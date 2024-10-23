Empowering Canadian SMBs: 'Fueling Canadian SMBs with Digital Transformation, Inclusion, and Adaptability' at the 2024 CanadianSME Small Business Summit, Sponsored by Amazon Business

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CanadianSME Small Business Summit, sponsored by Amazon Business Canada, is thrilled to announce its 5th annual event happening tomorrow, October 24, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto. This year's summit, with its unique focus on 'Fueling Canadian SMBs with Digital Transformation, Inclusion, and Adaptability,' promises to be a game-changer for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Canada. It will provide crucial strategies for SMBs to survive and thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

With the Canadian economy relying heavily on the success of SMBs, this year's summit is not just an event but a crucial platform that aims to provide business leaders and entrepreneurs with the tools, insights, and resources necessary to foster growth and resilience in the face of technological change and societal shifts. The summit promises a day of dynamic discussions, keynote speeches, and expert panels addressing key challenges and opportunities SMBs face nationwide.

“At Amazon Business, we are committed to the growth of small businesses and invest in tools to support them overcome the challenges they face, and to help them free up time and resources to focus on what’s important: their mission and customers,” said Kevin Grimes, Country Manager at Amazon Business Canada. “Small businesses are the essence of the Canadian economy, and we are convinced that when they succeed, we all succeed. We are proud to sponsor this year’s CanadianSME Small Business Summit and to champion small businesses’ success this month and every month.”

Event Highlights:

The CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2024 will feature three engaging panel discussions, Keynotes and workshops designed to equip attendees with knowledge and strategies for navigating the future of their businesses:

Embracing Digital Transformation: Navigating the Future of Canadian Small Businesses

This panel will explore how Canadian SMBs can leverage emerging digital technologies to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and stay competitive in an ever-evolving market. Attendees will learn about the latest trends in e-commerce, automation, cloud technologies, and more.

Fostering Inclusion: Building Diverse and Equitable Workplaces

This panel will discuss the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and provide actionable strategies for creating diverse teams and fostering inclusive cultures that drive innovation and long-term success.

Leveraging AI for Small Business Growth: Unlocking Opportunities and Efficiency

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming businesses of all sizes. This panel will guide attendees through the practical applications of AI, from enhancing decision-making processes to automating tasks and improving customer service. The discussion will also feature success stories from SMBs already leveraging AI for growth.

“I’m thrilled to be attending the CanadianSME Small Business Summit,” states Paul Gaspar, director of small business for UPS Canada. “Engaging with and learning from our exceptional Canadian entrepreneurs is invaluable. This event presents an excellent opportunity for collaboration, allowing us to discuss logistics, customer experience, and how UPS can assist businesses of all sizes.”

“We’re excited to sponsor this year’s CanadianSME Summit and can’t wait to connect with the amazing businesses attending the event. At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we take pride in offering a diverse range of brands tailored to meet the unique needs of business travelers. Our IHG Business Edge program elevates this experience for small to midsize enterprises. Benefits include guaranteed discounts, loyalty status upgrades, a convenient booking portal, access to exclusive partner perks, and much more. We are dedicated to supporting small businesses and helping them thrive, and we look forward to sharing more with you at CanadianSME Summit!” - Kate Norris, Global Director of SME Strategy - IHG Business Edge.

“At RBC, we are dedicated to helping Canadian entrepreneurs succeed in an increasingly digital world,” said Don Ludlow, Vice President of Small Business, Partnerships & Strategy at RBC. “This year’s CanadianSME Small Business Summit focuses on the challenges and opportunities ahead as our country’s small businesses embrace digital transformation, foster inclusive growth, and build adaptable strategies for the future. We are proud to be part of this initiative that equips business owners with the tools and knowledge to thrive in today's evolving market.”

Co-operators firmly believes that small business is the backbone of every community. That’s why we work with hundreds of independent financial advisors who invest the time, the care and the personalized advice that you and your business deserve. After five turbulent years, we all know that change is inevitable but, for those that plan for it, that means opportunity is inevitable. Co-operators is looking forward to meeting and working with you to lower your risk, build your resilience, and protect your profitability to ensure you’re ready to harness those opportunities when they come. Our holistic wealth management and insurance products are designed to shield the heart of your business, so you can confidently invest, innovate and respond to your communities needs.

- Mark Feeney, Vice President Ontario Region, Co-operators

Why Attend?

The CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2024 is ideal for Canadian entrepreneurs, SMB owners, and industry leaders to come together, learn, and collaborate. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Network with peers and industry experts

Gain insights from thought leaders on the future of digital transformation and AI

Discover actionable strategies to foster inclusion and adaptability in the workplace

Explore the latest technologies and tools that can enhance business efficiency and growth

About the CanadianSME Small Business Summit:

The CanadianSME Small Business Summit is an annual event designed to empower and support Canada's small and medium-sized enterprises. With a focus on providing practical advice, actionable insights, and the latest industry trends, the summit equips entrepreneurs and business leaders with the tools they need to navigate the challenges of the modern business landscape. The event brings together industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders each year to discuss and share strategies that drive growth, innovation, and success for Canadian SMBs.

Sponsors and Partners:

The CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2024 is proud to have Amazon Business Canada as the presenting sponsor, alongside exclusive industry partners such as RBC, UPS, Constant Contact, and IHG Business Edge. We are also supported by tech partner Google Canada, platinum partner Co-operators, diamond partners Intel and CDW Canada; keynote sponsors Bell and CSM, and lanyard sponsor Oncore. Their participation drives the event's success and highlights its significance and value for SMBs across Canada.

Event Details:

Date: October 24, 2024

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, ON

Registration: Visit www.smesummit.ca for more information and to register for the event.

