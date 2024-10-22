Submit Release
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We are pleased to announce both our third quarter results and updates on our balance sheet transformation over the past 2 years,” said C. Malcolm Holland, III, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “My team has remained focused on growing granular, attractively priced deposits, increasing capital, managing concentrations and reducing credit risk exposure all while continuing to grow a fortress balance sheet through full relationship banking. I could not be more proud of our team of nearly 900 employees who embraced the challenges we set forth back in 2022 and each day going forward.”

    Quarter to Date   Year to Date
Financial Highlights   Q3 2024   Q2 2024   Q3 2024   Q3 2023
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
GAAP                
Net income   $ 31,001     $ 27,202     $ 82,359     $ 104,762  
Diluted EPS     0.56       0.50       1.50       1.92  
Book value per common share     29.53       28.49       29.53       27.46  
Return on average assets1     0.96 %     0.87 %     0.87 %     1.14 %
Return on average equity1     7.79       7.10       7.08       9.35  
Net interest margin     3.30       3.29       3.28       3.55  
Efficiency ratio     61.94       59.11       61.15       50.88  
Non-GAAP2                
Operating earnings   $ 32,181     $ 28,310     $ 89,628     $ 110,489  
Diluted operating EPS     0.59       0.52       1.63       2.02  
Tangible book value per common share     21.72       20.62       21.72       19.44  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings     44,555       44,420       132,631       174,523  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1     1.38 %     1.42 %     1.41 %     1.90 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1     1.83       1.83       1.83       2.43  
Operating return on average assets1     1.00       0.91       0.95       1.20  
Return on average tangible common equity1     11.33       10.54       10.48       13.95  
Operating return on average tangible common equity1     11.74       10.94       11.34       14.68  
Operating efficiency ratio     60.63       58.41       59.28       49.53  

1 Annualized ratio.
2 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Other Third Quarter Financial, Credit and Company Highlights

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) increased 9 bps compared to June 30, 2024;
  • 7.2% linked quarter revenue growth;
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) decreased 13 bps from the prior quarter to 0.52% of total assets;
  • Total deposits grew $311.2 million, or 11.60% annualized, compared to June 30, 2024;
  • Common equity tier 1 capital grew 37 bps from the prior quarter to 10.86%;
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.30%;
  • Loan to deposit ratio, excluding mortgage warehouse loans, decreased to 81.9% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 85.9% as of June 30, 2024 and 90.7% as of September 30, 2023;
  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $21.72;
  • Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans held for investment (“LHI”) increased to 1.21%, compared to 1.16% as of June 30, 2024 and 1.14% as of September 30, 2023; and
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on November 22, 2024.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $100.1 million and NIM was 3.30% compared to $96.2 million and 3.29%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The approximately $3.8 million increase, or 4.0%, in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $4.8 million increase in interest income on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold, a $1.4 million decrease in interest expense on advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), a $422 thousand increase in interest income on debt securities and a $282 thousand increase in interest income on loans. The increase was partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in interest expense on transactions and savings deposits and a $1.4 million increase in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits, during the three months ended September 30, 2024. NIM increased 1 basis point compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in funding costs on deposits during the three months ended September 30, 2024, partially offset by a decrease in loan yields and average balances.

Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $701 thousand, or 0.7%. The increase was primarily due to a $8.5 million decrease in interest expense on advances from the FHLB, a $5.4 million increase in interest income on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold and a $4.9 million increase in interest income on debt securities. The increase was partially offset by a $10.1 million increase in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits, a $7.3 million increase in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits and a $690 thousand decrease in interest income on equity securities and other investments. Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, NIM decreased 16 bps from 3.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in funding costs on deposits during the three months ended September 30, 2024, partially offset by an increase in loan yields and an increase in average balances and yields on debt securities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $13.1 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 23.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in other income, driven by a $1.2 million increase in other real estate owned (“OREO”) income, a $1.1 million increase in loan fees and a $468 thousand increase in service charges and fees on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was partially offset by a $540 thousand decrease in government guaranteed loan income.

Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $3.4 million, or 35.5%. The increase was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in other income, driven by a $1.2 million increase in OREO income, a $1.7 million increase in loan fees and a $283 thousand increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts. The increase was partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, primarily driven by a decrease in the Company’s USDA sales.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $70.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $63.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $7.0 million, or 11.0%. The increase was primarily due to a $4.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to an increase in incentive accruals to 80% of target payout, a $1.9 million increase in other noninterest expense primarily driven by OREO expenses, a $805 thousand increase in marketing expenses and a $204 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expense. The increase is partially offset by a decrease of $714 thousand in professional and regulatory fees compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $10.7 million, or 18.0%. The increase was primarily due to a $6.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to the increase in incentive accruals aforementioned, a $5.6 million increase in other noninterest expense, a $727 thousand increase data processing and software expense, and a $428 thousand increase in marketing expenses. The increase was partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in professional and regulatory fees compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Condition

Total LHI was $9.03 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $180.5 million compared to June 30, 2024.

Total deposits were $11.04 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $311.2 million, or 11.6% linked quarter annualized. The increase was primarily the result of an increase of $227.2 million in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase of $225.3 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits. The increase was partially offset by a decrease of $118.7 million in certificates and other time deposits and a decrease of $22.6 million in correspondent money market accounts.

Credit Quality

NPAs totaled $67.3 million, or 0.52% of total assets, of which $58.3 million represents LHI and $9.0 million represents OREO at September 30, 2024, compared to $83.0 million, or 0.65% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The Company had net charge-offs of $269 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were 1bp, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 28 bps and 8 bps for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

ACL as a percentage of LHI was 1.21%, 1.16% and 1.14% at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.0 million, $8.3 million and $8.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, was primarily attributable to an increase in general reserves as a result of changes in economic factors which now represents 97% of the total ACL as a percentage of LHI. The balance for unfunded commitments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 remained relatively stable compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 and recorded no benefit or provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company recorded no benefit or provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and a $909 thousand benefit for unfunded commitments for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Income Tax

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $8.1 million, a decrease of $154 thousand, or 1.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 20.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due a $941 thousand change in the Company’s valuation allowance slightly offset by a return to provision of $224 thousand and a net discrete tax expense of $501 thousand associated with the recognition of an excess tax expense realized on share-based payment awards.

Dividend Information

After the close of the market on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after November 22, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share of the Company; operating earnings; tangible common equity to tangible assets; return on average tangible common equity; pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans; diluted operating earnings per share; operating return on average assets; operating return on average tangible common equity; and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review the results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting http://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/99msavdf and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call.

Participants may also register via teleconference: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8a41df4f3f824d2888f9cf9a3e02c9b8. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call, and made accessible for one week thereafter. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment of Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s (“Veritex”) quarterly cash dividend; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; turmoil in the banking industry, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such turmoil and related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs; and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material.   Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,”   “seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
    (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):                            
Basic EPS   $ 0.57     $ 0.50     $ 0.44     $ 0.06     $ 0.60     $ 1.51     $ 1.93  
Diluted EPS     0.56       0.50       0.44       0.06       0.60       1.50       1.92  
Book value per common share     29.53       28.49       28.23       28.18       27.46       29.53       27.46  
Tangible book value per common share1     21.72       20.62       20.33       20.21       19.44       21.72       19.44  
Dividends paid per common share outstanding2     0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.60       0.60  
                             
Common Stock Data:                            
Shares outstanding at period end     54,446       54,350       54,496       54,338       54,305       54,446       54,305  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period     54,409       54,457       54,444       54,327       54,300       54,437       54,233  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period     54,932       54,823       54,842       54,691       54,597       54,866       54,563  
                             
Summary of Credit Ratios:                            
ACL to total LHI     1.21 %     1.16 %     1.15 %     1.14 %     1.14 %     1.21 %     1.14 %
NPAs to total assets     0.52       0.65       0.82       0.77       0.65       0.52       0.65  
NPAs to total loans and OREO     0.70       0.85       1.06       0.99       0.83       0.70       0.83  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding3     0.01       0.28       0.22       0.39       0.08       0.17       0.20  
                             
Summary Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets3     0.96 %     0.87 %     0.79 %     0.11 %     1.06 %     0.87 %     1.14 %
Return on average equity3     7.79       7.10       6.33       0.92       8.58       7.08       9.35  
Return on average tangible common equity1,3      11.33       10.54       9.52       2.00       12.80       10.48       13.95  
Efficiency ratio     61.94       59.11       62.45       77.49       54.49       61.15       50.88  
Net interest margin     3.30       3.29       3.24       3.31       3.46       3.28       3.55  
                             
