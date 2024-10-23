First Dog Deployed on Revolutionary KAS Blockchain

New York NY, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dagknight Dog, the legendary figure in the crypto community, continues to captivate audiences as he embarks on new adventures in the fast-paced world of blockchain. Known for his commitment to security and innovation, Dagknight Dog's story blends a unique touch of fun and whimsy with the serious business of protecting the decentralized digital frontier.



The release of $DOGK, a memecoin created in honor of Dagknight Dog, is generating excitement within the community. Officially deployed on June 30th, 2024, $DOGK taps into the first market movers of Kaspa's KRC20 memecoins, with a total supply of 10,000,000,000 $DOGK tokens. Following its deployment, $DOGK made its grand entry onto centralized exchanges (CEX) on October 11th, 2024, further fueling community interest. The token distribution is as follows:



Community Airdrop: 11%

Marketing: 10%

Team & Advisors: 3%

Strategic Partnerships: 6%

Maintenance: 15%

Burn Mechanism: 55%

The project’s marketing will be supported by top-tier branding and professional videography content to elevate the $DOGK memecoin and Dagknight Dog’s story. This high-quality content will ensure broad reach and resonance across the crypto space.



Who Is Dagknight Dog?



Dag, a tech-savvy canine from a small town, was no ordinary dog. After a lightning strike during a storm, Dag gained the incredible ability to solve blockchain’s infamous Trilemma. As Dagknight Dog, he dedicated himself to protecting the decentralized world of BlockDAG, stopping cyber-attacks, and safeguarding digital assets, becoming a hero to the crypto world.



The Meme Coin

Dagknight Dog Coin ($DOGK) is a playful symbol of the lighter side of crypto while emphasizing key values of security, innovation, and community spirit. This coin is a tribute to the brave canine who safeguards the digital realm.



Twitter: @DagknightDog

Telegram: t.me/DagknightDog

Website: https://www.dagknightdog.com



Rick jones info at dagknightdog.com

Legal Disclaimer:

