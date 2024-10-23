Tunestamp announces blockchain system safeguarding creators & monitor content usage on user-generated content platforms

Blockchain registration ensures creators can prove original ownership, safeguard creations & monitor content usage across 20+ user-generated content platforms

Our mission at TuneStamp is to empower creators with the tools they need to easily protect and quickly monetize their work in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.” — Jaime Gilchrist, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TuneStamp, a pioneer in creator rights management, is thrilled to announce its latest advancements aimed at transforming the landscape of the burgeoning creator economy. With a focus on empowering creators through cutting-edge technology, TuneStamp is poised to address the challenges faced by content creators worldwide and unlock unprecedented opportunities in a market projected to exceed $500 billion by 2030.

The Emerging Creator Market

The creator economy is rapidly expanding, surpassing traditional industry boundaries and social media platforms. This growth presents a unique opportunity for innovation and disruption. Despite its potential, the market remains fragmented due to outdated systems and siloed platforms that fail to meet the needs of modern creators.

Challenges Facing Creators

Creators today navigate a complex web of platforms and rights organizations, often hindered by outdated copyright processes and limited interoperability. The current landscape lacks a unified approach to rights management, leaving creators vulnerable to revenue loss and piracy. With over $200 billion lost annually to digital piracy globally, there is an urgent need for comprehensive solutions that protect and empower creators.

TuneStamp's Vision: A Unified Platform for Creators

TuneStamp is committed to revolutionizing the creator economy by providing a single platform where creators can protect, track, monitor, and monetize their work seamlessly across the internet. Our innovative "Protect as You Go" feature offers real-time copyright protection powered by blockchain technology, aligning with global trends towards public ledger contracts.

Key Features of TuneStamp's Platform:

Comprehensive Copyright Protection: Blockchain-powered registration ensures creators can prove original ownership and safeguard their creations.

Real-Time Tracking: Monitor content usage across 20+ user-generated content (UGC) platforms to secure fair compensation.

Monetization Tools: Centralized tools for revenue tracking and takedown enforcement empower creators beyond basic monetization needs.

Creator Control Centre: A unified dashboard provides insights into content reach and engagement across multiple platforms.

Market Potential and Growth

The digital music licensing market alone is forecasted to reach $18 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% by 2030. In contrast, the broader creator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4%, reaching a staggering $528 billion by 2030. This explosive growth underscores the urgent need for solutions that cater to independent labels and creators who are increasingly capturing market share.

Leadership Team Driving Innovation

TuneStamp's leadership team brings together experts from diverse backgrounds:

Jamie Gilchrist, CEO: With expertise in enterprise scaling, architecture, systems engineering, machine learning, blockchain, and web3 technologies.

Bao Tran, COO: A Silicon Valley-based patent attorney and serial entrepreneur specializing in copyright, intellectual property (IP), and emerging regulations.

George Miguel, CPO: A veteran in product strategy and communications with over 25 years of experience in startups, interactive services, government, and enterprise transformation.

Join the Revolution

As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, TuneStamp invites creators worldwide to join us in revolutionizing the creator economy. Together, we can build a future where creators have the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

About TuneStamp:

TuneStamp is committed to advancing copyright management through continuous development of new features and strategic partnerships with regulatory bodies. Our roadmap includes launching advanced data analysis dashboards, cross-platform communication tools, and enhanced user feedback mechanisms. For more visit www.tunestamp.com

