Growing Demand for Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Driven by Rising Awareness of Water Quality | Says EvolveBI

The Water treatment systems (point-of-entry) Market, valued at USD 9.85 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a (CAGR) of 4.57% from 2023 to 2033

INDIA, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The point-of-entry water treatment systems market encompasses the production, distribution, and installation of systems that purify water as it enters residential and commercial properties. These systems are designed to remove a range of contaminants commonly present in water supplies, such as sediment, chlorine, heavy metals, pesticides, bacteria, viruses, and other impurities. The technologies and components utilized in these systems can vary significantly based on the quality of the source water and the desired purification level. Several factors are driving growth in this market. Firstly, there is a growing awareness of water quality issues and concerns about contaminants in drinking water, prompting consumers to seek reliable treatment solutions. Additionally, regulatory requirements aimed at ensuring safe drinking water have increased the demand for effective water treatment systems. The expansion of industrial development and population growth also contribute to heightened demand for water purification solutions. As standards of living rise, consumers are more inclined to invest in advanced water treatment technologies. Furthermore, advancements in technology have led to the creation of more efficient and cost-effective treatment solutions, enhancing the attractiveness of point-of-entry systems for both residential and commercial applications. Overall, the market for point-of-entry water treatment systems is expected to continue expanding as consumers and industries prioritize access to clean and safe water. This growing awareness has led to a surge in demand for point-of-entry water treatment systems, as consumers actively seek solutions to enhance the quality of their water supply. Health-conscious individuals are particularly motivated to protect themselves and their families from potential exposure to contaminants in their drinking water. Moreover, there is a rising emphasis on environmental sustainability, further fueling the demand for water treatment systems designed to minimize the environmental impact associated with water consumption and waste. As consumers become more eco-conscious, they are inclined to invest in technologies that promote sustainable practices. Ongoing advancements in water treatment technologies are also contributing to market growth by producing more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly treatment solutions. Innovations such as advanced filtration membranes, ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems, and smart monitoring technologies are significantly enhancing the performance and reliability of point-of-entry water treatment systems. These technological improvements are encouraging wider adoption among both consumers and businesses, as they seek effective means of ensuring safe and clean water access. The growing emphasis on health and wellness further fuels this demand, as individuals seek products and services that support a healthy lifestyle, particularly access to clean and safe drinking water. Point-of-entry water treatment systems effectively address consumers' desires for better hydration, improved nutrition, and reduced exposure to harmful contaminants, positioning these systems as valuable solutions within the health and wellness sector. Both the residential and commercial sectors represent significant market opportunities for point-of-entry water treatment systems. Homeowners, property managers, and businesses are increasingly searching for reliable and cost-effective solutions to ensure clean and safe water for drinking, cooking, bathing, and other household and commercial activities. This ongoing demand is a key factor driving the growth of point-of-entry water treatment systems in various markets. North America maintains a dominant position in the point-of-entry water treatment systems market, characterized as a mature market. This leadership is primarily driven by rising concerns regarding water quality, aging infrastructure, and the need for regulatory compliance. Both the United States and Canada have established stringent regulations governing drinking water quality, which significantly boosts the demand for effective water treatment solutions. Furthermore, increasing awareness of health and wellness among consumers adds momentum to market growth, particularly in the residential and commercial sectors. As individuals and businesses alike seek reliable solutions to ensure clean and safe water, the demand for point-of-entry water treatment systems continues to rise. This trend reflects a broader commitment to improving water quality and enhancing public health across the region. "The Reverse Osmosis segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.
The water treatment systems (point-of-entry) market is segmented based on technology type, which includes Water Softening, Filtration, Reverse Osmosis (RO), Disinfection, Sedimentation, and Others. Among these, the Reverse Osmosis (RO) segment holds a dominant position in the market. RO is an advanced water purification method that employs a partially permeable membrane to filter out ions, undesirable compounds, and larger particles from drinking water. In this system, pressure is applied to a solution, typically a mixture of water and impurities, allowing water molecules to pass through the membrane while retaining the contaminants, thus ensuring high-quality purified water." "The industrial segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.
The market is also segmented by application into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others. The industrial segment currently accounts for the largest revenue share, driven by the ongoing expansion of various water-dependent industries such as chemicals, food and beverages, and textiles. These industries are increasingly recognizing the critical importance of treated water for their operational processes. Additionally, rapid industrialization, particularly in developing nations, has led to a surge in demand for clean water for numerous industrial applications, further contributing to the growing need for reliable water treatment systems. This trend underscores the vital role of point-of-entry water treatment technologies in supporting industrial growth and ensuring water quality across diverse sectors." This trend underscores the vital role of point-of-entry water treatment technologies in supporting industrial growth and ensuring water quality across diverse sectors.”Industry LeadersDOW Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Pentair PLC, Best Water Technology (BWT) AG, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Culligan International, General Electric Company, Watts Water Technologies Inc and Watts Water Technologies Inc.Key Matrix for Latest Report Update• Base Year: 2023• Estimated Year: 2024• CAGR: 2024 to 2034About EvolveBI Evolve Business Intelligence is a market research, business intelligence, and advisory firm providing innovative solutions to challenging pain points of a business. Our market research reports include data useful to micro, small, medium, and large-scale enterprises. We provide solutions ranging from mere data collection to business advisory.Evolve Business Intelligence is built on account of technology advancement providing highly accurate data through our in-house AI-modelled data analysis and forecast tool – EvolveBI. This tool tracks real-time data including, quarter performance, annual performance, and recent developments from fortune’s global 2000 companies.

