Growing at a CAGR of 17.1% | The Global Automation Testing Market Size Reach USD 123 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automation Testing Market ," The automation testing market was valued at $25.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $123 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2032.The adoption of agile and DevOps methodologies is reinforcing the importance of continuous testing and the integration of automation testing into the software development life cycle. Further, the increasing complexity of software applications and systems demands comprehensive and efficient testing is fueling the demand for automation testing market. Automation testing tools and frameworks have evolved to support a wide range of technologies, including web, mobile, cloud, and IoT applications. This adaptability has made automation testing indispensable, particularly in industries like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, where stringent regulations and data security requirements necessitate rigorous testing and validation. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into automation testing is driving the automation testing market growth. These technologies are being used for test case generation, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation of repetitive testing tasks. AI-driven solutions enhance testing efficiency and help identify potential issues before they become critical, contributing to software reliability.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07460 Furthermore, the global automation testing industry is in its developing phase, and exhibits high growth potential, due to rise in implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). In addition, increase in partnerships are expected to promote the automation testing market growth in future. For instance, in September 2023, Game Driver Inc., the premier automated testing solution for gaming and XR experiences, and Kobiton, Inc., the leading provider of mobile testing solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at elevating the standards of game testing and quality assurance within the dynamic and ever-evolving gaming industry. The partnership will offer a unified solution that streamlines testing workflows by enabling mobile developers using game engines such as Unity and Unreal Engine to easily test their apps and games using GameDriver’s automated testing solution.Moreover, many automation testing expanded their geographical presence to expand their customer base and gain more profits. For instance, in June 2023, Microsoft opens a test lab in Tallinn to ensure that the software at Microsoft works correctly across all the operating systems in use, it is necessary to constantly check that the new programs are working properly. Further, it allows developers can test code at different stages, whether it’s the beginning of a project or a finished user interface.By component, the solution segment acquired a major automation testing market share in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that automation testing solutions are increasingly incorporating AI and machine learning capabilities. AI is used for intelligent test case generation, predicting potential issues, and self-healing tests, making the testing process more efficient and effective.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automation-testing-market/purchase-options Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly in automation testing market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the growth of e-commerce platforms and mobile applications in Asia-Pacific has driven the need for specialized testing solutions for web and mobile. Automation testing is crucial for ensuring a seamless user experience. Further, automation testing providers are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into their solutions. AI is used for test automation script generation, predictive analytics, and intelligent test case selection.While the pandemic led to economic uncertainties and budget constraints, businesses realized that automation testing could help reduce operational costs in the long run by minimizing manual testing efforts and improving software quality. As a result, organizations in various sectors have increased their investments in automation testing to ensure business continuity and better prepare for future challenges. Further, the pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities in global supply chains, prompting the manufacturing and logistics sectors to reevaluate and enhance their operations. Automation testing played a key role in optimizing supply chain processes, validating the performance of logistics software, and enabling predictive maintenance of equipment, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing disruptions. Thus, these factors promoted the growth of the automation testing industry during the pandemic.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By component, the solution segment accounted for the highest automation testing market share, in terms of revenue in 2022.On the basis of industry vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the automation testing market forecast.Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue of automation testing market size in 2022.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07460 The key players operating in the automation testing market analysis IBM, Apexon, Accenture, Cigniti Technologies, Capgemini, Microsoft, Tricentis, Keysight Technologies, Sauce Labs Inc., and Parasoft. 