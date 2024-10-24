Global TV Advertising Market Forecast to Reach $172.27 Billion By 2028 With 5.7% Annual Growth

TV Advertising Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s TV Advertising Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The TV advertising market is projected to grow from $129.61 billion in 2023 to $137.9 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 6.4%. This growth is driven by the mass reach of television, effectiveness in brand building, prime-time programming, and the credibility of traditional advertising.

How Big Is the Global TV Advertising Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market is expected to grow strongly, reaching $172.27 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7%. Key growth drivers include cross-channel integration and targeted advertising capabilities. Notable trends include innovations in ad formats, compliance with data privacy regulations, and the rise of branded content.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3516&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the TV Advertising Market?

The rise of over-the-top (OTT) media services is expected to significantly enhance the market. These platforms ensure that video advertisements are fully viewable and non-skippable, thereby increasing engagement. Projections indicate that OTT ad spending could reach $2.373 billion by 2025, demonstrating the expanding reach and influence of advertising on streaming services and driving growth in the market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tv-advertising-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The TV Advertising Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Comcast Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Viacom Inc., WPP plc, Publicis Groupe, Columbia Broadcasting System, Omnicom Group, Omnicom Group Inc, Cox Communication, Discovery Communications Inc., Vivendi SA, DENTSU INC., Time Warner Cable, British Broadcasting Corporation, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide Inc., Univision Communication, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gray Television Inc., Leo Burnett Worldwide, Havas WORLDWIDE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, BBDO Worldwide Inc., McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe Group, Saatchi & Saatchi, Sun TV Network, Droga5 LLC, Fisher Communication, The Richards Group, TV Today Network, Jacob Tyler Brand & Digital Agency, Gumas Advertising L.L.C., Daniel Brian Advertising, BayCreative Inc, INNOVATIVE PRODUCTION GROUP, ThreeSixtyEight, LiveRail Inc., Division of Labor, THIEL, Anchour, R/Greenberg Associates, Anomaly Partners LLC, Deutsch Welle, Forsman & Bodenfors, M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment, Foote Cone & Belding Global, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, GSD&M Idea City LLC, Barton F. Graf, 22squared, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The TV Advertising Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative ads such as Connected TV (CTV) ads. Connected TV (CTV) ads are video advertisements that are delivered via streaming services or apps on smart TVs. CTV advertisements capitalise on the growing popularity of streaming services and the trend towards digital consumption to offer a contemporary and dynamic approach to television advertising.

How Is the Global TV Advertising Market Segmented?

The TV advertising market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Terrestrial, Multichannel, Online

2) By delivery platform: Cable Television, Satellite Television

3) By Broadcasting services: Advertisement, Subscription

4) By Time slot: 20 seconds, 60 seconds, More than 60 seconds

North America: The Leading Region in the TV Advertising Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the TV Advertising Market?

Television advertising remains a powerful tool for promoting products and services through televised commercials. With a broader initial audience reach compared to online advertising, TV commercials significantly enhance brand visibility and drive promotional efforts across various platforms.

The TV Advertising Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

•Market size data for both historical and future periods

•Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

•Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

•Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global TV Advertising Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The TV Advertising Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into TV advertising market size, TV advertising market drivers and trends, TV advertising market major players, TV advertising competitors' revenues, TV advertising market positioning, and TV advertising market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

