”Key Trends Driving U.S. Supplement Market Growth in 2025With industry projections suggesting that the global dietary supplement market will reach $688.9 billion by 2032, the U.S. is poised to remain a critical player in this expansion. Here are some of the product types that are expected to dominate the market in 2025:- Collagen Supplements: With a growing interest in skin, joint, and bone health.- Pet Supplements: As more consumers focus on holistic pet care.- Sports Nutrition Supplements: Driven by increased fitness trends.- Beauty from Within Supplements: Blending wellness with beauty.- GLP-1 Support Supplements for Weight Loss: As metabolic health becomes a major focus.These trends underscore the evolving preferences of U.S. consumers, with a particular emphasis on supplements that support metabolic health, women's health, gut health, and overall wellness.NPI’s Proven Strategy for U.S. Market EntryThrough NPI’s unique “Evolution of Distribution” platform, international brands can seamlessly introduce their products into the U.S. market. This turnkey approach, developed by Gould, combines comprehensive sales and marketing strategies with distribution and logistics expertise, helping brands navigate the complex U.S. retail landscape.“We understand the challenges that come with launching a product in a new market, especially one as diverse and expansive as the U.S.,” said Gould. “At NPI, we provide end-to-end support, from regulatory compliance to retail distribution, to ensure that brands can successfully grow their presence.”The Future is Now for International Supplement BrandsAs the U.S. dietary supplement market gears up for significant growth in 2025, international brands have an opportunity to enter a thriving and evolving sector. With rising demand for innovative, health-focused products, the time is ripe for companies to leverage NPI’s expertise and enter one of the world’s largest and most lucrative markets.For more information about Nutritional Products International and Mitch Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” strategy, visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

