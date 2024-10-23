Allied legislators highlight Greece’s strategic role in Southeast Europe and Mediterranean Security

Against the backdrop of growing security challenges in the south-eastern Mediterranean and the wider region, Greece’s strategic importance to NATO has never been more pronounced. As a country situated at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Greece serves as a vital anchor for NATO’s security interests, providing critical military infrastructure, a robust defence posture and a firm commitment to democratic principles and international law. Its position is further underscored by ongoing regional tensions and migration challenges as well as its proximity to areas of geopolitical instability.

These were the recurring themes during a NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation’s recent visit to Athens and Chania (14-16 October 2024). The visit came at a crucial time, allowing for in-depth discussions on Greece’s defence priorities, its role in supporting Ukraine and the pressing security threats emanating from the eastern Mediterranean and beyond. During the visit, the delegation gained valuable insights into Greece’s contributions to NATO, its critical military installations and its proactive management of migration as well as climate-related challenges. Greek officials reinforced the country’s unwavering support for Ukraine and reaffirmed Greece’s standing as one of NATO’s most reliable and forward-looking Allies.

Hosted by Dimitrios Kairidis, Head of the Greek Delegation to the NATO PA, and led by Senator Jane Cordy (Canada), acting Chairperson of the Sub-Committee on Resilience and Civil Security, and Senator Simona Malpezzi (Italy), Vice Chairperson of the Sub-Committee on Transatlantic Relations, the visit included 32 legislators from 12 NATO member countries. The delegation met with Greece’s senior government, parliamentary and military leaders, academics and representatives of NATO-affiliated structures, Greece’s shipping industry and international organisations present in the country.

Greece’s Priorities for NATO

Throughout the visit, Greek officials emphasised their firm commitment to international law and diplomacy as the cornerstones of their foreign policy. As Constantine Tassoulas, President of the Hellenic Parliament, pointed out, “Greece has demonstrated its multidimensional strategic value to the Alliance, unwavering commitment to NATO’s ideals and its enduring role as a responsible and reliable Ally.” This role is deeply rooted in Greece’s geopolitical position, which makes the country a critical actor on NATO’s south-eastern flank, the delegates heard. Greece also plays an active role in strengthening NATO and EU cooperation. As threats to Europe evolve, Greece, one of NATO’s oldest members and a key strategic Ally, consistently demonstrates its strategic importance by exceeding NATO’s defence spending target, with over 3% of its GDP dedicated to military spending, solidifying its position as one of the top security contributors in Europe. This commitment is reflected in Greece’s efforts to modernise its armed forces and military capabilities, including significant investments in its naval and air forces, such as the acquisition of advanced F-16 and F-35 fighter jets and the enhancement of its naval fleet. Its share of defence spending dedicated to new equipment has reached 36%, well above NATO’s target of at least 20%.

Greek officials also reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, despite the historical cultural and religious ties between Greece and Russia. This principled stance reflects Greece’s commitment to the defence of sovereignty, democracy and international law, Greek interlocutors stressed. Greece has taken a proactive role in supporting Ukraine both politically and militarily. This support is not only aligned with NATO’s goals but is also deeply embedded in Greece’s broader foreign policy approach, which advocates for a stable rules-based international order. As highlighted during the meetings, Dora Bakoyannis, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on National Defence and Foreign Affairs, remarked, “if we do not support Ukraine in its fight against Russia on Ukrainian soil, we may soon find ourselves defending our Allies on their own soil.”

While fully supporting the Alliance’s increased focus on collective defence on the eastern flank, Greek interlocutors also urged Allied policymakers to be equally committed to addressing security challenges emanating from the south. Mr Kairidis noted that Greece embraces “a more comprehensive and holistic understanding of the security risks and challenges ahead of us, not only concerned with Ukraine in the east, but also with what is happening in the south.”

The discussions also touched on Greece’s pragmatic approach to its relationship with China. Greek officials acknowledged the economic and strategic importance of maintaining balanced relations with China, while also ensuring that these relations align with the rules-based international order. Greece’s focus remains on fostering cooperation without compromising its adherence to democratic values and NATO’s collective defence principles.

Interlocutors emphasised that Greece's economy and global standing are closely linked to the seamless operation of maritime trade routes. With one of the world's largest merchant fleets, Greece stands as a global shipping powerhouse. The country therefore plays a pivotal role in Euro-Atlantic efforts to uphold maritime security and safeguard freedom of navigation, essential for international trade and stability.

Security in the Eastern Mediterranean

A central theme of the visit was the critical role Greece plays in maintaining security in the eastern Mediterranean and beyond. Greece’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa makes it a pivotal player in NATO’s security architecture. With the region facing a multitude of security challenges, Greece's role as a frontline state in protecting NATO’s southern flank is indispensable. The delegation visited key military installations in Crete, including the NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence Centre of Excellence (IAMD CoE), NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC), and the Souda Naval Base, where they were briefed on the importance of these facilities for NATO’s operational readiness and collective defence. Additionally, the delegation toured the United States Naval Base in Souda Bay, a vital asset for both NATO and US military operations.

Souda Bay was highlighted as a key hub for NATO’s maritime operations, serving as a central logistical and operational point in the eastern Mediterranean. Its ability to host nuclear-powered submarines, aircraft carriers and support various naval forces from NATO member states enhances the Allies’ readiness to respond to a broad range of maritime security challenges. The base is crucial not only for routine naval deployments but also for providing strategic depth in times of crisis. Greek officials emphasised that Souda Bay's significance has only grown in recent years due to the increasing volatility in the Mediterranean, with adversarial powers such as Russia and China expanding their presence and influence in the region.

Greek leaders also pointed out the importance of addressing security concerns not only from the east but also from the south, including North Africa and the Sahel region. These areas have seen growing instability, with fragile states, migration crises and terrorist threats exacerbating the region’s vulnerability. Greece’s role as a bridge between NATO and key southern neighbourhood partners, such as Egypt and Israel, was emphasised as crucial to maintaining regional stability.

Migration

The visit also shed light on Greece’s handling of the pressing challenge of migration in the Mediterranean. As one of the EU’s frontline states, Greece has long been at the centre of Europe’s migration flows, particularly those originating from North Africa and the Middle East. Greek officials discussed their firm but fair approach to asylum, which balances humanitarian obligations with national security concerns. According to Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Minister of Migration and Asylum of Greece, “through a series of bitter and intense experiences, and with the help of our European Union partners, we managed to establish a firm but fair migration policy, supported by state-of-the-art reception and identification facilities.”

During the delegation’s meeting with the Hellenic Coast Guard in Crete, the discussions focused on the operational challenges Greece faces in patrolling its vast maritime borders, which stretch across the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas. Greece’s Coast Guard and border control efforts have been pivotal in managing migration and preventing human trafficking.

Despite a sharp decline in migration numbers in recent years, the resurgence of flows in 2024, particularly from Afghanistan, Libya, and other parts of North Africa, has placed renewed pressure on Greece’s migration management systems. Greek officials warned that the potential renewal of a larger war in the Middle East and implosion of the most vulnerable states in the region could trigger a much larger refugee and migration crisis in the eastern Mediterranean. Officials highlighted the country’s efforts to work closely with EU partners, including through the new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum and through support provided by Frontex, as well as with NATO Ally Türkiye to address both the immediate and root causes of migration. Greece is also investing in border security technologies, such as thermal cameras and high-speed vessels, and reinforcing international partnerships to combat the criminal networks that exploit migration routes.

Greek leaders also touched on the broader impacts of climate change on migration patterns, noting that increased desertification and resource scarcity in Africa are likely to exacerbate migration pressures in the coming decades.

