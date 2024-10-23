Grit The Dog For President has received over 100,000 votes in Albuquerque, NM alone

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a unique fundraising campaign, one Albuquerque non-profit is promoting Grit, The Dog For President – a white Labrador retriever; and Grit mania is sweeping the city. There are thousands of bumper stickers and yard signs throughout Albuquerque. Grit also has an online merchandise store selling T-shirts, hats, hoodies and a fan favorite, the Presidential Pardon.

Grit is ready to go national - If you think the dog can do a better job, “go to GritForPresident.com and vote for him by donating a dollar. Every dollar is a vote. Vote often. Grit has just surpassed 100,000 votes!”

His goal is 1 million votes.

Campaign Details:

The campaign supports Warehouse 505, a youth non-profit providing non-traditional sports, arts, and music to middle and high school kids, as well as various animal support organizations.

The campaign kicked off on August 1 and will run through election day November 5.

Grit has his own green screen studio to do interviews via Zoom. Contact us to schedule an interview with Grit and his campaign manager, Duane.

A video of the campaign kickoff is at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E8Ti_wXpVg

Duane Kinsley Grit for President 505-301-5916 info@gritforpresident.com

