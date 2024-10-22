Submit Release
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net income amounted to $10.0 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $9.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $9.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Selected financial results at or for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024 were as follows:

  • The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.82% and 11.20%, respectively.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.22%, an increase of 3 basis points.
  • Total loans amounted to $3.86 billion, an increase of 2.4%.
  • Total deposits amounted to $4.19 billion, a decrease of 1.4%.
  • Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.51 billion, an increase of 8.5%.

Chief Executive Officer Steven Larochelle commented, "Our team continued to deliver strong results in the third quarter. Loan growth was 2.4% for the quarter and 13.4% over the past twelve months. Customer deposits, which were down slightly during the quarter, have increased 5.3% in 2024 and 3.2% over the last twelve months. We continue to be primarily core funded and had no brokered deposits at September 30, 2024. Total borrowings were down $1.8 million compared to June 30, 2024, and amounted to only $59.9 million, or 1.3% of total assets. Higher deposit costs and the inverted yield curve continued to be a headwind, but net interest margin increased to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2024 from 3.19% in the prior quarter and benefited by 2 basis points from a large seasonal deposit."

Mr. Larochelle continued, "We remain committed to our long-term strategy of geographic expansion and customer acquisition through organic growth and investment in our team members, communities, products and technology. We are well positioned with a strong balance sheet, centered around a high-quality loan portfolio and favorable liquidity, core deposit funding and capital, paired with a conservative credit and reserve culture."

Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan stated, "I would like to congratulate Steve, who completed his first quarter as CEO of Enterprise, and the whole team for a very successful quarter. I am particularly impressed that the team has been able to achieve such strong loan and deposit growth while stabilizing our net interest margin and without significant increases in wholesale funding. I firmly believe this is a testament to our relationship based, sales and service culture partnered with our strong commitment to community outreach and involvement."

Mr. Duncan added, "On September 5th, we were once again recognized at the Boston Business Journal's Corporate Citizenship Summit for our significant contributions in employee volunteerism and corporate philanthropy. In particular, I am very proud that we ranked 2nd in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for the highest average of volunteer hours per employee."

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $38.0 million, a decrease of $482 thousand, or 1%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to increases in deposit interest expense of $7.7 million and borrowings interest expense of $646 thousand and a decrease in income on other interest-earning assets of $971 thousand, partially offset by an increase in loan interest income of $9.3 million.

The increase in interest expense during the period was attributed primarily to an increase in the cost of funds and changes in deposit mix, while the increase in interest income during the period was due primarily to loan growth and higher market interest rates.

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin was 3.22% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 3.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Asset yields for the third quarter of 2024 were 5.09%, an increase of 8 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, due primarily to new loan originations, loans repricing and an increase in the average balance of other interest-earning assets, which resulted mainly from deposit inflows during the period. Average total loans increased $105.3 million, or 3%, and average other interest-earning assets increased $57.6 million, or 46%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The cost of funds for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.99%, an increase of 5 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, average total deposits increased $128.8 million, or 3%, and the cost of deposits increased 6 basis points, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in average total deposits was comprised of increases in average lower-cost checking account balances of $59.4 million, or 3%, which was driven primarily by a large seasonal deposit, and higher-cost savings, money market and certificate of deposit account balances of $69.4 million, or 3%.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 are presented below:

    Three months ended   Increase / (Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
Provision for credit losses on loans - collectively evaluated   $ (663 )   $ (1,518 )   $ 855  
Provision for credit losses on loans - individually evaluated     2,311       2,512       (201 )
Provision for credit losses on loans     1,648       994       654  
             
Provision for unfunded commitments     (316 )     758       (1,074 )
             
Provision for credit losses   $ 1,332     $ 1,752     $ (420 )


The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans of $654 thousand was due primarily to a net increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans. The increase in reserves on individually evaluated loans for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was driven by one individually evaluated commercial relationship which was downgraded, placed on non-accrual and assigned specific reserves of $3.4 million, partially offset by a reduction of $1.2 million in specific reserves resulting from a commercial relationship that experienced improvement in its collateral valuation during the period. The reduction in the provision for unfunded commitments of $1.1 million was driven primarily by a decrease in off-balance sheet commitments during the period.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $6.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to increases in gains on equity securities, wealth management fees and deposit and interchange fees.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $29.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in non-interest expense was due primarily to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $938 thousand, or 5%.

Balance Sheet
Total assets amounted to $4.74 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $4.47 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 6%.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $632.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $668.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease of 5% during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was largely attributable to principal pay-downs, calls and maturities. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $80.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $102.9 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of 21% that resulted from lower term interest rates.