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:                            
Diluted operating EPS1   $ 0.59     $ 0.52     $ 0.53     $ 0.58     $ 0.60     $ 1.63     $ 2.02  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1,3     1.38 %     1.42 %     1.42 %     1.54 %     1.61 %     1.41 %     1.90 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1,3     1.83       1.83       1.84       1.97       2.05       1.83       2.43  
Operating return on average assets1,3     1.00       0.91       0.95       1.02       1.06       0.95       1.20  
Operating return on average tangible common equity1,3     11.74       10.94       11.34       12.37       12.80       11.34       14.68  
Operating efficiency ratio1     60.63       58.41       58.73       55.50       54.49       59.28       49.53  
                             
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:                            
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets     12.31 %     12.26 %     12.43 %     12.27 %     12.30 %     12.33 %     12.21 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1     9.37       9.14       9.02       9.18       8.86       9.37       8.86  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)     10.06       10.06       10.12       10.03       10.10       10.06       10.10  
Common equity tier 1 capital     10.86       10.49       10.37       10.29       10.11       10.86       10.11  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     11.13       10.75       10.63       10.56       10.37       11.13       10.37  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.91       13.45       13.33       13.18       12.95       13.91       12.95  
Risk weighted assets   $ 11,290,800     $ 11,450,997     $ 11,407,446     $ 11,387,825     $ 11,617,229     $ 11,290,800     $ 11,617,229  

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.
Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
 
    Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)       (unaudited)
ASSETS                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,100,790     $ 651,837     $ 740,769     $ 629,063     $ 713,408  
Debt securities, net     1,423,610       1,349,354       1,344,930       1,257,042       1,060,629  
Other investments     71,257       75,885       76,788       76,238       80,869  
                     
Loans held for sale (“LHFS”)     48,496       57,046       64,762       79,072       41,313  
LHI, mortgage warehouse (“MW”)     630,650       568,047       449,531       377,796       390,767  
LHI, excluding MW     9,028,575       9,209,094       9,249,551       9,206,544       9,237,447  
Total loans     9,707,721       9,834,187       9,763,844       9,663,412       9,669,527  
ACL     (117,162 )     (113,431 )     (112,032 )     (109,816 )     (109,831 )
Bank-owned life insurance     84,776       84,233       85,359       84,833       84,867  
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net     114,202       105,222       105,299       105,727       106,118  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)     9,034       24,256       18,445              
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     32,825       35,817       38,679       41,753       44,294  
Goodwill     404,452       404,452       404,452       404,452       404,452  
Other assets     211,471       232,518       241,863       241,633       291,998  
Total assets   $ 13,042,976     $ 12,684,330     $ 12,708,396     $ 12,394,337     $ 12,346,331  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 2,643,894     $ 2,416,727     $ 2,349,211     $ 2,218,036     $ 2,363,340  
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits     4,204,708       3,979,454       4,220,114       4,348,385       3,936,070  
Certificates and other time deposits     3,625,920       3,744,596       3,486,805       3,191,737       3,403,427  
Correspondent money market deposits     561,489       584,067       597,690       580,037       493,681  
Total deposits     11,036,011       10,724,844       10,653,820       10,338,195       10,196,518  
Accounts payable and other liabilities     168,415       180,585       186,027       195,036       229,116  
Advances from FHLB                 100,000       100,000       200,000  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     230,536       230,285       230,034       229,783       229,531  
Total liabilities     11,434,962       11,135,714       11,169,881       10,863,014       10,855,165  
Commitments and contingencies                    
Stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock     613       612       611       610       609  
Additional paid-in capital     1,324,929       1,321,995       1,319,144       1,317,516       1,314,459  
Retained earnings     493,921       473,801       457,499       444,242       451,513  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (40,330 )     (76,713 )     (71,157 )     (63,463 )     (107,833 )
Treasury stock     (171,119 )     (171,079 )     (167,582 )     (167,582 )     (167,582 )
Total stockholders’ equity     1,608,014       1,548,616       1,538,515       1,531,323       1,491,166  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 13,042,976     $ 12,684,330     $ 12,708,396     $ 12,394,337     $ 12,346,331  
                                         


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest income:                            
Loans, including fees   $ 167,261   $ 166,979   $ 161,942     $ 165,443     $ 167,368     $ 496,182     $ 482,802  
Debt securities     15,830     15,408     13,695       12,282       10,928       44,933       32,082  
Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold     12,571     7,722     8,050       8,162       7,128       28,343       20,169  
Equity securities and other investments     1,001     1,138     900       1,717       1,691       3,039       4,217  
Total interest income     196,663     191,247     184,587       187,604       187,115       572,497       539,270  
Interest expense:                            
Transaction and savings deposits     47,208     45,619     46,784       46,225       39,936       139,611       102,750  
Certificates and other time deposits     46,230     44,811     40,492       40,165       36,177       131,533       85,244  
Advances from FHLB     47     1,468     1,391       2,581       8,523       2,906       38,443  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     3,116     3,113     3,114       3,100       3,118       9,343       9,252  
Total interest expense     96,601     95,011     91,781       92,071       87,754       283,393       235,689  
Net interest income     100,062     96,236     92,806       95,533       99,361       289,104       303,581  
Provision for credit losses     4,000     8,250     7,500       9,500       8,627       19,750       33,012  
(Benefit) provision for unfunded commitments             (1,541 )     (1,500 )     (909 )     (1,541 )     (541 )
Net interest income after provisions     96,062     87,986     86,847       87,533       91,643       270,895       271,110  
Noninterest income:                            
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     5,442     4,974     4,896       4,800       5,159       15,312       15,448  
Loan fees     3,278     2,207     2,510       1,200       1,564       7,995       5,148  
Loss on sales of debt securities             (6,304 )                 (6,304 )     (5,321 )
Government guaranteed loan income, net     780     1,320     2,614       4,378       1,772       4,714       15,604  
Equity method investment (loss) income                   (29,417 )     (136 )           (1,172 )
Customer swap income     271     326     449       258       202       1,046       1,380  
Other income     3,335     1,751     2,497       989       1,113       7,583       5,810  
Total noninterest income (loss)     13,106     10,578     6,662       (17,792 )     9,674       30,346       36,897  
Noninterest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     37,370     32,790     33,365       30,606       30,949       103,525       91,464  
Occupancy and equipment     4,789     4,585     4,677       4,670       4,881       14,051       14,681  
Professional and regulatory fees     4,903     5,617     6,053       7,626       7,283       16,573       18,540  
Data processing and software expense     5,268     5,097     4,856       4,569       4,541       15,221       13,970  
Marketing     2,781     1,976     1,546       1,945       2,353       6,303       6,759  
Amortization of intangibles     2,438     2,438     2,438       2,438       2,438       7,314       7,401  
Telephone and communications     335     365     261       356       362       961       1,195  
Other     12,216     10,273     8,920       8,028       6,607       31,409       19,216  
Total noninterest expense     70,100     63,141     62,116       60,238       59,414       195,357       173,226  
Income before income tax expense     39,068     35,423     31,393       9,503       41,903       105,884       134,781  
Income tax expense     8,067     8,221     7,237       6,004       9,282       23,525       30,019  
Net income   $ 31,001   $ 27,202   $ 24,156     $ 3,499     $ 32,621     $ 82,359     $ 104,762  
                             
Basic EPS   $ 0.57   $ 0.50   $ 0.44     $ 0.06     $ 0.60     $ 1.51     $ 1.93  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.56   $ 0.50   $ 0.44     $ 0.06     $ 0.60     $ 1.50     $ 1.92  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding     54,409     54,457     54,444       54,327       54,300       54,437       54,233  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     54,932     54,823     54,842       54,691       54,597       54,866       54,563  
                                                     


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
    Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Loans1   $ 9,184,182     $ 159,163   6.89 %   $ 9,344,482     $ 160,323   6.90 %   $ 9,267,366     $ 161,615   6.92 %
LHI, MW     477,592       8,098   6.75       420,946       6,656   6.36       357,639       5,753   6.38  
Debt securities     1,384,835       15,830   4.55       1,352,293       15,408   4.58       1,121,716       10,928   3.87  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     924,685       12,571   5.41       560,586       7,722   5.54       520,785       7,128   5.43  
Equity securities and other investments     75,884       1,001   5.25       78,964       1,138   5.80       135,714       1,691   4.94  
Total interest-earning assets     12,047,178       196,663   6.49       11,757,271       191,247   6.54       11,403,220       187,115   6.51  
ACL     (115,510 )             (115,978 )             (105,320 )        
Noninterest-earning assets     930,250               937,413               961,162          
Total assets   $ 12,861,918             $ 12,578,706             $ 12,259,062          
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   $ 4,700,196     $ 47,208   4.00 %   $ 4,570,329     $ 45,619   4.01 %   $ 4,168,876     $ 39,936   3.80 %
Certificates and other time deposits     3,678,718       46,230   5.00       3,591,035       44,811   5.02       3,151,704       36,177   4.55  
Advances from FHLB and Other     3,261       47   5.73       106,648       1,468   5.54       725,543       8,523   4.66  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     230,393       3,116   5.38       230,141       3,113   5.44       229,389       3,118   5.39  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,612,568       96,601   4.46       8,498,153       95,011   4.50       8,275,512       87,754   4.21  
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits     2,486,676               2,346,908               2,272,207          
Other liabilities     179,273               192,036               203,173          
Total liabilities     11,278,517               11,037,097               10,750,892          
Stockholders’ equity     1,583,401               1,541,609               1,508,170          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,861,918             $ 12,578,706             $ 12,259,062          
                                     
Net interest rate spread2           2.03 %           2.04 %           2.30 %
Net interest income and margin3       $ 100,062   3.30 %       $ 96,236   3.29 %       $ 99,361   3.46 %
                                                 

1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $54.3 million, $58.5 million and $28.3 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except percentages)
 
    For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
    Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/ Interest Paid   Average Yield/ Rate   Average Outstanding Balance   Interest Earned/ Interest Paid   Average Yield/ Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans1   $ 9,270,510     $ 477,071   6.87 %   $ 9,231,814     $ 467,101   6.76 %
LHI, MW     393,008       19,111   6.50       363,182       15,701   5.78  
Debt securities     1,344,190       44,933   4.47       1,168,860       32,082   3.67  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     692,434       28,343   5.47       527,805       20,169   5.11  
Equity securities and other investments     77,035       3,039   5.27       132,895       4,217   4.24  
Total interest-earning assets     11,777,177       572,497   6.49       11,424,556       539,270   6.31  
ACL     (114,576 )             (100,228 )        
Noninterest-earning assets     930,605               950,369          
Total assets   $ 12,593,206             $ 12,274,697          
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   $ 4,636,889     $ 139,611   4.02 %   $ 4,079,436     $ 102,750   3.37 %
Certificates and other time deposits     3,518,417       131,533   4.99       2,873,388       85,244   3.97  
Advances from FHLB and Other     70,055       2,906   5.54       1,105,592       38,443   4.65  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     230,139       9,343   5.42       229,923       9,252   5.38  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,455,500       283,393   4.48       8,288,339       235,689   3.80  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     2,396,629               2,305,745          
Other liabilities     188,007               182,040          
Total liabilities     11,040,136               10,776,124          
Stockholders’ equity     1,553,070               1,498,573          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,593,206             $ 12,274,697          
                         
Net interest rate spread2           2.01 %           2.51 %
Net interest income and margin3       $ 289,104   3.28 %       $ 303,581   3.55 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $55.5 million and $23.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Yield Trend
 
    For the Quarter Ended
    Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                    
Loans1     6.89 %     6.90 %     6.83 %     6.88 %     6.92 %
LHI, MW     6.75       6.36       6.27       5.82       6.38  
Total Loans     6.89       6.88       6.81       6.85       6.90  
Debt securities     4.55       4.58       4.25       4.10       3.87  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     5.41       5.54       5.54       5.51       5.43  
Equity securities and other investments     5.25       5.80       4.75       8.28       4.94  
Total interest-earning assets     6.49 %     6.54 %     6.44 %     6.51 %     6.51 %
                     
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits     4.00 %     4.01 %     4.06 %     4.03 %     3.80 %
Certificates and other time deposits     5.00       5.02       4.96       4.85       4.55  
Advances from FHLB     5.73       5.54       5.54       5.60       4.66  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     5.38       5.44       5.45       5.36       5.39  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4.46 %     4.50 %     4.47 %     4.43 %     4.21 %
                     
Net interest rate spread2     2.03 %     2.04 %     1.97 %     2.08 %     2.30 %
Net interest margin3     3.30 %     3.29 %     3.24 %     3.31 %     3.46 %
                                         

1Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $54.3 million, $58.5 million, $53.9 million, $31.2 million and $28.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Supplemental Yield Trend

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2023
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits   4.44 %   4.46 %   4.43 %   4.38 %   4.12 %   4.44 %   3.62 %
Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing   3.42     3.46     3.42     3.37     3.15     3.43     2.03  
                                           


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition
 
    Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Mar 31,
2024 		  Dec 31,
2023 		  Sep 30,
2023
    (Dollars in thousands)
LHI1                                        
Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”)   $ 2,728,544     30.2 %   $ 2,798,260     30.4 %   $ 2,785,987     30.1 %   $ 2,752,063     29.9 %   $ 2,841,024     30.7 %
Real Estate:                                        
Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”)     807,223     8.9       806,285     8.7       788,376     8.5       794,088     8.6       697,299     7.5  
Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE”)     2,338,094     25.9       2,369,848     25.7       2,352,993     25.5       2,350,725     25.5       2,398,060     26.1  
Construction and land     1,436,540     15.8       1,536,580     16.7       1,568,257     16.9       1,734,254     18.8       1,705,053     18.4  
Farmland     32,254     0.4       30,512     0.3       30,979     0.3       31,114     0.3       59,684     0.6  
1-4 family residential     944,755     10.5       917,402     10.0       969,401     10.5       937,119     10.2       933,225     10.1  
Multi-family residential     738,090     8.2       748,740     8.1       751,607     8.1       605,817     6.6       603,395     6.5  
Consumer     11,292     0.1       9,245     0.1       8,882     0.1       10,149     0.1       9,845     0.1  
Total LHI   $ 9,036,792     100 %   $ 9,216,872     100 %   $ 9,256,482     100 %   $ 9,215,329     100 %   $ 9,247,585     100 %
                                         
MW     630,650           568,047           449,531           377,796           390,767      
                                         
Total LHI1   $ 9,667,442         $ 9,784,919         $ 9,706,013         $ 9,593,125         $ 9,638,352      
                                         
Total LHFS     48,496           57,046           64,762           79,072           41,313      
                                         
Total Loans   $ 9,715,938         $ 9,841,965         $ 9,770,775         $ 9,672,197         $ 9,679,665      
                                         
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 2,643,894     24.0 %   $ 2,416,727     22.5 %   $ 2,349,211     22.1 %   $ 2,218,036     21.5 %   $ 2,363,340     23.2 %
Interest-bearing transaction     421,059     3.8       523,272     4.9       724,171     6.8       927,193     8.9       739,098     7.2  
Money market     3,462,709     31.4       3,268,286     30.5       3,326,742     31.2       3,284,324     31.8       3,096,498     30.4  
Savings     320,940     2.9       187,896     1.8       169,201     1.6       136,868     1.3       100,474     1.0  
Certificates and other time deposits     3,625,920     32.8       3,744,596     34.9       3,486,805     32.7       3,191,737     30.9       3,403,427     33.4  
Correspondent money market accounts     561,489     5.1       584,067     5.4       597,690     5.6       580,037     5.6       493,681     4.8  
Total deposits   $ 11,036,011     100 %   $ 10,724,844     100 %   $ 10,653,820     100 %   $ 10,338,195     100 %   $ 10,196,518     100 %
                                         
Total Loans to Deposits Ratio     88.0 %         91.8 %         91.7 %         93.6 %         94.9 %    
                                         
Total Loans to Deposit Ratio, excluding MW loans and LHFS     81.9 %         85.9 %         86.9 %         89.1 %         90.7 %    
                                                             

1 Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $8.2 million, $7.8 million, $6.9 million, $8.8 million and $10.1 million at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Asset Quality
 
