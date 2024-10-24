Key Trend in the Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market 2024-2033: Product Innovations Driving Enhanced Customer Reliability

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The solvent-based printing inks market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The solvent-based printing inks market has experienced steady growth in recent years. It is expected to grow from $10.01 billion in 2023 to $10.55 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. This growth can be attributed to high print quality, durability, versatility in substrates, a wide application spectrum, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory compliance challenges.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The solvent-based printing inks market is set to experience steady growth, reaching $12.73 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%. Growth is attributed to advancements in formulations, environmental compliance, and end-user industry demand. Major trends include digital printing integration and technological advancements.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Expansion?

The solvent-based printing inks market is set to benefit from the rise of 3D technology during the forecast period. As global interest in 3D printing grows among consumers, researchers, and industrial producers, the demand for 3D printing inks, such as solvent-based inks, is expected to increase. Unlike 2D inks, which are designed for flat surfaces, 3D inks are meant for creating volumetric structures and devices.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market report are China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, British Petroleum plc, Chevron Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group Holdings Limited, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Sakata INX Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., Grupo Idesa SA de CV, T&K Toka Co. Ltd., Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., Wikoff Color Corporation, Lawter Inc., Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Size?

In response to growing demand, solvent-based printing ink companies are introducing thermal inkjet inks. This technology uses superheating to eject ink droplets, offering advantages such as improved performance, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, particularly in photo printing.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market?

1) By Type: Cellulose Inks; Epoxy Inks; Vinyl Inks; Vinyl-Acrylic Inks; Polyurethane Inks

2) By Printing Technology: Lithographic; Gravure; Flexographic; Screen-Printing; Letterpress; Digital; Other Printing Technologies

3) By Application: Label & Packaging; Commercial Printing; Publication; Other Applications

Western Europe’s Role as the Foremost Player in the Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the solvent-based printing inks global market in 2023. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in this market report. The regions covered in the solvent-based printing inks report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Solvent-Based Printing Inks Market Definition?

Solvent-based inks are pigment inks mixed with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as alcohols and hydrocarbons. These inks are waterproof, UV-resistant, cost-effective, and suitable for printing on uncoated vinyl for applications like vehicle wraps, billboards, and banners.

