Royalton Barracks / DUI / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2005241
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/22/2024 at approximately 10:55 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Joe Ranger Rd, Pomfret
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Samuel A. Goodwin
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/22/2024 at approximately 10:55 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of a crash near the address of 598 Joe Ranger Rd in the town of Pomfret, in the county of Windsor. Upon arrival, there was not an operator or occupant(s) on scene. Dispatch later received a report of a shirtless male walking near the location of the crash. Troopers located the male of interest and learned that he was operating the vehicle of the crash while impaired. Goodwin was taken into custody for DUI, processed at the VSP Royalton Barracks, and then released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2024 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
