CBP Releases September 2024 Monthly Update

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released operational statistics today for Fiscal Year 2024, including September 2024’s monthly operational update. CBP monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.

“During Fiscal Year 2024, CBP significantly increased its enforcement efforts and realized a substantial decrease in southwest border encounters,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner. “CBP continued to identify and respond to new threats posed by the transnational criminal organizations profiting from the exploitation of vulnerable people, taking unprecedented measures to dismantle and disrupt these operations. We have surged our enforcement efforts to further crack down on the smuggling of illicit opioids, including fentanyl, and implementing new measures to disrupt the supply chain of deadly narcotics.”

Since the June 5 Presidential Proclamation on Securing the Border and accompanying Interim Final Rule, which was finalized Sept. 30 subsequent to an updated Proclamation, went into effect, there has been a continued, meaningful decrease in unlawful border crossings – including a more than 55% decrease in encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border.

Since then, DHS has also tripled the percentage of noncitizens processed for Expedited Removal, and the number of individuals released by Border Patrol pending immigration court proceedings is down 80%.

As a result, from June 5 through the end of September, DHS has removed or returned more than 160,000 individuals to over 145 countries, not including CBP repatriations of people encountered at airports or the northern border. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO) has operated more than 495 international repatriation flights in that period.

For the full fiscal year 2024, preliminary data show that DHS completed over 700,000 removals and returns, more than any prior fiscal year since 2010. That includes more removals to countries other than Mexico than in any prior year. DHS has also reduced the time it takes to remove individuals who do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States by more than half from its historical average. Additionally, the estimated number of migrant gotaways – people who crossed the border without encountering CBP – has decreased approximately 60% from FY 2023 to FY 2024.

On the northern border, CBP’s expanded enforcement efforts reduced Border Patrol encounters by 50% from June to September.

Below are key operational statistics for CBP’s primary mission areas in September 2024. View all CBP statistics online.

Strengthening Border Security and Managing Migration

CBP, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), continue to expeditiously process, remove, and strengthen consequences for individuals who cross the nation’s borders irregularly.

The number of U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions between ports of entry in FY 2024 was the lowest it has been since FY 2020, and a 25% decrease from last year. The average number of encounters per month during the last three months of FY 2024 was lower than the average number of encounters per month for all of FY 2019, the last full comparable year before the pandemic.

In September, the U.S. Border Patrol recorded approximately 53,900 encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border. The Border Patrol’s encounters in September were 7% lower than in August 2024 and 75% lower than September 2023. Total southwest border irregular encounters in September, including individuals who presented at ports of entry without previously registering with CBP One, were 58,600. From August to September, the total number of encounters along the southwest border between ports of entry and at ports of entry without a CBP appointment decreased 12% for family unit individuals and 10% for unaccompanied children.

The Presidential Proclamation has enhanced DHS’s capacity for enforcement against individuals who pose a threat to national security or public safety, such as gang members attempting to enter the country unlawfully, because the Proclamation renders those individuals ineligible for asylum and enables their quick removal from the United States. DHS has also returned more Border Patrol agents to the field to undertake front line border security operations, enhancing DHS efforts to interdict individuals who pose a threat to public safety or national security. These efforts continue to expand and maximize DHS enforcement against individuals who pose a threat to our communities.

The U.S. Border Patrol has undertaken significant efforts in recent years to expand capacity to aid and rescue individuals in distress. To prevent the loss of life, CBP initiated a Missing Migrant Program in 2017 that locates noncitizens reported missing, rescues individuals in distress, and reunifies decedents’ remains with their families in the border region. In September, the U.S. Border Patrol conducted 424 rescues, bringing the FY 2024 total to 5,420 rescues. Overall, southwest border deaths were down 30% comparing the fourth quarter of last fiscal year to this fiscal year.

View more migration statistics and rescues statistics.

CBP One™ App

The CBP One™ mobile application is a key scheduling tool and part of DHS’s efforts to incentivize noncitizens to use lawful, safe, humane, and orderly pathways and processes. Noncitizens who cross between the ports of entry or who present themselves at a port of entry without making a CBP One™ appointment are generally subject to the Securing the Border Final Rule that limits asylum eligibility. DHS encourages migrants to utilize lawful processes, rather than taking the dangerous journey to cross unlawfully between the ports of entry, which also carries significant consequences under the United States immigration laws.

Use of the CBP One™ app to schedule appointments at ports of entry has significantly increased CBP’s capacity to process migrants in a more efficient and orderly manner while cutting out unscrupulous smugglers who endanger and profit from vulnerable migrants. The suspension and limitation on entry and Final Rule does not apply to noncitizens who use the CBP One™ mobile app to enter the United States at a port of entry in a safe and orderly manner to avail themselves to lawful processes.

In September, CBP processed over 44,600 individuals with information submitted in advance through CBP One™. Since the appointment scheduling function in CBP One™ was introduced in January 2023 through the end of September 2024, more than 852,000 individuals have successfully scheduled appointments to present at ports of entry instead of risking their lives in the hands of smugglers. The top nationalities processed with appointments through CBP OneTM are Venezuelan, Cuban, Mexican and Haitian.

A percentage of daily available appointments are allocated to the earliest registered CBP One™ profiles so noncitizens who have been trying to obtain appointments for the longest time are prioritized. CBP is continually monitoring and evaluating the application to ensure its functionality and guard against bad actors.

CHNV Parole Processes

DHS has resumed processing of new Advance Travel Authorizations (ATAs) in the parole processes for certain nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV). As part of an internal review, DHS has implemented additional safeguards to the CHNV processes, incorporating rigorous enhanced vetting of US-based supporters, including biographic and biometric screening.

