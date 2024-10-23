TWO MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED TOP DEALMAKERS IN THE UNITED STATES

Chet Cramin Brian Holman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Chet Cramin and Brian Holman have been recognized by Lawdragon its 2025 list of “Leading Dealmakers in America.” “This is our 5th guide honoring the eminents of M&A, the power players of private equity, the consiglieres of capital markets,” states the publication. “They are the lawyers firms cherish for their swagger, can-do hustle and ability to move the needle with clients and firms themselves.” Attorneys featured in the guide were selected through a robust nomination process and vigorous vetting and independent research.“We are incredibly proud of Brian and Chet’s talent, commitment and hard work,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “Their success in continually delivering exceptional results for our clients truly sets them apart and makes them invaluable members of our team.”Mr. Holman advises and represents educational institutions and other parties in facility acquisition and development financing, working capital financing transactions, and on general corporate and operations matters. He has advised and represented educational institutions in matters involving over $2 billion in financing, including New Markets Tax Credit financings, taxable and tax-exempt bond financings, and working capital financing transactions. Mr. Holman also represents financial institutions, landlords, creditors, and other parties in bankruptcy proceedings, out-of-court workouts, and lending transactions. He was named to Best Lawyers in America in 2024 and to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list.Mr. Cramin’s practice includes a broad range of real estate services, including acquisition, disposition, and leasing of retail, office and industrial property. His broad transactional experience over the past 30 years includes commercial brokerage and property management, with particular expertise in representing charter schools in acquisitions, leasing and financing. As noted by the Los Angeles Times when he was selected as one of its Commercial Real Estate Visionaries, “Cramin remains committed to delivering exceptional service to his clients,” and notes that “He recently facilitated high-value acquisitions and leases for clients and managed complex financing projects.” Mr. Cramin recently led the deal team representing Formosa Ltd., which acquired Symphony Towers in San Diego, the second-tallest skyscraper in the city’s skyline.

