ancora Software, Inc. Reports Continued Rapid Growth with Addition of 78 New Customers in Q3 2024

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions leveraging Artificial Intelligence with Unassisted and Assisted Machine Learning, is thrilled to announce its remarkable growth trajectory, welcoming 78 new customers in the third quarter of 2024. This expansion underscores the increasing demand for ancora's cutting-edge technology, which streamlines document management processes and enhances operational efficiency for businesses across various industries.These new customers are processing Accounts Payable (AP) invoices at impressive volumes, ranging from 2,000 to 50,000 invoices per month. The new clientele includes both domestic and international businesses, highlighting ancora's growing global footprint. Some of these new customers are a result of recent partnerships with two new strategic OEM ERP partners, further solidifying ancora’s position in the market.With a commitment to delivering exceptional value, ancora has seen a consistent uptick in client acquisition, building on the momentum from previous quarters. This latest milestone reflects the company's ability to meet the evolving needs of its strategic partners and customers through robust, scalable solutions that drive productivity and reduce costs."We are excited to see our customer base grow so significantly in just one quarter," said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software, Inc. "This growth is a testament to our team and our strategic partners' hard work and dedication, as well as our ability to provide solutions that truly resonate with our clients. We remain focused on innovation and excellence as we continue to expand our offerings to serve our customers better."The new customers span a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, construction, distribution, healthcare, finance, and education, highlighting ancora's versatility and the universal applicability of its solutions. By automating routine manual tasks and enhancing document workflows, ancora empowers organizations to focus on their core operations, driving both efficiency and strategic growth.As ancora Software, Inc. moves forward, the company is committed to investing in its technology and workforce to sustain this rapid growth and maintain its position as a leader in the document automation space.

