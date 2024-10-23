Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market to Increase to US$ 15,032.13 Million by 2032, Driven by 28.4% CAGR

Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market

The growing focus on sustainability and stringent emission regulations have led to increased adoption of electrical vehicle traction motors.

Permanent magnet synchronous motors are being widely used owing to their compact size, superior power-to-weight ratio, and high efficiency.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The electric commercial vehicle traction motor market report assesses the competitive scenario of the market, examining all the established players and new market entrants.The market for electric commercial vehicle traction motors is on a growth trajectory. The electric commercial vehicle traction motor market size was valued at USD 1,590.22 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 15,032.13 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.4% from 2024 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬?An electric commercial vehicle (ECV) traction motor is a type of electric motor specifically designed to provide propulsion for electric vehicles (EVs). These motors are designed to be highly efficient, sustainable, and innovative. They make use of advanced motor control and power control technologies to reduce energy consumption and minimize emissions. There are various types of electrical commercial vehicle traction motors, including permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs), AC induction motors, and DC traction motors.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:PMSMs make use of a permanent magnet rotor and wound stators to develop a magnetic field and are known for their high efficiency and power density. AC induction motors use alternating current (AC) to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy, whereas DC traction motors are ideal for starting heavy loads as they can generate high torque at low speeds. ECV traction motors are used in a wide range of vehicles, including vans, pickup trucks, buses, and trucks. With the increasing focus on emission regulations, the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market demand is anticipated to rise.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬?• Market Size Value in 2023: USD 1,590.22 million• Revenue Forecast in 2032: USD 15,032.13 million• CAGR: 28.4% during 2024–2032• Base Year: 2023• Historical Data: 2019–2022• Forecast Period: 2024–2032• Report Format: PDF + Excel𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬?The top players in the market are making significant investments in R&D to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking a variety of strategic initiatives to expand their global presence. The electric commercial vehicle traction motor market key players include:• AB Volvo• BYD• Dana Limited• Robert Bosch GmbH• Traton SE• Flash• ZF Friedrichshafen AG• Suzhou Inovance Automotive Co., Ltd• Uno Minda Limited𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Growing Investments: Governments worldwide are making significant investments in EV infrastructure. These investments often go into the expansion of the network of public and private charging stations. The presence of an accessible and extensive charging infrastructure reduces range anxiety and increases the feasibility of operating EVs, thereby propelling the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market growth.Rising Fuel Prices: The rising fuel prices across the globe are having a favorable impact on the expansion of the market. High fuel prices make EVs an attractive option for vehicle owners as these vehicles operate on batteries instead of fuel. This, in turn, drives the demand for ECV traction motors, as they are the key component in these vehicles.Advancements in Battery Technology: Advancements in battery technology, such as higher energy-density batteries, are extending the range of EVs and making them more suitable for EVs. This increased viability is also having a favorable impact on the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market sales.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2023. This is largely due to rapid industrialization and a large manufacturing base in the region. Besides, significant government initiatives and the presence of major automotive manufacturers further drive the market growth in the region.Europe: The electric commercial vehicle traction motor market is projected to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. The regional market growth is primarily fueled by the presence of stringent regulations that focus on reducing emissions. Also, investments in advanced charging stations are anticipated to boost the adoption of EVs and their traction motors in the region.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Vehicle Type Outlook• Pickup Trucks• Trucks• Buses & Coaches• VansBy Power Output Outlook• Less than 100 kW• 100–200 kw• 200–400 kw• Above 400 kwBy Motor Type Outlook• Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)• AC Induction Motor• DC Traction MotorBy Design Outlook• Radial Flux• Axial FluxBy Transmission Outlook• Single-Speed Drive• Multi-Speed DriveBy Axle Architecture Outlook• Integrated Axle• Central Drive UnitBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo UKo Franceo Italyo Spaino Russiao Netherlands• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Indonesiao Malaysia• Latin Americao Argentinao Brazilo Mexico• Middle East & Africao UAEo Saudi Arabiao Israelo South Africa𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market worth?The market size was valued at USD 1,590.22 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 15,032.13 million by 2032.What is the projected growth rate for the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 28.4% from 2024 to 2032.Which region held the largest market share in 2023?Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market.Which segment, by power output, dominated the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market?The 100–200kW segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:EV Charging Station Market:Automotive Radar Market:Mountain Bike Market:Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market:Material Handling Equipment Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.