Royalton Barracks / DUI / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2005241

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2024 at approximately 10:55 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Joe Ranger Rd, Pomfret

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Samuel A. Goodwin

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/22/2024 at approximately 10:55 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of a crash near the address of 598 Joe Ranger Rd in the town of Pomfret, in the county of Windsor. Upon arrival, there was not an operator or occupant(s) on scene. Dispatch later received a report of a shirtless male walking near the location of the crash. Troopers located the male of interest and learned that he was operating the vehicle of the crash while impaired. Goodwin was taken into custody for DUI, processed at the VSP Royalton Barracks, and then released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2024 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.