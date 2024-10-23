Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Holly Springs, North Carolina

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Longleaf Crest , is coming soon to Holly Springs, North Carolina. This signature Toll Brothers neighborhood will include just 42 single-family home sites. Construction is underway and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2025.

Surrounded by lush mature trees, Longleaf Crest is a tranquil community featuring luxurious new single-family homes in Holly Springs. Five elegant home designs will offer 3,995 to 5,155+ square feet, 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, 2- to 4-car garages, and options for versatile flex rooms and home offices. Situated within the esteemed Wake County Public School System and surrounded by picturesque lakes, vibrant parks, and excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Holly Springs and the Fuquay-Varina area, Longleaf Crest is a harmonious blend of convenience and style. Homes will be priced from the low $900,000s.





“Our Longleaf Crest community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new home within the well-established and highly desirable Holly Springs area,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Holly Springs.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located near Buckhorn Duncan Road and Summit Creek Drive, Longleaf Crest is close to premier shopping, dining, and recreational destinations including Holly Springs Towne Center, Bass Lake Park, and Ting Park.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Raleigh area include Regency at Holly Springs, Millstone, Regency at Olde Towne, Rollingdale, Overlook at Brier Creek, Knightdale Station, Regency at Auburn Station and Forestville Village by Toll Brothers.

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Longleaf Crest, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Raleigh .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

