ACMA and APLCM Release 2024 National Survey Results: A Vital Resource for Health Care Professionals

Little Rock, Arkansas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA) and the Association for Physician Leaders in Care Management (APLCM) are proud to announce the latest iterations of the National Case Management and Transitions of Care Survey and the Physician Leaders in Care Management Survey, which have been the only source of comprehensive data for the case management industry since 2001. This ongoing research incorporates over 20 years of data, offering invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of case management, transitions of care, and physician advising. By unveiling longitudinal trends, ACMA and APLCM provide a unique snapshot of the current state of the industry.

The surveys deliver critical information that leaders need to make informed decisions regarding salaries, department size and structure, caseloads, and key performance indicators (KPIs). Additionally, they highlight contemporary issues across the care continuum and the top challenges leaders currently face. This essential data empowers organizations to assess their team structure, optimize case management models, and align salaries with industry standards.



The Physician Leaders in Care Management Survey provides invaluable insights for physician advisors by delivering comprehensive data on critical aspects of their roles. This survey highlights trends in outsourcing physician advisor services, allowing leaders to make informed decisions about resource allocation and operational efficiency. Additionally, it presents physician-specific KPIs, such as denial reduction and the volume of cases reviewed, which are essential for assessing performance and improving patient care. Furthermore, the inclusion of information on physician advisor certification underscores the importance of credentials in enhancing the credibility and effectiveness of these professionals. By leveraging this data, physician advisors can better align their strategies with industry standards, ultimately driving improved outcomes for their organizations and the patients they serve.



The latest findings from the Case Management and Transitions of Care Survey provide essential information for case management practices and transitions of care. This comprehensive data covers a wide range of topics, including the services provided by inpatient case management, departmental size and composition, and staff experience levels. By analyzing salary data by role and region, organizations can ensure competitive compensation and attract top talent. The survey also delves into staff workloads, performance measurement, and effective readmission interventions, which are critical for improving patient outcomes. Additionally, they highlight challenges faced by case management leaders, training strategies for new case managers, and issues related to turnover and hiring. With insights on case management certification, remote work, and the roles of ambulatory, telephonic, and physician office-embedded case managers, these findings empower organizations to optimize their care coordination efforts and support the growing demands of accountable care organizations (ACOs). By leveraging this valuable information, case management leaders can enhance their strategies and ultimately improve the quality of care provided to patients during transitions.

With insights that cannot be found anywhere else, the study serves as an indispensable tool for case management and physician leaders and is only available to ACMA and APLCM members. By utilizing this comprehensive resource, organizations can better understand where the industry is headed and effectively address the challenges ahead.

ACMA and APLCM members can access the full survey reports by logging into the Members Only sections of the ACMA and APLCM websites.

For more information about the survey findings, please visit acmaweb.org. For academic requests, please email research@acmaweb.org.



About the American Case Management Association

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions, and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 18,000 members and 50,000 educational subscribers, including nurses, social workers, physicians, and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national levels, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession, and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members. Learn more.



About the Association for Physician Advisors and Physician Leaders in Care Management and Transitions of Care

APLCM is a nonprofit association with the support of the American Case Management Association (ACMA) resources and member benefits. APLCM’s Board develops and directs activities to benefit the physician care management community, the physician members of ACMA, and ultimately patients and families. ACMA and APLCM respect multidisciplinary collaboration to define and support the practice. Learn more.

