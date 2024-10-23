CommuniD CEO Elvio Gramignano to Host LinkedIn Live Event with Dr. Bassil Akra on EU Medical Device Regulations (MDR)

Bassil Akra Elvio Gramignano - CEO, CommuniD. CommuniD - Medical Device Marketing

The MDR has introduced significant challenges for medical device companies, but it also presents new opportunities for those who are prepared” — Elvio Gramignano

CIRENCESTER, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommuniD , a leading medical device marketing agency, is excited to announce its upcoming LinkedIn Live event titled "Don't Bury Your Head in the Sand: Your Guide to the MDR with Dr. Bassil Akra," taking place on 31st October 2024. The event will be hosted by Elvio Gramignano, CEO of CommuniD, featuring Dr. Bassil Akra, a renowned expert in European medical device regulations.Dr. Akra, CEO and Founder of AKRA TEAM and former Vice President of TÜV SÜD, played a pivotal role in developing and implementing the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). His deep regulatory knowledge and experience in navigating the intricate EU medical device landscape have positioned him as one of the foremost authorities in the field.The LinkedIn Live event will delve into key topics surrounding the MDR, including:- The current state of MDR and the urgent need for companies to adapt- The impact of MDR on innovation and product development across Europe- The role of notified bodies and their varied interpretations of the regulations- The influence of regulatory changes on marketing strategiesElvio Gramignano, CEO of CommuniD, commented: "The MDR has introduced significant challenges for medical device companies, but it also presents new opportunities for those who are prepared. We're thrilled to have Dr. Bassil Akra share his insights and expertise on this critical topic."Dr. Akra added: "Companies must understand the MDR's impact on the market and act proactively. This event will provide practical guidance to help organisations navigate these complex regulations and ensure compliance while driving innovation."This LinkedIn Live event offers a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most influential EU medical device regulations figures. With the MDR affecting everything from product development to marketing strategies, this session is a must-attend for medical device industry professionals.Event Details:Date: 31st October 2024Time: 5pm GMTPlatform: LinkedIn LiveDon’t miss this chance to gain invaluable insights from Dr. Bassil Akra. To register, click here and secure your spot today! -----About CommuniDCommuniD is a medical device marketing agency that specialises in helping companies navigate the unique challenges of the healthcare sector. Led by CEO Elvio Gramignano, CommuniD offers expert guidance on regulatory matters, digital marketing strategies, and brand growth in the medical device industry.

