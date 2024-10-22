Submit Release
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The third quarter earnings release can be viewed here: https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/financials/quarterly-reports

Investor Contact
Mike Daley | CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
913.754.9707 | mike.daley@crossfirstbank.com

About CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank, a full-service financial institution that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.


