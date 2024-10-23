HIP Video Promo Presents: Micah Lee premieres brand new music video 'Clap My Way' on The Hype Magazine

Micah Lee is determined in his all-new faith-based track "Clap My Way"

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micah Lee is a mighty force of soul, positivity, and style; driven by his deep faith, sincere trust, and the blessings and power of God. Growing up in Boynton Beach, Florida as the son of Deacon Arthur L. Lee, Micah was trained to always be the best in everything he endeavored. Taking his father’s sentiment to heart, Lee hoped to inspire and bring joy to others with his God-given talent. That is until one moment changed the course of his life. Lee hydroplaned on a slippery Florida road in 2005, sending his car into a canal and submerging him in water until he was narrowly able to escape. Though doctors told him they would have to amputate both legs, they were able to save them at the cost of potentially never walking again. Feeling frustrated and alone, Lee found determination and healing in God’s love and glory. Things began to look up for Lee as he embraced the word of the Lord. After an arduous year in a wheelchair, Lee astonishingly was able to run around his Church after going up on stage to sing—stunning churchgoers and his medical team alike.

Almost twenty years later, Lee has run marathons, performed at award shows, and so much more. Empowered by God’s strength and grace and inspired by his father’s unwavering tenacity in fighting prostate cancer for eighteen years, Lee encourages audiences from all walks of life to start their journey now, because there may be no tomorrow. Lee’s signature brand—marked by ebullient optimism and stylish fashion—is as infectious and authentic as they come. As Lee works toward releasing a fresh, from-the-heart album as a tribute to his father, he lights the path for others to find peace and joy in God’s word in the grooviest way possible.

Motivated by his personal experiences with hardship, and watching his father never complain throughout his battle with cancer, Lee strives to pick the heads up of those who are going through the worst times in their lives. Though the song tackles serious and emotion-stirring themes, listeners wouldn’t know it from the irresistibly "earwormy" melody and beat. Lee’s soulful tenor is smooth and luxurious as velvet, and he recites the scriptures that guided him to get better every day—even when “walking five steps felt like running five miles.” As a soulful choir lifts his words, Lee’s incredible determination and tenacity teach listeners that it’s possible to “clap your way past” any obstacle or challenge, no matter how difficult. "No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” quotes Lee. As an anthem for resilience, “Clap My Way” provides listeners with a unique biblical blueprint to guide them through any situation; it's Micah's warm blanket of comfort he offers up to the entire human family in what has become a troubled, challenged world, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

In the “Clap My Way” music video, Lee transports viewers to a sleek world filled with those livin' large and lovin' life. Filmed in a studio in Atlanta by gifted filmmaker Will Thomas, viewers follow Lee and his friends on a journey through monochrome rooms, luxurious shapes, and vibrant passageways. These sets are a feast for the eyes and give Lee’s stylish personality and fashion the ultimate stage to shine. Outlined in a gentle glow, it’s impossible not to be mesmerized by Lee’s electrifying presence and essence as he inspires viewers to fight through challenges with the power of the Lord. These bright, upbeat visuals will capture viewers' hearts, initially drawn in by Lee’s praise and further impressed with his character and finesse. Lee’s energy, passion, and authenticity exemplify that one can embrace a deep love for God while being stylish and confident, reminding fans that he infuses excellence into everything he does.

