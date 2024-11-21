Dangbei Unveils a Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Projectors to Transform Home Entertainment

Dangbei Smart Projectors | Black Friday Cyber Monday Sale 24bfcm msp2 24bfcm atom 24bfcm N2

Gifts for family, friends, and self-gifting, with savings up to $600 on select projectors

TUMWATER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season is a time for giving and relaxation. Among popular tech gifts, projectors make versatile options, adding a convenient and immersive way to enjoy movies, games, and entertainment with family and friends. Dangbei , known for its innovation in smart entertainment, has curated a holiday gift guide featuring projector deals ahead of Black Friday on its official website. With discounts starting November 21 and running through Cyber Monday, Dangbei provides shoppers with ample time to explore options and find the right gift. Here’s a quick look at Dangbei’s picks:A Gift for Every Family Member - Dangbei DBOX02 For family gatherings: The Dangbei DBOX02 (Mars Pro 2) projector, with laser-powered 2450 ISO lumens, delivers bright visuals for both day and night viewing. With an adjustable image size from 60” to 200”, everyone at the gathering gets a clear view.For binge-watchers: The DBOX02 comes with built-in Google TV and Netflix with curated recommendations. Its 4K UHD resolution allows Netflix Premium subscribers to watch content in 4K.For tech enthusiasts: Featuring HDR support, auto brightness, 3D, MEMC, 2×12W speakers with DTS:X support, and AI-powered setup, the DBOX02 appeals to smart entertainment lovers.For kids: Designed with safety in mind, the DBOX02 automatically dims when someone steps in front of the lens, protecting young eyes. Parents can create dedicated kids' profiles with parental controls, such as watch limits.The Dangbei DBOX02 is a versatile tech gift for family members of all ages. For US customers, it’s available at a discounted price of $1299 (saving $600) with the code 1299MSP2.Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D17LQ4PR US official website: https://bit.ly/3zVknJR For UK customers, it’s available at a discounted price of ￡1290 (saving ￡500).Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G7JV8N A Gift for Self-Gifting - Dangbei Atom Small but bright: Despite its small form, the Atom delivers 1200 ISO lumens with laser technology, 1080p resolution, and supports HDR formats, ensuring a quality viewing experience.Travel-friendly: As Dangbei’s thinnest projector, the Atom is lighter than most laptops and is easy to carry from room to room or on trips without adding extra bulk.For work and play: The Dangbei Atom, like the DBOX02, offers access to over 10,000 apps via Google TV. Its maximum image size of 180 inches makes it suitable whether for hosting a movie night or for group meetings.Long-lasting smart companion: The laser light source of both the DBOX02 and Atom can last up to 20 years with regular use. AI-powered functions like autofocus and auto-screen fit complete setup in only a few seconds.As the year comes to a close, the Dangbei Atom is a practical self-gift for upgrading. During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, it’s available at a discounted price of $659/￡649 (saving $240/￡250). Shoppers in the US can also receive a free carrying case with their purchase.Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLP5WMXC US official website: https://bit.ly/3Ylvm8K Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CL4G35WJ A Thoughtful Gift under $250/￡250 - Dangbei N2For Movie buffs: The Dangbei N2 is designed for those who primarily enjoy movies and shows, with official streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube built in.For students: The N2’s compact form is a good fit for small spaces, such as dorm rooms. Students can easily connect their laptop on YouTube on a large screen up to 120”.For first-time projector owners: The N2 is an affordable projector that’s easy to set up and use thanks to the auto-adjustments and clean interface. It offers basic audiovisual features like native 1080p resolution, 400 ISO lumens, and built-in speakers.For homebodies: The N2 makes staying in more enjoyable. Its optional tilting stand allows easy projection onto the ceiling, well-suited for watching content in bed without holding a phone.During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, the Dangbei N2 is available at a discounted price of $249/239 (saving $230/￡200).Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D17NMTK8 US official website: https://bit.ly/3Y8Mg9m Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G9ZDM8 From Nov. 21 to Dec. 2, customers can explore more projector deals, including the iconic Mars Pro 4K laser projector with 1800 ISO lumens, now $999 after a $400 discount, on the official website: https://bit.ly/4hhutph For more details, visit their website and read the blog post now:About DangbeiDangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs.In China, Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Dangbei ranks among the Top 3 brands in e-commerce sales value for domestic smart projectors and holds the No.1 position in terms of sales volume for laser projectors. Learn more at us.dangbei.com.

