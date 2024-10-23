Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,237 in the last 365 days.

Grit The Dog For President has received over 100,000 votes in Albuquerque, NM alone

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a unique fundraising campaign, one Albuquerque non-profit is promoting Grit, The Dog For President – a white Labrador retriever; and Grit mania is sweeping the city. There are thousands of bumper stickers and yard signs throughout Albuquerque. Grit also has an online merchandise store selling T-shirts, hats, hoodies and a fan favorite, the Presidential Pardon.

Grit is ready to go national - If you think the dog can do a better job, “go to GritForPresident.com and vote for him by donating a dollar. Every dollar is a vote. Vote often. Grit has just surpassed 100,000 votes!”

His goal is 1 million votes.

Campaign Details:

The campaign supports Warehouse 505, a youth non-profit providing non-traditional sports, arts, and music to middle and high school kids, as well as various animal support organizations.

The campaign kicked off on August 1 and will run through election day November 5.

Grit has his own green screen studio to do interviews via Zoom. Contact us to schedule an interview with Grit and his campaign manager, Duane.

A video of the campaign kickoff is at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E8Ti_wXpVg


Duane Kinsley
Grit for President
505-301-5916
info@gritforpresident.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Grit The Dog For President has received over 100,000 votes in Albuquerque, NM alone

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more