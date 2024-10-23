Micron SSDs Qualified for Recommended Vendor List on NVIDIA GB200 NVL72

Micron 9550 PCIe Gen5 data center SSD delivers high-performance, energy-efficient storage for GB200 NVL72 systems

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced that its 9550 PCIe Gen5 E1.S data center SSDs have been added to the NVIDIA recommended vendor list (RVL) for the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system and its derivatives.

The GB200 NVL72 uses the GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip to deliver rack-scale, energy-efficient AI infrastructure. The enablement of PCIe Gen5 storage in the system makes the Micron 9550 SSD an ideal fit for optimizing performance and power efficiency in AI workloads like large-scale training of AI models, real-time trillion-parameter language model inference and high-performance computing (HPC) tasks.

Micron 9550 delivers world-class AI workload performance and power efficiency:

Compared with other industry offerings, the 9550 SSD delivers up to 34% higher throughput for NVIDIA Magnum IO™ GPUDirect® (GDS) and up to 33% faster workload completion times in graph neural network (GNN) training with Big Accelerator Memory (BaM).1 The Micron 9550 SSD saves energy and sets new sustainability benchmarks by consuming 81% less SSD energy per 1TB transferred than other SSD offerings with NVIDIA Magnum IO GDS and up to 43% lower SSD power in GNN training with BaM.1

“Micron’s memory and storage products play a critical role in meeting the growing requirements of demanding AI workloads from the data center to the edge,” said Jeremy Werner, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Storage Business Unit. “By integrating the Micron 9550 SSD on the GB200 NVL72, server companies can integrate a high-performance, energy-efficient Gen5 data center storage solution into their AI server systems.”

“Ultra-fast and energy-efficient NVMe storage is crucial to the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 rack-scale design,” said Keith Morris, vice president of Product Management at NVIDIA. “The Micron 9550 SSD can be integrated by our solution partners into their systems based on the GB200 NVL72 reference architecture to enable higher performance and efficiency.”

In addition to the Micron 9550 PRO PCIe Gen5 3.84TB, 7.68TB, and 15.36TB E1.S SSDs, the Micron 7450 PRO 3.84TB E1.S and 1.92TB M.2 SSDs have also been listed on the same NVIDIA RVL. Micron is working closely with server ODMs and OEMs to qualify the Micron 9550 and 7450 SSDs into their NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 solutions.

The NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip will also ship with Micron's LPDDR5X memory to provide a unique combination of high capacity, low power and enhanced RAS (reliability, availability and serviceability) capabilities for AI server infrastructure.

1 Competitive comparisons with performance-focused 1 DWPD 7TB SSDs from Kioxia and Samsung available in the market and as tested in Micron labs.