  For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
NPAs:                          
Nonaccrual loans $ 55,335     $ 58,537     $ 75,721     $ 79,133     $ 65,676     $ 55,335     $ 65,676  
Nonaccrual PCD loans1   70       73       9,419       13,715       13,718       70       13,718  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due2   2,860       143       220       2,975       474       2,860       474  
Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”)   58,265       58,753       85,360       95,823       79,868       58,265       79,868  
Other real estate owned   9,034       24,256       18,445                   9,034        
Total NPAs $ 67,299     $ 83,009     $ 103,805     $ 95,823     $ 79,868     $ 67,299     $ 79,868  
                           
Charge-offs:                          
1-4 family residential $     $ (31 )   $     $ (21 )   $     $ (31 )   $  
Multifamily         (198 )           (192 )           (198 )      
OOCRE               (120 )     (364 )     (375 )     (120 )     (491 )
NOOCRE         (1,969 )     (4,293 )     (5,434 )           (6,262 )     (8,215 )
C&I   (2,259 )     (5,601 )     (946 )     (3,893 )     (1,929 )     (8,806 )     (6,520 )
Consumer   (54 )     (30 )     (71 )     (33 )     (49 )     (155 )     (203 )
Total charge-offs $ (2,313 )   $ (7,829 )   $ (5,430 )   $ (9,937 )   $ (2,353 )   $ (15,572 )   $ (15,429 )
                           
Recoveries:                          
1-4 family residential $ 3     $     $ 1     $ 1     $     $ 4     $ 2  
OOCRE         120                         120        
NOOCRE                           200             350  
C&I   1,962       361       96       387       308       2,419       778  
Mortgage Warehouse   46                               46        
Consumer   33       497       49       34       14       579       66  
Total recoveries $ 2,044     $ 978     $ 146     $ 422     $ 522     $ 3,168     $ 1,196  
                           
Net charge-offs $ (269 )   $ (6,851 )   $ (5,284 )   $ (9,515 )   $ (1,831 )   $ (12,404 )   $ (14,233 )
                           
Provision for credit losses $ 4,000     $ 8,250     $ 7,500     $ 9,500     $ 8,627     $ 19,750     $ 33,012  
                           
ACL $ 117,162     $ 113,431     $ 112,032     $ 109,816     $ 109,831     $ 117,162     $ 109,831  
                           
Asset Quality Ratios:                          
NPAs to total assets   0.52 %     0.65 %     0.82 %     0.77 %     0.65 %     0.52 %     0.65 %
NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets   0.52       0.65       0.74       0.66       0.44       0.52       0.54  
NPAs to total loans and OREO   0.70       0.85       1.06       0.99       0.83       0.70       0.83  
NPLs to total LHI   0.60       0.60       0.88       1.00       0.83       0.60       0.83  
NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI   0.60       0.60       0.78       0.86       0.69       0.60       0.69  
ACL to total LHI   1.21       1.16       1.15       1.14       1.14       1.21       1.14  
ACL to total loans, excluding MW and LHFS   1.30       1.23       1.21       1.19       1.19       1.30       1.19  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding3   0.01       0.28       0.22       0.39       0.08       0.17       0.20  

1 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.
2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.
3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

    As of
    Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,608,014     $ 1,548,616     $ 1,538,515     $ 1,531,323     $ 1,491,166  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (21,182 )     (23,619 )     (26,057 )     (28,495 )     (30,933 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,182,380     $ 1,120,545     $ 1,108,006     $ 1,098,376     $ 1,055,781  
Common shares outstanding     54,446       54,350       54,496       54,338       54,305  
                     
Book value per common share   $ 29.53     $ 28.49     $ 28.23     $ 28.18     $ 27.46  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 21.72     $ 20.62     $ 20.33     $ 20.21     $ 19.44  
                                         

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

    As of
    Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023
    (Dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,608,014     $ 1,548,616     $ 1,538,515     $ 1,531,323     $ 1,491,166  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (21,182 )     (23,619 )     (26,057 )     (28,495 )     (30,933 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,182,380     $ 1,120,545     $ 1,108,006     $ 1,098,376     $ 1,055,781  
Tangible Assets                    
Total assets   $ 13,042,976     $ 12,684,330     $ 12,708,396     $ 12,394,337     $ 12,346,331  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (21,182 )     (23,619 )     (26,057 )     (28,495 )     (30,933 )
Tangible Assets   $ 12,617,342     $ 12,256,259     $ 12,277,887     $ 11,961,390     $ 11,910,946  
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     9.37 %     9.14 %     9.02 %     9.18 %     8.86 %
                                         

