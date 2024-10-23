Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that American International Group, Inc. (AIG), a leading global insurance company, will establish a new innovation hub in DeKalb County. The facility will triple AIG’s current Atlanta-area office space to accommodate over 1,000 employees, including the creation of more than 600 new roles over the next five years.

“Again and again, job creators are choosing the No. 1 state for business not just for first-time investment, but for expansion as well,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “AIG's decision to grow their footprint here in Georgia is just the latest confirmation that we have what businesses want and are leveraging those assets to their fullest so we can bring new opportunity to all parts of the state. I want to thank our local and state partners who made this project possible, and I look forward to it's long-lasting, positive impacts."

With operations and network partners in more than 190 countries and jurisdictions, AIG provides insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals protect their assets and manage risks. AIG’s new Atlanta innovation hub, set to open in 2026, will be designed as a collaborative workspace where teams representing every aspect of AIG’s business will work together to test new processes and incubate digital capabilities to build value for clients and partners.

“For many years, AIG has been a part of Atlanta’s thriving business community, and we look forward to creating more than 600 high-quality jobs that will provide rewarding opportunities for the talented and skilled local workforce,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, AIG. “This investment is part of our commitment to continue to enhance our expertise to help our clients and partners navigate complex and emerging risks, while building additional capabilities for the future.”

The company will hire for various roles across underwriting, claims, operations, data engineering, and AI. Interested individuals can learn more about open roles and careers with AIG at www.aig.com/careers. For more information about AIG’s new Atlanta hub, visit www.aig.com/newsroom.

“Known for its highly regarded universities, hospitals, and healthcare industry, DeKalb County is renowned for fostering sustainable economic growth and prosperity,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “Ranked as a top Fortune 100 company and recognized on Forbes’ first-ever list of America's Best Employers for Tech Workers, we are delighted that AIG will bring additional business investment and employment opportunities to our county.”

“The quality of a company like AIG and the caliber of the employees that will call it home is a perfect fit for Brookhaven’s Perimeter Summit,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Park. “Job creation is extremely important in any economy, and we appreciate the leadership and collaboration of GDEcD and Decide DeKalb to bring AIG to Brookhaven.”

“AIG's expansion is a testament to what we’ve been saying for years: this region was built for business,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “The new Brookhaven location strengthens AIG’s presence in metro Atlanta and creates new jobs for Georgians as the company builds on its continued success.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with Decide DeKalb, Georgia Power, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the University System of Georgia.

“For years, we lost some of our best and brightest talent to out-of-state opportunities. That’s no longer the case,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “AIG’s office hub is a great example of the type of investment that will keep our well-educated, diverse talent engaged here at home after graduation.”

About American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG provides insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 190 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks through AIG operations and network partners. For additional information, visit www.aig.com