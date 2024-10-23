Garret A FitzGerald MD receives Award for Distinguished Research
Work in cardiovascular health leads to fifth award to Penn Medicine researchers in ten years
October 23, 2024
PHILADELPHIA – Garret A. FitzGerald, MD, FRS, has been recognized with the 2024 Award for Distinguished Research in the Biomedical Sciences from American Association of Medical Colleges. The award will be presented at the association's annual recognition event on October 30.
FitzGerald, a Professor of Medicine in Translational Medicine and Human Genetics, Associate Dean for Translational Research and Director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, has dedicated his career to the study of cardiovascular health with a focus on pain medicines. He was instrumental in the discoveries relating to the use of low-dose aspirin in preventing cardiac disease. His team was the first to predict and then mechanistically explain the cardiovascular hazard from NSAIDs and his laboratory was also the first to discover a molecular clock in the cardiovascular system. Among his many accolades, he has been awarded both the Irish Times/RDS Boyle Medal and the 2013 Grand Prix Scientifique -- considered the world's most prestigious honor for cardiovascular research.
His lab is currently targeting three areas of study: prostanoid research, the role of the clock in aging, and predicting NSAID efficacy and hazard in cardiovascular patients.
FitzGerald is an Honorary Member of the Royal Irish Academy, bestowed to those who have made outstanding contributions to their academic discipline, but reside outside the island of Ireland. With degrees from University College and Trinity College in Dublin, and the University of London, FitzGerald received his MD from University College, Dublin.
His work has been featured in the New England Journal of Medicine, Science, and the Public Library of Science publications.
Four other distinguished Penn Medicine researchers have been honored with this award in the past ten years including CAR T cell pioneer Carl June, gene therapy researchers Jean Bennett and Al Maguire, and vaccine inventor Stanley Plotkin.
###
Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, excellence in patient care, and community service. The organization consists of the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Penn’s Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine, founded in 1765 as the nation’s first medical school.
The Perelman School of Medicine is consistently among the nation's top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $550 million awarded in the 2022 fiscal year. Home to a proud history of “firsts” in medicine, Penn Medicine teams have pioneered discoveries and innovations that have shaped modern medicine, including recent breakthroughs such as CAR T cell therapy for cancer and the mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.
The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s patient care facilities stretch from the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania to the New Jersey shore. These include the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health, Penn Medicine Princeton Health, and Pennsylvania Hospital—the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, Penn Medicine at Home, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others.
Penn Medicine is an $11.1 billion enterprise powered by more than 49,000 talented faculty and staff.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.