In-game assists turn to violence prevention dollars

PHILADELPHIA — Every time the 76ers score a bucket this year off a smooth feed into the paint, a no-look dime to the corner, a towering alley-oop, or any kind of pass, local organizations seeking to end violence will receive money to fund their efforts, thanks to a joint program between Penn Medicine and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Assists for Safe Communities program will donate $76 every time a 76ers player is credited with an assist this season, with the total being split among six different programs.

“Partnering with the 76ers to translate on-court success into on-the-ground impact with local organizations is not only meaningful, but also aligned with Penn Medicine’s priorities to address community violence as a health issue,” said Ajeenah Amir, director of Civic Engagement & Community Partnerships at Penn Medicine.

The six organizations selected as beneficiaries of the program for their violence prevention work are:

“This is a significant initiative to our organization, and we are thrilled to use the entire season as a platform to raise awareness around violence prevention here in Philadelphia,” said Mike Goings, 76ers vice president for Social Responsibility and Fan Development. “Our goal this year is to shine some light on these six organizations, tell the stories of why they are important, and donate valuable funds through all the assists that the team will compile in these 82 games. We want to drive awareness, and with the help of our players and Penn Medicine, we are confident that we can make a positive impact throughout this season and beyond.”

Last year, the 76ers were credited with 2,041 assists as a team, which would translate to more than $150,000 in donations. With a roster loaded with adept passers like Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George, the team is going for another high total.

Although gun violence numbers have declined by 40 percent since 2023, almost 900 people have been the victims of gun violence in Philadelphia so far in 2024, with more than 180 losing their lives. Gun violence has far-reaching impact with up to half of those who survive gunshots developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or depression. Community exposure to gun violence is associated with increased mental health-related visits by children to the emergency department and appears tied to risk of death from heart disease.

Penn Medicine and the 76ers hope the funds this program will infuse into community groups will help slow some of these public health ripples caused by violence.

“Since grassroots organizations are vital to driving community-level change, it’s important to us to step up and help them when we can,” said Amir. “That is especially true on an issue as critical as gun violence here in our community.”

An official ceremony for Assists for Safe Communities is scheduled for the 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks on November 12. All six grassroots organizations will be represented and honored on the court before tip-off.

This program is the latest community-focused effort resulting from the two-year-old partnership between the 76ers and Penn Medicine. In the summer, the organizations combined to refurbish a basketball court in Roberto Clemente Park in Fairmount with an eye toward increasing safe exercise options for Philadelphians. And throughout 2023, the 76ers promoted Penn Medicine-sponsored community events that screened more than 1,000 people for cancer.