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as “return”) as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles                            
Net income   $ 31,001     $ 27,202     $ 24,156     $ 3,499     $ 32,621     $ 82,359     $ 104,762  
Adjustments:                            
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles     2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438       7,314       7,314  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate     512       512       512       512       512       1,536       1,536  
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles   $ 32,927     $ 29,128     $ 26,082     $ 5,425     $ 34,547     $ 88,137     $ 110,540  
                             
Average Tangible Common Equity                            
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 1,583,401     $ 1,541,609     $ 1,533,868     $ 1,510,286     $ 1,508,170     $ 1,553,070     $ 1,498,573  
Adjustments:                            
Average goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Average core deposit intangibles     (22,789 )     (25,218 )     (27,656 )     (30,093 )     (32,540 )     (25,212 )     (34,939 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 1,156,160     $ 1,111,939     $ 1,101,760     $ 1,075,741     $ 1,071,178     $ 1,123,406     $ 1,059,182  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized)     11.33 %     10.54 %     9.52 %     2.00 %     12.80 %     10.48 %     13.95 %
                                                         

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Loans, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus severance payments, plus loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net, plus M&A expenses less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision (benefit) for credit losses and unfunded commitments. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income, plus net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Operating Earnings                            
Net income   $ 31,001     $ 27,202     $ 24,156     $ 3,499     $ 32,621     $ 82,359     $ 104,762  
Plus: Severance payments1     1,487       613                         2,100       1,950  
Plus: Loss on sale of AFS securities, net                 6,304                   6,304       5,321  
Plus: Equity method investment write-down                       29,417                    
Plus: FDIC special assessment           134             768             134        
Operating pre-tax income     32,488       27,949       30,460       33,684       32,621       90,897       112,033  
Less: Tax impact of adjustments     307       166       1,323       2,059             1,796       1,544  
Plus: Nonrecurring tax adjustments           527                         527        
Operating earnings   $ 32,181     $ 28,310     $ 29,137     $ 31,625     $ 32,621     $ 89,628     $ 110,489  
                             
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     54,932       54,823       54,842       54,691       54,597       54,866       54,563  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.56     $ 0.50     $ 0.44     $ 0.06     $ 0.60     $ 1.50     $ 1.92  
Diluted operating EPS   $ 0.59     $ 0.52     $ 0.53     $ 0.58     $ 0.60     $ 1.63     $ 2.02  

1 Severance payments relate to certain restructurings made during the periods disclosed.

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Sep 30, 2024   Sep 30, 2023
    (Dollars in thousands)
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings                            
Net income   $ 31,001     $ 27,202     $ 24,156     $ 3,499     $ 32,621     $ 82,359     $ 104,762  
Plus: Provision for income taxes     8,067       8,221       7,237       6,004       9,282       23,525       30,019  
Plus: Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments     4,000       8,250       5,959       8,000       7,718       18,209       32,471  
Plus: Severance payments     1,487       613                         2,100       1,950  
Plus: Loss on sale of AFS securities, net                 6,304                   6,304       5,321  
Plus: Equity method investment write-down                       29,417                    
Plus: FDIC special assessment           134             768             134        
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings   $ 44,555     $ 44,420     $ 43,656     $ 47,688     $ 49,621     $ 132,631     $ 174,523  
                             
Average total assets   $ 12,861,918     $ 12,578,706     $ 12,336,042     $ 12,306,634     $ 12,259,062     $ 12,593,206     $ 12,274,697  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1     1.38 %     1.42 %     1.42 %     1.54 %     1.61 %     1.41 %     1.90 %
                             
Average loans   $ 9,661,774     $ 9,765,428     $ 9,563,372     $ 9,581,784     $ 9,625,005     $ 9,663,518     $ 9,594,996  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1     1.83 %     1.83 %     1.84 %     1.97 %     2.05 %     1.83 %     2.43 %
                             
Average total assets   $ 12,861,918     $ 12,578,706     $ 12,336,042     $ 12,306,634     $ 12,259,062     $ 12,593,206    