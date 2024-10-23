DEM Launches New Permitting & Licensing Website for Agriculture & Forestry Services

Published on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

New Permit Application Portal is a one-stop shop for agricultural product registrations, commercial pesticide licenses, animal health permits, farm certifications, and more.

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has launched a new website that will serve as a one-stop shop for the submission and issuance of regulatory and professional licenses and permits for DEM’s Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment (DAFE). The unified hub at dem.ri.gov/dafe-portal will modernize and simplify licensing and permitting services for commercial pesticide applicators, agricultural product registrations, farmers, arborists, nursery operations, animal shelters and rescues, dog and cat breeders, and others who do business with DAFE.

“DEM wants to support the many small businesses, including farms, that work with us by making the process quicker and more hassle-free,” said DEM Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment Chief Ken Ayars. “Providing a one-stop online portal will go a long way toward improving customer service and streamlining staff time for processing applications.”

DAFE processes over 30,000 applications yearly, some of which have relied on a paper process. The new user-friendly system consolidates applications into a single, secure online portal. Customers can submit, track, and monitor the real-time status of applications. They can also pay fees and save frequently used information to easily renew products and reprint lost or damaged licenses. Customers can find more information at dem.ri.gov/dafe-portal or contact 401-222-2781 on weekdays from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

DEM partnered with Kyra Solutions to launch the new online portal using Salesforce Public Sector Solutions, an industry-leading cloud-based software. Kyra Solutions has over two decades of experience partnering with government agencies to modernize legacy systems and workflows. Their partnerships aim to improve service, support regulatory compliance, and enhance operational efficiency. Improving customer service is a top priority of DEM’s FY2024-2026 Strategic Plan. Support and training will be provided to DEM staff to support a smooth transition to the new system.

DEM works across many fronts to sustain, promote, and enhance Rhode Island's agricultural viability and preserve, manage, and promote healthy forests and community trees for today and future generations. DAFE assists local farmers and fishers in growing their businesses, supports compliance with animal health and other regulatory programs, and works with property owners and communities on a wide range of forestry topics including forest fire prevention and private forest land management to maximize the positive benefits that forests bring to all Rhode Islanders.

