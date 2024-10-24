Unlocking New Potential: Bionetics Acquires Intek, Inc

Bionetics Corporation

Bionetics Corp acquires Intek Inc, expanding its portfolio with Rheotherm® & RheoVac®, enhancing precision flow solutions & supporting multiple industries.

WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bionetics Corporation, a diversified engineering and government services firm, has completed the acquisition of Intek, Inc., a provider of precision flow and temperature measurement solutions located in Westerville, OH. This acquisition, finalized in 2022, represents a strategic enhancement of Bionetics' capabilities and service offerings.

With this strategic acquisition, the Bionetics Corporation leverages its extensive engineering capabilities and technical talent to extend its operations into new industries. The company ensures a seamless transition for existing Intek customers, as Bionetics has retained key Intek staff to provide continuity in support and expertise. The company also plans to engineer new solutions built on Intek’s established technologies.

Preserving Intek’s Legacy of Precision and Innovation

Founded in 1976 under the guidance of Dr. Joseph Harpster, Intek, Inc. has built a reputation in the field of flow measurement. In 1978, the Rheotherm® line of flow meters and switches were developed in response to an industry need for highly accurate and reliable measurement systems, capable of operating at low flow rates and compatible with a wide range of industrial chemicals and gases. These instruments have since become integral to operations across industries such as power generation, nuclear, chemical/petrochemical, pulp & paper, semiconductor, consumer products/packaging, and water/wastewater.

In 1992, Intek created the RheoVac® monitor, a critical solution for measuring flow in power plant condensers under vacuum conditions. This product helps power plants optimize steam surface condenser performance, enhancing heat rates and reducing operational and maintenance costs. With the acquisition, Bionetics is well-positioned to continue supporting these products and developing further advancements to meet the evolving needs of the energy and industrial sectors.

Commitment to Quality and Technical Excellence

Intek is ISO 9001:2015 certified and is widely recognized for its high-quality performance across nuclear and aerospace industries. Among its accolades, Intek was awarded the Exceptional Company Performance Award by Boeing, highlighting its exceptional technical, cost, and schedule performance. These standards of quality and technical precision align perfectly with Bionetics’ operational philosophy, which prioritizes customer-focused solutions and local empowerment.

Serving a Broad Client Base Across Multiple Industries

Bionetics serves a diverse customer base, and some of its clients include, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, NASA, the Department of Health & Human Services, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as numerous commercial clients across industries. With the addition of Intek’s technologies and expertise, Bionetics aims to strengthen its market position in providing innovative engineering solutions to both its government and commercial partners.

A Vision for Future Growth and Innovation

Bionetics’ acquisition of Intek’s assets is a move to preserve the legacy of Rheotherm® and RheoVac® products and a commitment to expanding and innovating within the advanced measurement technology sector. The company plans to invest in research and development, leveraging the combined expertise of its newly integrated team to develop next-generation solutions that address the complex challenges faced by industries today.

About The Bionetics Corporation

The Bionetics Corporation is a diversified engineering and government services firm headquartered in Yorktown, Virginia, with a nationwide and international presence. Bionetics delivers innovative engineering and applied science solutions through active partnerships, dedicated staffing, and an unwavering commitment to exploring what’s new. Our team is passionate about advancing technology and meeting the unique needs of our clients, ensuring tailored solutions that drive success. With a focus on collaboration and excellence, we aim to empower businesses and foster growth in an ever-evolving landscape. Bionetics’ operating philosophy focuses on placing the capabilities required to exceed customer expectations as close to the customer as possible, empowering local managers and employees to make decisions and solve problems effectively.