Total loans amounted to $3.86 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.57 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of 8% during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was due primarily to increases in commercial real estate and construction loans of $175.2 million and $89.3 million, respectively.

Total deposits amounted to $4.19 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase of 5% during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was due primarily to increases in money market and certificate of deposit balances of $85.5 million and $153.6 million, respectively.

Total borrowed funds amounted to $59.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2023. The increase during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulted from a term advance in the first quarter of 2024.

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $368.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $329.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase of 12% during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was due primarily to an increase in retained earnings of $19.1 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $17.1 million.

Credit Quality
Selected credit quality metrics at September 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, were as follows:

  • The ACL for loans amounted to $63.7 million, or 1.65% of total loans, compared to $59.0 million, or 1.65% of total loans.
  • The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $4.6 million, compared to $7.1 million.
  • Non-performing loans amounted to $25.9 million, or 0.67% of total loans, compared to $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans. The increase in non-performing loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulted primarily from two individually evaluated commercial construction loans which were placed on non-accrual.

Net recoveries amounted to $7 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $12 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Wealth Management
Wealth assets under management and administration, which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $1.51 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $194.9 million, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2023, and resulted primarily from an increase in market values.

About Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 140 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and any uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to the current elevated interest rate environment or future reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation or inflationary pressures in our market areas and the United States; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; changes in tax laws; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents:            
Cash and due from banks   $ 60,466     $ 37,443     $ 45,345  
Interest-earning deposits with banks     28,166       19,149       180,076  
Total cash and cash equivalents     88,632       56,592       225,421  
Investments:            
Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $703,311, $763,981 and $806,077, respectively)     622,527       661,113       672,894  
Equity securities at fair value     9,448       7,058       6,038  
Total investment securities at fair value     631,975       668,171       678,932  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     2,482       2,402       2,403  
Loans held for sale     1,229       200        
Loans:            
Total loans     3,858,940       3,567,631       3,404,014  
Allowance for credit losses     (63,654 )     (58,995 )     (57,905 )
Net loans     3,795,286       3,508,636       3,346,109  
Premises and equipment, net     43,291       44,931       43,391  
Lease right-of-use asset     24,291       24,820       24,979  
Accrued interest receivable     20,529       19,233       18,572  
Deferred income taxes, net     44,067       49,166       55,080  
Bank-owned life insurance     66,899       65,455       65,106  
Prepaid income taxes     4,645       1,589       2,548  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     13,827       19,183       14,177  
Goodwill     5,656       5,656       5,656  
Total assets   $ 4,742,809     $ 4,466,034     $ 4,482,374  
Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity            
Liabilities            
Deposits   $ 4,189,461     $ 3,977,521     $ 4,060,403  
Borrowed funds     59,949       25,768       4,290  
Subordinated debt     59,736       59,498       59,419  
Lease liability     24,010       24,441       24,589  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     32,116       45,011       31,288  
Accrued interest payable     9,428       4,678       2,686  
Total liabilities     4,374,700       4,136,917       4,182,675  
Commitments and Contingencies            
Shareholders'Equity            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued                  
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,428,426, 12,272,674 and 12,256,964 shares issued and outstanding, respectively.     124       123       123  
Additional paid-in capital     110,110       107,377       106,451  
Retained earnings     320,497       301,380       296,291  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (62,622 )     (79,763 )     (103,166 )
Total shareholders' equity     368,109       329,117       299,699  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,742,809     $ 4,466,034     $ 4,482,374  

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)

