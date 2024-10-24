PL Beverage: Private Label Filling and Service Company Specializing in Beverage Development and Production

1. PL Beverage 2. PL Beverage 3. PL Beverage

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PL Beverage is a private label filling and service company specializing in beverage development and production. The company focuses on customer-centricity, ensuring that each beverage meets the required standards of both clients and their consumers.Since its establishment in 2007, PL Beverage has been engaged in beverage development and production, particularly in can formats. With a commitment to flexibility and quality, the company provides a comprehensive approach to beverage manufacturing, tailored to the needs of various innovators and enterprises.Operating from a facility in Germany, PL Beverage has a production capacity of over 250 million fills annually. The company offers more than 15 can size variations and a range of packaging options. All products are produced using high-quality water sourced from the company's own supply, including beverages such as: private label hard seltzer private label vitamin water and more.PL Beverage's production capabilities include the use of pressurized tanks, advanced CIP mixing systems, and tunnel pasteurization techniques, allowing precise control over factors like CO2 levels, Brix, pH, stability, and vitamin content. This attention to technical detail has resulted in a broad customer base of over 1,000 clients across several continents.A spokesperson for PL Beverage noted, “We provide both small-run production and cost-efficient private labeling services, offering the flexibility required by both smaller innovators and larger enterprises. Our modular production processes ensure that high quality standards are maintained.”With a global network of established distribution channels, PL Beverage is positioned to meet the evolving demands of the beverage industry.

