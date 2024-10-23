Wi-Fi 6 Market Value to Worth $64.1 billion by 2031, Growing at a 19.6% Annual Rate - 2031

Wi-Fi 6 Market

The global Wi-Fi 6 market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on component, enterprise size, location, industry vertical, and region.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐖𝐢-𝐅𝐢 𝟔 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global wi-fi 6 market size was valued at $10.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $64.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 320 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31440 Wi-Fi 6, also known as IEEE 802.11ax, is the newest Wi-Fi specification standard, coming after Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac). It promises greater speeds and better connectivity, as well as increased support for multiple, high-bandwidth devices. It operates between the 1 and 6 GHz frequency bands. With Wi-Fi 6 solution, enterprises can gain a business edge by building a network without any coverage gaps and eliminating packet loss during roaming. This makes it ideal for critical deployments in digital education, digital airport, omnichannel finance, smart healthcare, smart government, and Industry 4.0.Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wi-fi-6-market/purchase-options By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of Wi-Fi 6 solutions to integrate into their existing system. Conversely, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of Wi-Fi 6 solutions, as it provides cost-effective, quick transmission of internet and efficient solution for SMEs.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global Wi-Fi 6 market size, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬, 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬𝐲𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐫𝐮𝐛𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬, 𝐍𝐗𝐏 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐀𝐓&𝐓, 𝐀𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐮𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31440 Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the lion’s share in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the travel and hospitality segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.By offering, the solution segment dominated the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years due to rise in need of advanced and capable Wi-Fi solutions for better efficiency and experience. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to adoption of Wi-Fi 6 services, as they ensure effective functioning of solutions and platforms throughout the process.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31440 Factors such as need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity have accelerated the need for Wi-Fi 6 globally. In addition, increase on emphasis on customer service across major industry verticals has further boosted the Wi-Fi 6 market growth. However, high initial set-up cost of Wi-Fi 6s restricted the market growth. On the other hand, with many SMEs entering the market and providing advance solutions for Wi-Fi 6 is expected to create greater opportunities during the forecast period.The report analyzes these key players in the global Wi-Fi 6 market . These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Massive IoT Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/massive-iot-market-A74430 Workspace As A Service Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/workspace-as-a-service-market Behavior Analytics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/behavior-analytics-market

