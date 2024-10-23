Catechin Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies Hits High CAGR by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global catechin market size was valued at $14,825.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,099.9 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.The surge in demand for natural and organic products, rise in health awareness, rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes, rising demand for functional food & beverages, and growing applications of catechin in diverse sectors are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the catechin market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06590 Catechin is a flavonoid-related organic compound. The most common sources are tea leaves, broad beans, apricots, black grapes, strawberries, cherries, and berries. They are widely used in the cosmetics industry to manufacture skin and hair care products. They are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry to treat a wide range of diseases.The primary drivers of growth in this market are an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in catechin manufacturing, and a rapid growth in geriatric population. On the other hand, lack of consumer awareness about the benefits of catechin products is a significant factor that is expected to limit market growth to some extent.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/catechin-market/purchase-options Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Rise in disposable income and surge in demand for dietary supplements are expected to be the primary drivers of market growth in these regions. Catechin applications in food and beverages, as well as pharmaceuticals, are major contributors to the catechin market.The key players in the global catechin market include Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Biosynth Carbosynth, Botaniex Inc., Cayman Chemical Company, Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Hunan Sunfall Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Indena, INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc., Infré SA, and Taiyo International.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06590 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

