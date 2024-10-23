Bloo Pharmapeutica Introduces Age-Defying Methylene Blue Bath Solution: Aqua Miraculorum “Water of Miracles”

Serious Help for Aging Skin, Now Available Online and in Select Retailers

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloo Pharmapeutica Inc. , an innovator in science-based health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that its first product, Aqua Miraculorum (“Water of Miracles”), an age-defying bath solution formulated with USP pharmaceutical-grade Methylene Blue, is now available across North America at Bloopharmapeutica.com, on Amazon , and in a variety of retail wellness locations.

Methylene Blue has been shown to enhance skin hydration and improve its elasticity, tone, texture, firmness, and resiliency. It works at the molecular level to counter the visible signs of aging. Each pre-portioned pouch of Aqua Miraculorum, once added to a standard bath, delivers the science-backed, optimal concentration of Methylene Blue to promote the desired effects.

“Aqua Miraculorum is derived from the Latin term: Water of Miracles. We were inspired by the ancient Roman baths, which were central to historical daily life as places of natural wellness and bodily renewal,” said Susan Quackenbush, Director of Bloo Pharmapeutica. “As we approach the colder winter months and holiday season, we are especially excited to introduce more consumers and retailers to this unique and restorative skincare health brand. It makes an ideal gift for seniors, wellness enthusiasts, naturopath practitioners, and those focused on longevity and combating human aging.”

The sachets are easy to use and dissolve fully in the bathtub, creating a zero-waste, rejuvenating experience free from fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and silicones, making it suitable for sensitive skin and eco-conscious consumers.

“A bath is an ideal delivery system, especially for seniors experiencing discomfort from aging and vulnerable skin, which is highly susceptible to bruising and cuts from everyday activities. The benefits are cumulative with consistent use once or twice weekly,” said Ken Lomas, Director of Bloo Pharmapeutica. “This is far more than a beauty product; we started this company out of an awareness that senior skin issues were not being addressed well. Through experience with our own aging parents, followed by considerable research and experimentation, we discovered Methylene Blue and its ability to make a serious difference for aging skin. Ease of use, a simple delivery method that provides the correct concentration, and an accessible price point were all key considerations.”

Methylene Blue, first synthesized as a dye in 1876, has been safely used for decades and has earned a place on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines. It has become invaluable in medical applications and is safely used in aquaculture and food safety.

“We’re proud to manufacture Aqua Miraculorum locally on Vancouver Island with ingredients sourced 100% from North America,” said Quackenbush. “Reviews from men and women of a wide range of ages report benefiting from stronger, more resilient, youthful-looking skin.”

Bloo Pharmapeutica is a proud member of the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) and will be showcasing Aqua Miraculorum at the CHFA NOW spring trade show in April 2025.

Additional products, including one for use in the shower, will launch in 2025. Sign up for the newsletter at Bloopharmapeutica.com to be the first to know.

About Bloo Pharmapeutica Inc.

Bloo Pharmapeutica Inc. is committed to delivering innovative, affordable, and easy-to-use science-based products supporting health and wellness that is more than just skin-deep. Its flagship product, Aqua Miraculorum (“Water of Miracles”), is an age-defying bath product formulated with USP pharmaceutical-grade Methylene Blue that works at the molecular level to counter the visible signs of aging. Its patent-pending formula promotes stronger and more youthful-looking skin by improving skin elasticity, tone, texture, firmness, and resiliency. Each pre-portioned, zero-waste, single-use sachet dissolves fully in a standard-size bathtub and delivers the optimal concentration of Methylene Blue. The product is fragrance-free and free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, and other harmful chemicals, making it suitable for sensitive skin and gentle on the environment. Bloo Pharmapeutica is a proud member of the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA).