    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
Interest and dividend income:                    
Other interest-earning assets   $         2,497             $         1,697           $         3,468             $         5,366             $         7,593          
Investment securities             3,835                       3,943                     4,316                       11,812                       14,356          
Loans and loans held for sale             53,809                       51,224                     44,501                       153,850                       125,855          
Total interest and dividend income             60,141                       56,864                     52,285                       171,028                       147,804          
Interest expense:                    
Deposits             20,581                       19,172                     12,889                       57,025                       28,568          
Borrowed funds             674                       664                     28                       2,032                       70          
Subordinated debt             866                       867                     866                       2,600                       2,600          
Total interest expense             22,121                       20,703                     13,783                       61,657                       31,238          
Net interest income             38,020                       36,161                     38,502                       109,371                       116,566          
Provision for credit losses             1,332                       137                     1,752                       2,091                       6,756          
Net interest income after provision for credit losses             36,688                       36,024                     36,750                       107,280                       109,810          
Non-interest income:                    
Wealth management fees             2,025                       1,970                     1,673                       5,845                       4,933          
Deposit and interchange fees             2,282                       2,284                     1,987                       6,635                       6,330          
Income on bank-owned life insurance, net             518                       503                     327                       1,479                       950          
Net losses on sales of debt securities             (2 )             —                     —                       (2 )             (2,419 )
Net gains on sales of loans             57                       44                     14                       123                       34          
Net gains (losses) on equity securities             604                       101                     (181 )             1,170                       (8 )
Other income             656                       726                     666                       2,013                       2,242          
Total non-interest income             6,140                       5,628                     4,486                       17,263                       12,062          
Non-interest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits             20,097                       19,675                     19,159                       58,948                       53,815          
Occupancy and equipment expenses             2,438                       2,406                     2,433                       7,303                       7,439          
Technology and telecommunications expenses             2,618                       2,658                     2,626                       8,021                       7,937          
Advertising and public relations expenses             559                       674                     592                       1,976                       2,077          
Audit, legal and other professional fees             569                       711                     735                       2,014                       2,157          
Deposit insurance premiums             900                       862                     654                       2,621                       1,944          
Supplies and postage expenses             261                       240                     251                       738                       753          
Other operating expenses             1,911                       1,803                     1,862                       5,669                       5,853          
Total non-interest expense             29,353                       29,029                     28,312                       87,290                       81,975          
Income before income taxes             13,475                       12,623                     12,924                       37,253                       39,897          
Provision for income taxes             3,488                       3,111                     3,225                       9,247                       9,746          
Net income   $         9,987             $         9,512           $         9,699             $         28,006             $         30,151          
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $         0.80             $         0.77           $         0.79             $         2.26             $         2.47          
Diluted earnings per common share   $         0.80             $         0.77           $         0.79             $         2.26             $         2.46          
                     
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding             12,428,543                       12,389,917                     12,247,892                       12,370,812                       12,210,740          
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding             12,438,160                       12,394,463                     12,264,778                       12,379,390                       12,233,861          

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios
(unaudited)

    At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Balance Sheet Data                    
Total cash and cash equivalents   $ 88,632     $ 199,719     $ 147,834     $ 56,592     $ 225,421  
Total investment securities at fair value     631,975       636,838       652,026       668,171       678,932  
Total loans     3,858,940       3,768,649       3,654,322       3,567,631       3,404,014  
Allowance for credit losses     (63,654 )     (61,999 )     (60,741 )     (58,995 )     (57,905 )
Total assets     4,742,809       4,773,681       4,624,015       4,466,034       4,482,374  
Total deposits     4,189,461       4,248,801       4,106,119       3,977,521       4,060,403  
Borrowed funds     59,949       61,785       63,246       25,768       4,290  
Subordinated debt     59,736       59,657       59,577       59,498       59,419  
Total shareholders' equity     368,109       340,441       333,439       329,117       299,699  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity     4,742,809       4,773,681       4,624,015       4,466,034       4,482,374  
                     
Wealth Management                    
Wealth assets under management   $ 1,212,076     $ 1,129,147     $ 1,105,036     $ 1,077,761     $ 984,647  
Wealth assets under administration   $ 302,891     $ 267,529     $ 268,074     $ 242,338     $ 211,046  
                     
Shareholders' Equity Ratios                    
Book value per common share   $ 29.62     $ 27.40     $ 26.94     $ 26.82     $ 24.45  
Dividends paid per common share   $ 0.24     $ 0.24     $ 0.24     $ 0.23     $ 0.23  
                     
Regulatory Capital Ratios                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     13.07 %     13.07 %     13.20 %     13.12 %     13.45 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1)     10.36 %     10.34 %     10.43 %     10.34 %     10.61 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets     8.68 %     8.76 %     8.85 %     8.74 %     8.59 %
                     
Credit Quality Data                    
Non-performing loans   $ 25,946     $ 17,731     $ 18,527     $ 11,414     $ 11,656  
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.67 %     0.47 %     0.51 %     0.32 %     0.34 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.55 %     0.37 %     0.40 %     0.26 %     0.26 %
ACL for loans to total loans     1.65 %     1.65 %     1.66 %     1.65 %     1.70 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   $ (7 )   $ (130 )   $ 122     $ 15     $ (12 )
                     
Income Statement Data                    
Net interest income   $ 38,020     $ 36,161     $ 35,190     $ 36,518     $ 38,502  
Provision for credit losses     1,332       137       622       2,493       1,752  
Total non-interest income     6,140       5,628       5,495       5,547       4,486  
Total non-interest expense     29,353       29,029       28,908       28,224       28,312  
Income before income taxes     13,475       12,623       11,155       11,348       12,924  
Provision for income taxes     3,488       3,111       2,648       3,441       3,225  
Net income   $ 9,987     $ 9,512     $ 8,507     $ 7,907     $ 9,699  
                     
