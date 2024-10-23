Shapiro Administration Announces New $10 Million Pilot Program to Expand Affordable Housing Options for Pennsylvanians

The PA Mixed-Use Housing Development pilot program was spurred by Governor Josh Shapiro’s Executive Order mandating a Housing Action Plan to address the state’s housing shortage and expand affordable housing options.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced the launch of the new $10 million PA Mixed-Use Housing Development pilot program to develop mixed-use projects with a residential housing component. DCED is accepting applications for the grant funding starting today, October 23, through December 6, 2024.

Governor Josh Shapiro recently signed an Executive Order mandating Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive Housing Action Plan to address the state’s housing shortage, homelessness, and expand affordable housing options — ensuring Pennsylvanians have access to safe, affordable housing and attracting more people to live in the Commonwealth. DCED was tasked with leading the plan’s development and working with stakeholders across Pennsylvania to identify housing needs and devise a strategic response.

“The PA Mixed-Use Housing Development pilot program is a strong first step towards boosting the availability of affordable housing, increasing housing for our growing workforce, and providing crucial support for Pennsylvanians struggling to obtain housing,” said Secretary Siger. “This program and others developed under Governor Shapiro’s Housing Action Plan will improve access to safe, affordable housing which is essential for Pennsylvania’s economic growth and critical to the well-being of families and individuals throughout the Commonwealth.”

The pilot program will provide grant funding to eligible applicants for site development for a multi-use building as well as conversion or rehabilitation of existing structures for mixed-use development. A portion of the project must be devoted to development of both rental and owner-occupied residential units. The $10 million in funding for the PA Mixed-Use Housing Development pilot program is from dedicated PA SITES funding.

Eligible applicants include municipalities; economic development organizations; redevelopment authorities; municipal authorities; industrial development agencies; and for-profit organizations.

Expanding the availability of housing across Pennsylvania was a key element of Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, the first plan of its kind in the Commonwealth in almost 20 years. Unveiled by Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger earlier this year, the strategy will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and will reignite our economy by focusing on the Agriculture, Energy, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Robotics and Technology sectors.

Since day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to create real opportunities for Pennsylvanians and build an economy where everyone can chart their own course — working together with a divided legislature to deliver major investments that will help families afford to stay in their homes, address homelessness, and support our local communities by:

Expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate and the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit

Nearly doubling the funding cap for the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) Fund to expand affordable housing

Increasing the Homelessness Assistance Program to make sure we are protecting our most vulnerable residents

Doubling state investments for the Neighborhood Assistance Program to encourage businesses to invest in affordable housing and community development.

