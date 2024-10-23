UPDATE – Opulence Education Group Celebrates Grand Opening of new Academy of Learning Career College-North York Campus

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opulence Education Group is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Academy of Learning Career College-North York campus, located at Suite 805, 5075 Yonge Street. The celebration will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

During the event, guests will be treated to refreshments, campus tours, and information about the educational programs available at the new campus. The state-of-the-art facility offers a range of short-term diploma programs for domestic students, with a focus on high-demand fields such as payroll and accounting, health care, and information technology.

For over 25 years, Academy of Learning Career College has been committed to providing students with the hands-on training, professional exposure, and support they need to succeed in today’s job market. The new North York campus is designed to further enhance the student experience, offering modern amenities and an expanded range of programs.

“Our mission is to provide small, instructor-led classes with personalized attention, helping each student achieve their career goals,” said Chamara Perera, Chief Operating Officer. “We are dedicated to ensuring our students find meaningful and rewarding employment.”

As Canada’s largest career college network, Academy of Learning has helped thousands of individuals embark on new career paths, re-enter the workforce, increase their earning potential, and upgrade their skills.

Academy of Learning Career College is part of the Opulence Education Group, a global education organization providing world class accessible education with a wide range of programs delivered in Canada, India and Australia.

Career training institutions like Academy of Learning play a vital role in preparing Canada’s workforce for the future. With specialized programs in health care, IT, business, and community services, the sector contributes an estimated $15 billion to the Canadian economy annually.

For more information academyoflearning.com Anoush Kazarian Campus Director - North York Chamara Perera anoush.kazarian@aoltoronto.com chamara@aoltoronto.com 437-979-3410

