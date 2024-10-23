PCBB and Finzly Partnership Boosts International Payment Services

Integrated partnership with PCBB means Finzly customers get fast, reliable international solutions

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCBB and Finzly, two leading innovators in the financial payments industry, have formed a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced international payment services to Finzly’s customers. PCBB is the first bankers’ bank to provide services to Finzly BankOS, a 24/7 real-time platform designed to help financial institutions accelerate their payment transformation.

Integrating with PCBB’s payment services means access to straight-through processing of foreign wire transfers, Swift GPI tracking, and enhanced transparency into payment statuses. As a result, Finzly customers can process international wires faster, more easily, and with greater efficiency for a seamless cross-border payment experience.

"We’re excited to enable integration of our services with Finzly BankOS. This collaboration not only enhances the payment capabilities of our partners, but also reinforces our position as a leading solutions provider in the financial services industry,” said Sheila Noll, Chief Operating Officer at PCBB. “We are continuously building strategic relationships that are focused on delivering seamless solutions to help financial institutions stay ahead in an evolving market.”

Finzly equips financial institutions with speed and agility to transform their payment operations through its award-winning Finzly BankOS platform. Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly stated, "This partnership with PCBB perfectly aligns with our mission to empower customers to innovate and compete through customer-centric solutions. By broadening our partner ecosystem, we're providing our customers with greater flexibility and control over their international payments, particularly in areas like pricing and liquidity management."

This new partnership underscores PCBB’s commitment to expanding the reach of its solutions with strategic API enablement. While this integration focuses on foreign wires, it taps into just one of the many APIs PCBB offers its customers, including domestic wires and international cash letter clearing. This latest integration aligns with PCBB’s goal of meeting customers where they are, offering flexibility and accessibility, while enhancing the overall experience for their end users. It's another key step in advancing PCBB’s vision to deliver scalable and integrated financial solutions, including through innovative technology partnerships.

About Finzly

Finzly helps banks and credit unions thrive in a real-time, connected world with its BankOS platform. Financial institutions can quickly launch instant payments on FedNow and RTP, modernize ACH and wire transfers, and orchestrate payments through a unified API and ISO 20022-native payment hub. Finzly, recognized with multiple awards, also offers advanced FX solutions to help banks attract corporate and enterprise treasury customers. For more information, visit www.finzly.com.

About PCBB

PCBB believes in the power of local financial institutions to be the catalyst of small business growth and to enable communities to thrive. Our team is committed to providing not only the tools and knowledge our customers need to serve their clients, but also the partnership and trust they deserve. Our robust suite of competitive services includes cash management and international services, lending solutions, and profitability and risk management advisory services. These solutions help community financial institutions maximize revenue, increase efficiency, and manage risk. For more information, visit www.pcbb.com.

Media Contact:

Nancy Ozawa

PCBB

nozawa@pcbb.com

(888) 399-1930 x177