Income Statement Ratios                    
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.80     $ 0.77     $ 0.69     $ 0.64     $ 0.79  
Return on average total assets     0.82 %     0.82 %     0.75 %     0.69 %     0.85 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     11.20 %     11.55 %     10.47 %     10.21 %     12.53 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)     3.22 %     3.19 %     3.20 %     3.29 %     3.46 %

(1)   Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.
(2)   Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data
(unaudited)

Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Commercial real estate owner-occupied   $ 660,063     $ 660,478     $ 635,420     $ 619,302     $ 618,903  
Commercial real estate non owner-occupied     1,579,827       1,544,386       1,524,174       1,445,435       1,413,555  
Commercial and industrial     415,642       426,976       417,604       430,749       425,334  
Commercial construction     674,434       622,094       583,711       585,113       501,179  
Total commercial loans     3,329,966       3,253,934       3,160,909       3,080,599       2,958,971  
                     
Residential mortgages     424,030       413,323       400,093       393,142       362,514  
Home equity loans and lines     95,982       93,220       85,144       85,375       74,433  
Consumer     8,962       8,172       8,176       8,515       8,096  
Total retail loans     528,974       514,715       493,413       487,032       445,043  
Total loans     3,858,940       3,768,649       3,654,322       3,567,631       3,404,014  
                     
ACL for loans     (63,654 )     (61,999 )     (60,741 )     (58,995 )     (57,905 )
Net loans   $ 3,795,286     $ 3,706,650     $ 3,593,581     $ 3,508,636     $ 3,346,109  

Deposits are summarized as follows as of the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Non-interest checking   $ 1,064,424   $ 1,041,771   $ 1,038,887   $ 1,061,009   $ 1,118,714
Interest-bearing checking     682,050     788,822     730,819     697,632     727,817
Savings     279,824     294,566     285,090     294,865     302,381
Money market     1,488,437     1,504,551     1,469,181     1,402,939     1,434,036
CDs $250,000 or less     375,055     358,149     337,367     295,789     262,975
CDs greater than $250,000     299,671     260,942     244,775     225,287     214,480
Deposits   $ 4,189,461   $ 4,248,801   $ 4,106,119   $ 3,977,521   $ 4,060,403

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)
(unaudited)

The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended September 30, 2024   Three Months Ended June 30, 2024   Three months ended September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest(1)   Average
Yield(1)
Assets:                                    
Other interest-earning assets(2)   $ 181,465   $ 2,497   5.48 %   $ 123,887   $ 1,697   5.51 %   $ 260,475   $ 3,468   5.28 %
Investment securities(3)(tax-equivalent)     731,815     3,945   2.16 %     750,822     4,057   2.16 %     820,156     4,444   2.17 %
Loans and loans held for sale(4)(tax-equivalent)     3,813,800     53,956   5.63 %     3,708,485     51,366   5.57 %     3,372,754     44,644   5.25 %
Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent)     4,727,080     60,398   5.09 %     4,583,194     57,120   5.01 %     4,453,385     52,556   4.69 %
Other assets     104,284             96,991             82,190        
Total assets   $ 4,831,364           $ 4,680,185           $ 4,535,575        
                                     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                    
Non-interest checking   $ 1,069,130           $ 1,044,648           $ 1,186,243        
Interest checking, savings and money market     2,574,439     13,017   2.01 %     2,520,439     12,381   1.98 %     2,491,229     9,185   1.47 %
CDs     651,614     7,564   4.62 %     601,339     6,791   4.54 %     430,376     3,704   3.41 %
Total deposits     4,295,183     20,581   1.91 %     4,166,426     19,172   1.85 %     4,107,848     12,889   1.24 %
Borrowed funds     61,232     674   4.38 %     62,513     664   4.27 %     4,938     28   2.30 %
Subordinated debt(5)     59,689     866   5.81 %     59,609     867   5.82 %     59,372     866   5.84 %
Total funding liabilities     4,416,104     22,121   1.99 %     4,288,548     20,703   1.94 %     4,172,158     13,783   1.31 %
Other liabilities     60,524             60,270             56,414        
Total liabilities     4,476,628             4,348,818             4,228,572        
Stockholders' equity     354,736             331,367             307,003        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 4,831,364           $ 4,680,185           $ 4,535,575        
                                     
Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent)           3.10 %           3.07 %           3.38 %
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)         38,277             36,417             38,773    
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)           3.22 %           3.19 %           3.46 %
Less tax-equivalent adjustment         257             256             271    
Net interest income       $ 38,020           $ 36,161           $ 38,502    
Net interest margin           3.20 %           3.17 %           3.43 %

(1)   Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.
(2)   Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
(3)   Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost.
(4)   Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans.
(5)   Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.

