Minerals Technologies Announces Deployment of Artificial Intelligence Technology for Mining

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (MTI), a global specialty minerals company, has expanded its partnership with AIM Intelligent Machines Inc. (AIM), a technology company specializing in AI-enabled safety, productivity, and analytics for mining equipment.

AIM enables mining operations to run continuously at peak performance in all weather conditions, unlocking value across fuel savings, fleet availability, and optimal site planning. This innovative technology retrofits mining equipment of any age, size or brand, while preserving the ability to manually operate the equipment.

“Our investment in autonomous mining technology supports our goal of providing the safest solution for protecting our employees and our equipment. We are excited to continue working with AIM and to be on the forefront of autonomous technologies,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MTI. “This has been a great opportunity to leverage cutting-edge technology in complex environments, in a way that will unlock even greater safety and productivity for our workforce.”

“We are always delighted to deliver safety and value to our partners through advanced technology deployments. MTI has been a wonderful partner, successfully deploying and leveraging AIM technology in production environments. We look forward to continuing to deliver ultimate safety and productivity for the mining sector,” said Adam Sadilek, CEO of AIM.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (“MTI”) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com .

About AIM

AIM Intelligent Machines, Inc. (AIM) delivers the maximum safety and productivity level in mining operations. AIM’s platform provides a rugged plug-and-play solution for a wide range of heavy equipment fleets in the field today. We take customers from their current mode of operation to autonomous operation with a rigorous 3-step process. Please see www.aim.vision for further information.

