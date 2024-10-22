Intermountain Health Unveils Sign at Site of Future Stand-Alone Las Vegas Children’s Hospital

Las Vegas, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new site for a future stand-alone Intermountain Health children’s hospital in Southern Nevada at UNLV’s Harry Reid Research and Technology Park was unveiled today. Leaders with Intermountain revealed a sign that reads: The future site of Nevada’s first stand-alone children’s hospital.

“Intermountain Health recognizes comprehensive, subspecialty care for children close to home helps greatly reduce strain on families already burdened by emotionally and physically challenging health conditions,” said Mitch Cloward, President of Intermountain Health’s Desert Region, which includes southern Nevada and southwest Utah. “We are grateful for the pediatricians, caregivers, hospitals and other organizations who have dedicated themselves to caring for children for many years. We are privileged to join with them in helping to advance healthcare for the children we serve.”

“This is the first step toward our partnership with our community to bring this long-needed, stand-alone children’s hospital to Las Vegas,” Cloward said.

Design of the hospital has begun as well as clinical activities and workforce planning, including sustainable recruitment. More details will be available at a later date as the project develops.



This effort will only be accomplished through building a broad coalition of philanthropic, clinical, and community partners committed to exceptional care for children. In addition to the design planning, Intermountain Health Foundation will help bring to life our shared vision of the children’s hospital and services by building partnerships with community leaders, key supporters, and philanthropic donors.

“We recognize the vital role philanthropic donors play in creating a legacy of care that will impact kids now and for generations to come,” says David Flood, Intermountain Health chief development officer. “We invite our neighbors and community leaders to be part of something truly transformative that will not only expand access to healthcare but also strengthen the very fabric of our community.”

Intermountain Health offers patient care at more than 65 clinics across southern Nevada. With its extended provider network, Intermountain Health delivers patient-centered primary, specialty, and urgent care services to approximately 350,000 southern Nevadans in Clark and Nye counties.

For up-to-date information and announcements please see the Intermountain Health newsroom at https://news.intermountainhealth.org.



