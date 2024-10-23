Amesite Announces Customization for Paid NurseMagic™ Enterprise Licensees

Dramatically Increases the Number of Workers and Professions Who Can Benefit from NurseMagic™

DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, announced today the company’s app, NurseMagic, enables multiple professions to use the app with customized features for each. Enterprises can now deliver tailored features to employees across different professions using a single solution, with a paid subscription.

Enterprise employees currently using NurseMagic™ range from CEOs and other executives to clinical officers, CNSs, NPs, RNs, Pediatric RNs, PTs, OTs, LVNs/LPNs, CNAs, NAs, Home Care Nurses, HHAs and caregivers. These professions collectively represent 13M individuals in the United States.

Amesite is presently piloting the enterprise tool with long-term care companies. Long term care markets are enormous, spanning skilled nursing, home health care, assisted living, hospice & palliative care and others, comprising over $490 billion in value. Amesite’s recently released Home Health Care Outlook Report details some of the biggest market pains in the industry. Turnover, for example, is both rampant and expensive, with 80% of employees leaving within their first 100 days on staff, costing an agency with 100 workers over $420,000 per year in replacement costs alone. Over 700,000 job openings for home health and personal care aides are anticipated each year over the next decade.

NurseMagic™ enables organizations to deploy one app for their entire workforce while providing the specific functionalities employees need. This capability reduces complexity and eliminates the need for extensive menus and training typically required with many enterprise software platforms. Most electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medical record (EMR) systems are difficult to navigate, with complex menus and permissions that require training to use. NurseMagic™ simplifies this process by delivering only what users need and eliminating the need for complex navigation.

Brandon Owens, Amesite’s Vice President of Sales, said, “With NurseMagic, enterprises can license a single app and be confident that it will meet the diverse needs of employees in different professions. Instead of overwhelming users with unnecessary menus and requiring extensive training, NurseMagic can dynamically serve the functionality each person requires – saving both time and costs, and enabling any user in the organization to improve their performance using the app.”

Sai Nittala, Amesite’s Senior AI Manager, commented, “We decided to completely rethink how users in healthcare experience software. Our solution enables each and every user to have a personalized experience – prioritizing radical ease-of-use. Instead of training users to adapt to the app, NurseMagic™ dynamically follows the user, offering personalized experiences that are customized to their enterprise, profession and tasks.”

Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “This significant update provides development and deployment cost savings for organizations, as one platform can be customized and delivered to employees across all sectors. By offering a single, streamlined solution, Amesite helps enterprises operate more efficiently, allowing them to focus on delivering patient care.”

