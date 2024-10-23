Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,290 in the last 365 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) (the “Company”) announced today that its net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was approximately $1,399,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,446,000, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $47,000, or 3.3%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in revenue, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were approximately $2,313,000 compared to approximately $2,434,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $121,000 or 5.0%. The decrease in revenue was due to a reduction in loans receivable, period over period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations, partially offset by higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, approximately $1,953,000 and $1,992,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $360,000 and $441,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was approximately $4,285,000, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $4,128,000, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $157,000, or 3.8%. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from loans, partially offset by a decrease in origination fees.

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were approximately $7,330,000 compared to approximately $7,231,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $99,000, or 1.4%. The increase in revenue was due to higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans, partially offset by a reduction in loans receivable, period over period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, revenues of approximately $6,128,000 and $5,889,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on the secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $1,201,000 and $1,342,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of September 30, 2024, total stockholders' equity was approximately $43,271,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The recent 0.5% reduction of interest rate regenerated optimism among real estate investors. The burden of high interest started to take its toll on many of them and the pace of new deals during the third quarter declined. Therefore, we experienced a decline in initiation fees. Yet, since we have more deals in the pipeline, I hope to return to the previous pace soon.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Manhattan Bridge Capital’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding future deals pipeline and the return to previous deal pace. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Assets 		September 30, 2024
(unaudited)
   December 31, 2023
(audited)
Loans receivable $ 68,711,438   $ 73,048,403
Interest and other fees receivable on loans   1,536,643     1,395,905
Cash
   167,863     104,222
Cash - restricted   ---     1,587,773
Other assets   99,180     63,636
Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net   167,243     207,364
Deferred financing costs, net   19,636     27,583
         Total assets $ 70,702,003   $ 76,434,886


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities:      
Line of credit $ 19,170,268     $ 25,152,338  
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $115,756 and $172,069, respectively)   5,884,244       5,827,931  
Deferred origination fees   618,812       719,019  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   211,786       295,292  
Operating lease liability   180,529       220,527  
Loan holdback   50,000       ---  
Dividends payable   1,315,445       1,287,073  
Total liabilities   27,431,084       33,502,180  

Commitments and contingencies		      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued   ---       ---  
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 and 11,440,651 outstanding, respectively   11,757       11,757  
Additional paid-in capital   45,558,674       45,548,876  
Less: Treasury stock, at cost – 318,407 and 316,407 shares, respectively   (1,070,406 )     (1,060,606 )
Accumulated deficit   (1,229,106 )     (1,567,321 )
Total stockholders’ equity   43,270,919       42,932,706  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 70,702,003     $ 76,434,886  



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
  Three Months
Ended September 30, 		Nine Months
Ended September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenue:
Interest income from loans		 $ 1,952,957 $ 1,992,495 $ 6,128,131   $ 5,888,843  
Origination fees   360,376   441,271   1,201,494     1,342,077  
Total revenue   2,313,333   2,433,766   7,329,625     7,230,920  
         
Operating costs and expenses:        
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs   537,218   614,389   1,831,037     1,856,079  
Referral fees   847   361   1,847     1,652  
General and administrative expenses   380,482   377,192   1,225,041     1,274,267  
Total operating costs and expenses   918,547   991,942   3,057,925     3,131,998  
Income from operations   1,394,786   1,441,824   4,271,700     4,098,922  
Other income   4,500   4,500   13,500     29,380  
Income before income tax expense   1,399,286   1,446,324   4,285,200     4,128,302  
Income tax expense   ---   ---   (650 )   (650 )
Net income $ 1,399,286 $ 1,446,324 $ 4,284,550   $ 4,127,652  
         
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:        
--Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $         0.37   $ 0.36  
--Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.37   $ 0.36  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
--Basic   11,438,651   11,461,052   11,438,658     11,477,133  
--Diluted   11,438,651   11,461,052   11,438,658     11,477,133  



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

  Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated Deficit Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, July 1, 2024 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,555,408 318,407 $(1,070,406 ) $(1,312,947 ) $43,183,812  
Non-cash compensation       3,266         3,266  
Dividends declared and payable             (1,315,445 )   (1,315,445 )
Net income                                                                                           1,399,286     1,399,286  
Balance, September 30, 2024 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,558,674 318,407 $(1,070,406 ) $(1,229,106 ) $ 43,270,919  


FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

  Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated Deficit Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, July 1, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,542,343 295,473 $ (963,745 ) $ (1,786,337 ) $ 42,804,018  
Purchase of treasury shares       4,500   (20,885 )     (20,885 )
Non-cash compensation       3,266         3,266  
Dividends declared and payable             (1,288,753 )   (1,288,753 )
Net income                                                                                     1,446,324     1,446,324  
Balance, September 30, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,545,609 299,973 $ (984,630 ) $ (1,628,766 ) $ 42,943,970  

 


FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

  Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated Deficit Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2024 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,548,876 316,407 $ (1,060,606 ) $ (1,567,321 ) $ 42,932,706  
Purchase of treasury shares       2,000   (9,800 )     (9,800 )
Non-cash compensation       9,798         9,798  
Dividends paid             (2,630,890 )   (2,630,890 )
Dividends declared and payable             (1,315,445 )   (1,315,445 )
Net income                                                                                             4,284,550     4,284,550  
Balance, September 30, 2024 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,558,674 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,229,106 ) $ 43,270,919  


FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

  Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated Deficit Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,535,811 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,885,056 ) $ 42,863,573  
Purchase of treasury shares       37,860   (185,691 )     (185,691 )
Non-cash compensation       9,798         9,798  
Dividends paid             (2,582,609 )   (2,582,609 )
Dividends declared and payable             (1,288,753 )   (1,288,753 )
Net income                                                                                     4,127,652     4,127,652  
Balance, September 30, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,545,609 299,973 $ (984,630 ) $ (1,628,766 ) $ 42,943,970  



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
    Nine Months
Ended September 30,
      2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $                 4,284,550     $                 4,127,652  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -        
Amortization of deferred financing costs     66,427       71,449  
Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability     121       1,636  
Depreciation     3,480       3,001  
Non-cash compensation expense     9,798       9,798  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Interest and other fees receivable on loans     (140,738 )     14,128  
Other assets     (35,005 )     (38,381 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (83,505 )     (53,682 )
Deferred origination fees     (100,207 )     1,167  
Net cash provided by operating activities     4,004,921       4,136,768  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Issuance of short-term loans     (29,362,922 )     (40,810,565 )
Collections received from loans     33,749,887       44,512,989  
Purchase of fixed assets     (4,018 )     (5,085 )
Net cash provided by investing activities     4,382,947       3,697,339  
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayment of line of credit, net     (5,982,070 )     (3,561,140 )
Dividends paid     (3,917,963 )     (4,019,478 )
Purchase of treasury shares     (9,800 )     (185,691 )
Deferred financing costs incurred     (2,167 )     (38,191 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (9,912,000 )     (7,804,500 )
         
Net (decrease) increase in cash     (1,524,132 )     29,607  
Cash and cash - restricted, beginning of period*     1,691,995       103,540  
Cash, end of period   $ 167,863     $ 133,147  
         
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:        
Cash paid during the period for taxes   $ 650     $ 650  
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 1,816,980     $ 1,797,254  
Cash paid during the period for operating leases   $ 47,779     $ 47,822  
         
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:                
Dividend declared and payable   $ 1,315,445     $ 1,288,753  
Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable   $ 50,000     $ ---  

*At December 31, 2023, cash and restricted cash consisted of $1,587,773 of restricted cash.


Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
Vanessa Kao, CFO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more