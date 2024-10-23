Newsweek Names Berlin Packaging as One of America’s Greenest Companies 2025

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, is honored to announce that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greenest Companies 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, and in collaboration with GIST Impact.

The ranking recognizes the top 500 companies in the USA based on environmental sustainability, and only companies that meet the European Union’s stringent sustainability criteria – considered the most advanced globally – were eligible for consideration.

Recognition as one of America’s Greenest Companies solidifies Berlin Packaging’s steadfast commitment to driving positive impact for both people and the planet, which is reflected across every aspect of the business. In June, Berlin Packaging released its 2023 Sustainability Report: Unpacking Sustainability Impact, highlighting accomplishments including but not limited to the following:

Berlin Packaging has enabled more than 30 brands to enhance their sustainable packaging strategy, including product launches with sustainability attributes

During the calendar year 2023, Berlin Packaging sold 12,000+ metric tons of recycled plastic and glass, reducing the amount of virgin material used in packaging

In 2023, Berlin Packaging reduced Scope 1 emissions by 21% and Scope 2 emissions by 6%, making strides towards their carbon emissions reduction goals



“This recognition is a tremendous validation of Berlin’s approach to Sustainability,” said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. “It starts with the values we hold of protecting our people and planet – the role we play and the impact we can make. Sustainability is not only a moral and social imperative but an open door to redefining what is possible.”

Looking ahead, Berlin Packaging aims to lead the future of sustainable packaging both within its own Organization and with as many brands as it can reach.

“Our team is collectively focused on a shared sustainability purpose and achieving real impact at scale,” said Balaji Jayaseelan, Vice President of Sustainability at Berlin Packaging. “This recognition serves as proof that we’re moving in the right direction.”





About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

