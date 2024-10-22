LEEF Brands Partners with Investment Publishing LLC for Strategic Investor Relations Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands Inc. (“LEEF” or the “Company”) (CSE: LEEF) (OTC: LEEEF) is excited to announce its partnership with Investment Publishing LLC ("Investment Publishing"), led by Mariusz Skonieczny, to enhance the Company’s investor relations strategy.

The engagement of Investment Publishing, which commenced on October 21, 2024 for an initial one year term is designed to increase awareness of LEEF’s brand, operational milestones, and growth initiatives. Investment Publishing will aim to engage investors through public relations efforts, educational content, and direct outreach using a range of digital platforms, including social media channels, email newsletters, and investor-focused webinars.

As compensation for services to be provided, LEEF has granted 3,000,000 options to Investment Publishing, each exercisable for one common share of the Company at a strike price of $0.025 CAD per share, for a period of two years. These options reflect the mutual commitment of both parties to a successful campaign and a long-term relationship.

Mariusz Skonieczny, an expert in microcap and small-cap investments, brings extensive experience to this initiative. His efforts are expected to be instrumental in increasing LEEF's visibility.

LEEF looks forward to a productive collaboration with Investment Publishing as the Company continues to expand its reach and deliver value to stakeholders.

Contact Information for Investment Publishing LLC:

Name: Mariusz Skonieczny

Email: marios188@yahoo.com

Telephone:

Business Address: 1202 Far Pond Cir. Mishawaka IN 46544

About LEEF Brands Inc.

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, recognized for its large-scale vertical integration and as one of the state's most sophisticated operators. With a comprehensive supply chain, cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest brands in California. For more information, visit www.LeefBrands.com.

LEEF Brands Inc.

Per: "Kevin Wilson"

Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"), with respect to the services to be provided by Investment Publishing, including, but not limited to, the nature of the services, the term of the Investment Publishing's engagement, the platforms on which the services are anticipated to be provided, and the anticipated results of the services. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including financial and operational results not proving to be as expected or on the timelines expected; the Company not completing certain proposed acquisition or financing transactions at all, or on the timelines expected; the Company not achieving the synergies expected; and other risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form and other public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

LEEF Brands, Inc., Micah Anderson, CEO, or Kevin Wilson, CFO, 707-703-4111, ir@leefca.com

