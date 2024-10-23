Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Size Expected to Reach $15.17 Billion by 2028 At a CAGR of 20.19% as per the Exclusive Report from QKS Group

QKS Group announces release of Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Share and Forecast Reports

Middleton Massachusetts, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a leading provider of market research and advisory services, has announced the publication of its research reports titled “ Market Share: Customer Data Platform , 2023, Worldwide” and “ Market Forecast: Customer Data Platform , 2024-2028, Worldwide”. The reports expect the Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market to reach $15.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.19% from 2023 to 2028.

Anish Krishnan, Analyst at QKS Group, stated, “As organizations increasingly prioritize personalized customer experiences, the Customer Data Platform (CDP) market is becoming indispensable for consolidating fragmented data and enabling unified, actionable insights.” “With regulatory pressures like GDPR and CCPA driving the need for better data governance, and advancements in AI and machine learning enhancing predictive capabilities, CDPs empower businesses to deliver more targeted marketing and higher engagement. This market is poised for rapid growth, with global revenues expected to exceed $15 billion by 2028, reflecting its critical role in the future of customer engagement and digital transformation,” Anish added.

The reports will help vendors get the answers to the following Key Questions:

What are the historical market sizes for Global Customer Data Platforms (CDP)?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2024–2028?

Which market segments are registering high growth in terms of offerings, deployment modes, applications, end-use industry, and geographies?

What are the major drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the global Customer Data Platform (CDP) market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

What strategies are being adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which countries are experiencing high growth?

Who are the emerging local players in the global CDP market, and how are they competing with established players?

QKS Group defines Customer Data Platform (CDP) as a tool that gathers customer data from various sources, cleanses and consolidates it, and creates a comprehensive and persistent customer profile database. The CDP integrates data from various sources, such as websites, social media, emails, CRM, and POS systems, among others, including first-, second-, and third-party data. The CDP also stitches structured and unstructured data together, performs analytics to create a unified profile for individual customers, and creates micro-segments of different customer types. Furthermore, it enables marketers to execute effective marketing campaigns across various interaction channels and touchpoints to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Customer Data Platform (CDP) market is driven by several key factors that are reshaping how organizations manage customer data and engage with their audiences. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for personalized customer experiences, as businesses recognize that tailored marketing strategies significantly enhance customer engagement and loyalty. Additionally, the increase in diverse data sources, from e-commerce platforms to social media has created a pressing need for unified data management solutions that can consolidate data from various channels, enabling a 360-degree view of the customer. Regulatory compliance with data protection laws, such as GDPR and CCPA, is also pushing organizations to adopt CDPs, as these platforms provide essential tools for data governance and privacy management. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies enable CDPs to provide deeper insights and predictive analytics, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions.

The Asia Ex-Japan China (AxJC) region is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 22.31% from 2023 to 2028, driven by advancements in customer engagement technologies and the rising adoption of cloud-based platforms. As businesses in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia increasingly prioritize digital transformation, the demand for Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) is soaring. The region's market size is expected to reach $1,749.01 million by 2028, reflecting the growing focus on personalized customer experiences and efficient data management solutions. This shift toward cloud infrastructure and sophisticated engagement tools positions AxJC as a key player in the global CDP landscape.

On the other hand, North America, led by the USA, continues to dominate the global CDP market in terms of size. With the USA alone expected to hit $6,862.64 million by 2028 and a CAGR of 19.92%, North America's leadership stems from its advanced digital ecosystem, early adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and stringent data privacy regulations. The region's businesses consistently invest in CDPs to enhance personalization, streamline operations, and drive customer engagement at scale, keeping North America at the forefront of the market.

Some of the key players operating in the global CDP market are Acquia, ActionIQ, Adobe, Algonomy, Amperity, Ascent360, Bloomreach, BlueConic, Blueshift, Celebrus, Commanders Act, CrossEngage, CSG, Informatica, Leadspace, Lytics, Microsoft, mParticle, NGDATA, Optimove, Oracle, Redpoint Global, Salesforce, SAP, SAS, Tealium, Treasure Data, Twilio, Zeotap, and Zeta Global.

Customer Data Platform Market Segmentation:

By Application:

SMB

Large Enterprise

By Industry:

Professional Services

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Public Sector

By Geography:

Asia Ex-Japan China

China

USA

Western Europe

Canada

Central & Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Latin America

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