All CHNV beneficiaries continue to be thoroughly screened and vetted by CBP prior to their arrival to the United States and must meet other eligibility criteria authorization to travel to the United States in a safe, orderly, and lawful way once they purchase their own commercial airline tickets.

Through the end of September 2024, more than 531,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans arrived lawfully on commercial flights and were granted parole under these processes. Specifically, more than 111,000 Cubans, nearly 214,000 Haitians, more than 96,000 Nicaraguans, and nearly 121,000 Venezuelans were vetted and authorized for travel; and more than 110,000 Cubans, nearly 211,000 Haitians, more than 93,000 Nicaraguans, and more than 117,000 Venezuelans arrived lawfully and were granted parole.

Since DHS has implemented these safe, orderly and lawful processes, encounters of CHNV nationals in between ports of entry are down 99%.

Safeguarding Communities by Interdicting Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs

As the largest law enforcement agency in the United States, CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities. CBP’s combination of interdiction and intelligence capabilities, complemented by its border search authorities, scientific services, non-intrusive inspection equipment, and canine detection teams, places it at the forefront of the U.S. government’s efforts to combat illicit fentanyl and other dangerous drugs.

CBP surged its enforcement efforts this year to further increase efforts to disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations that smuggle fentanyl, dangerous drugs, and other contraband with no regard for human life. There have been significant results from these operations. In the last two fiscal years, CBP has seized nearly 50,000 pounds of fentanyl, enough to produce more than 2 billion lethal doses.

One year ago, CBP took a decisive step forward in our fight against fentanyl, with an updated, aggressive strategy aimed at addressing this poison through stronger partnerships and immediately launched a brand new, multi-jurisdictional Operation Apollo to put the strategy into action. Operation Apollo has netted more than 19,300 pounds of fentanyl; 128,300 pounds of methamphetamine, 25,000 pounds of cocaine, 840 pounds of heroin, 2,200 weapons/parts, and $7.5 million in illicit funds.

In FY24, CBP seized over 173,000 pounds of methamphetamine, a 24% increase from FY 2023. CBP seized over 173,000 pounds of marijuana as well, a 16% increase from FY 2023. CBP’s fentanyl seizures increased 31% nationwide from August to September, totaling nearly 22,000 pounds of fentanyl seized in FY 2024.

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found on the Drug Seizure Statistics webpage.

Facilitating Lawful Trade and Travel

CBP encourages travelers to utilize mobile applications with technological enhancements to help speed up the travel process when entering the United States via air, land, or sea. Global Entry, for example, launched a new mobile app last year that allows members to complete their entry processing on their phones before even leaving the plane. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App store and Google Play, and is currently available for use at 47 airports, with more locations coming soon. International travelers who are not Global Entry members can take advantage of the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app, which allows travelers to submit their passport and travel information in advance with a mobile device, resulting in less congestion and more efficient processing.

The number of pedestrians arriving by land at ports of entry increased 6.6% from September 2023 to September 2024. The number of travelers arriving by air into the United States increased 4.8% over the same period. Passenger vehicles processed at ports of entry increased 3.2%, and commercial trucks processed at ports of entry increased 3.1%.

CBP works diligently with the trade community and port operators to ensure that merchandise is cleared as efficiently as possible and to strengthen international supply chains and improve border security. In September 2024, CBP processed more than 2.9 million entry summaries valued at more than $296.1 billion, identifying estimated duties of nearly $7.6 billion to be collected by the U.S. government. In September, trade via the ocean environment accounted for 41.6% of the total import value, followed by air, truck, and rail.

View more travel statistics, and trade statistics.

Protecting Consumers and Eradicating Forced Labor from Supply Chains

CBP continues to lead U.S. government efforts to eliminate goods from the supply chain made with forced labor from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China. In September, CBP stopped 425 shipments valued at more than $65 million for further examination based on the suspected use of forced labor, and which may be subject to a Withhold Release order, Forced Labor Finding, or the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act’s rebuttable presumption, and prohibited importation into the United States under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

CBP also seizes millions of counterfeit products every year worth billions of dollars had they been genuine. In September, CBP seized 1,873 shipments that contained counterfeit goods valued at more than $366 million. Consumers are encouraged to be alert to the dangers of counterfeit goods especially when shopping online as they support criminal activity, hurt American businesses, and often have materials or ingredients that can pose serious health and safety risks. More information about CBP’s intellectual property rights enforcement is available here.

Criminal groups are exploiting the explosive growth of e-commerce to sell illicit products and drugs, including fentanyl, through online platforms. CBP is working with DHS to move the 21st Century Customs Framework statutory package through an interagency review process in order to improve CBP’s ability to interdict these illicit products. At the same time, CBP is working with Department of Treasury to ensure the de minimis regulatory package enters interagency review.

CBP completed 105 audits in August that identified $68 million in duties and fees owed to the U.S. government, stemming from goods that had been improperly declared in accordance with U.S. trade laws and customs regulations. CBP collected over $6.5 million of this identified revenue and from previous fiscal years’ assignments. View more UFLPA enforcement statistics, and intellectual property rights enforcement statistics.

Defending our Nation’s Agricultural System

Through targeting, detection, and interception, CBP agriculture specialists work to prevent threats from entering the United States.

CBP issued 6,822 emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products entering the United States in September 2024. CBP conducted 661 positive passenger inspections and issued 97,643 civil penalties and/or violations to the traveling public for failing to declare prohibited agriculture items.

View more agricultural enforcement statistics.