Sarah Wood of California Honored with PHCC’s HVAC Contractor of the Year Award

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a commitment to quality, innovation, and superior customer service, Sarah Wood received the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association’s (PHCC’s) 2024 HVAC Contractor of the Year Award. Wood, owner of Allegiance Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. , in Santee, California, was honored this week at PHCC’s annual conference – PHCC CONNECT 2024 – in Birmingham, Alabama. PHCC Corporate Partner Rheem sponsored the award, which recognizes excellence in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning profession.Under Wood’s leadership, Allegiance consistently has grown over the last 15+ years. With the help of her staff, Wood spearheaded the creation of an updated office environment and implemented a technology-based scheduling app. By 2019, Alliance had more than 3,500 clients in its database, the majority being repeat clients.While Wood embraces technology, she attributes the company’s success in earning and retaining customers to its customer service values, which remain “old fashioned.” Each of her employees – from those in the field to those in the office – understands that customers’ comfort level and trust are top priorities. With that, her crew feels a deep responsibility to serve customers to the best of their abilities, offering timely, professional, and cost-effective services with the goal of earning clients for life.Likewise, Wood understands her responsibility as a leader to her employees, valuing and appreciating her team both verbally and monetarily. “She gives a lot of time to training herself and her employees on a constant basis,” write those who nominated her for PHCC’s award. Toward that, Wood hires business coaches, life coaches, and industry experts for quality learning opportunities.The company also requires that employees participate in several customer service training sessions covering service systems, HVAC sales, dispatch and call center operations, and management. These sessions benefit both employee and company performance as well as directly impact customers’ experiences with Allegiance.Wood “strives every day to implement her father’s hard work ethic and combine it with today’s technology,” according to her nomination. “In her early 40s, as a member of Gen X, she feels she uniquely understands the work styles of her peers, Baby Boomers, and Millennials. She provides a work environment that appeals to people of all ages and backgrounds, maintaining a culture focused on grit and ethics that rewards employees for their efforts and ensures they know their value to the company.”As a proud and active member of PHCC, Wood learns and grows with other plumbing and HVAC leaders. She is past president of PHCC of San Diego and immediate past president of PHCC of California.In addition to her efforts within PHCC – including to the PHCC of San Diego Academy HVAC program – Wood supports various events hosted by the Santee Chamber of Commerce. “She’s a huge advocate for her community and her industry and gives back any chance she can.”###About PHCCThe PHCC National Association, formed in 1883, provides legislative advocacy, education, and training to approximately 3,500 plumbing and HVACR businesses and 65,000 technicians. Members of PHCC have access to a wide variety of services designed to increase their professionalism, grow their business, and improve profitability. For more information about PHCC, visit phccweb.org.About RheemFounded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future. Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and is America’s #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. For more information, visit rheem.com.For More Information, Contact Charlotte R. Perham | perham@naphcc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.