Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) closed the merger of equals transaction with Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. ("Codorus") on July 1, 2024, creating a premier Pennsylvania and Maryland community bank; as a result, the Company's results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 reflect the combined operating results of the combined companies;

Codorus contributed, after fair value purchase accounting adjustments, approximately $2.2 billion in total assets, $1.6 billion in loans, and $1.9 billion in deposits at July 1, 2024;

Net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting the impact of $17.0 million in expenses related to the merger, $15.5 million of provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $4.8 million for the previously announced executive retirement, net of taxes, collectively the "non-recurring charges";

Excluding the impact of the non-recurring charges, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, were $21.4 million (1) and $1.11 (1) for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income and diluted earnings per share of $8.7 million (1) and $0.83 (1) , respectively, as adjusted for the impact of $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, net of taxes, recorded for the second quarter of 2024;

and $1.11 for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income and diluted earnings per share of $8.7 million and $0.83 , respectively, as adjusted for the impact of $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, net of taxes, recorded for the second quarter of 2024; Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.14% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.54% in the second quarter of 2024; the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, deposits and borrowings was $5.8 million of net interest income, which represents 52 basis points of net interest margin;

Noninterest income increased by $5.1 million to $12.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $7.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024; continued strength in wealth management and swap fee generation by commercial teams are driving fee income growth;

Return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was (0.57)% compared to 0.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, return on average assets was 1.55% (1) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 1.09% (1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, excluding merger-related expenses;

for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 1.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, excluding merger-related expenses; Return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was (5.85)% compared to 11.41% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, return on average equity was 15.85% (1) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 12.88% (1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, excluding merger related expenses;

for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 12.88% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, excluding merger related expenses; The provision for credit losses was $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $812 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024; the provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $15.5 million; excluding the impact of the merger, the provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was a reversal of $1.8 million;

At September 30, 2024, nonaccrual loans totaled $26.9 million, an increase of $18.5 million from $8.4 million at June 30, 2024; non-accrual loans acquired from Codorus totaled $12.8 million;

Tangible book value per common share (1) decreased to $21.12 per share at September 30, 2024 compared to $24.08 per share at June 30, 2024; this decrease was primarily due to the impact of loan marks associated with the merger and the net loss incurred for the third quarter of 2024;

decreased to $21.12 per share at September 30, 2024 compared to $24.08 per share at June 30, 2024; this decrease was primarily due to the impact of loan marks associated with the merger and the net loss incurred for the third quarter of 2024; The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, payable November 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2024.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net loss totaled $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Diluted loss per share was $0.41 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $0.87 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, excluding the impact from the non-recurring charges, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $21.4 million(1) and $1.11(1), respectively. For the second quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $8.7 million(1) and $0.83(1), respectively.

“While the results for the quarter reflected the impact of certain non-recurring charges, the core income generated by the business demonstrates the significant opportunities afforded by the additional scale and synergies created by the merger. Our core earnings were strong. We already have taken significant steps to achieve the cost savings announced in December, which we are on target to achieve in full in the defined timeline. Our system conversion in scheduled for completion in November 2024, at which time we expect further expense savings to be realized. We believe we are well on our way to improving our client experience, expanding and deepening our community presence, and enhancing shareholder value,” commented Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Merger Update

The Company acquired Codorus and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company on July 1, 2024. The merger and acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with the Company as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of Codorus at their respective fair values as of July 1, 2024. The transaction was valued at approximately $234 million and expanded the Bank’s footprint into the York, Pennsylvania market while increasing its market penetration in its existing markets.

At the time of the merger, Codorus contributed, after fair value purchase accounting adjustments, approximately $2.2 billion in assets, $1.6 billion in loans, $326.7 million in investment securities and $1.9 billion in deposits. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of net Codorus assets resulted in goodwill of $51.9 million. The merger led to a 12% dilution in our tangible book value per share which was $21.12 at September 30, 2024 compared to $24.08 at June 30, 2024. The principal cause of the dilution was the impact of the associated purchase accounting marks on loans. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio at September 30, 2024 was 7.5%. The loan fair value adjustments are expected to accrete back through income and capital as the loans mature and should lead to earnings per share and capital accretion moving forward. The fair value of assets and liabilities are subject to refinement for up to one year after the acquisition date as allowable under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

The Company incurred expenses of $32.5 million and $34.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, related to merger costs and an increased allowance for credit losses on non-PCD portion of the loans assumed from Codorus.

The Company’s financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024 reflect Orrstown’s results only on a standalone basis. As a result of this factor and the below listed adjustments related to the merger, the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment increased by $1.7 billion from June 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024 as $1.6 billion of loans, net of purchase accounting marks, were assumed in the merger with Codorus.

Investment Securities

Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $297.7 million to $826.8 million at September 30, 2024 from $529.1 million at June 30, 2024. Investments with a fair value of $326.7 million were assumed in the merger with Codorus. During the third quarter of 2024, investment securities totaling $162.7 million were sold from the portfolio acquired from Codorus. The portfolio was restructured to align the interest rate risk and credit profile for the combined balance sheet. Most of these proceeds were reinvested in investment securities as purchases of $140.4 million were made in the three months ended September 30, 2024. These purchases were partially offset by paydowns of investment securities of $20.6 million and two calls totaling $5.0 million. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio was 4.6 years at September 30, 2024 compared to 4.2 years at June 30, 2024. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at September 30, 2024, highlighting their concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels.

Deposits

During the third quarter of 2024, deposits increased by $2.0 billion to approximately $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposits of $1.9 billion were assumed in the merger. At September 30, 2024, deposits that are uninsured and not collateralized totaled $692.6 million, or 15% of total deposits compared to $422.3 million, or 16% of total deposits at June 30, 2024. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio decreased slightly to 86% at September 30, 2024 from 87% at June 30, 2024.

Borrowings

The Bank actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings were $115.4 million at September 30, 2024 and $115.0 million at June 30, 2024. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure client needs can be addressed on a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of approximately $1.0 billion at September 30, 2024. The Bank's FHLB borrowing capacity at September 30, 2024 was not inclusive of Codorus, which will be reflected in the fourth quarter.

The Company assumed $31.0 million aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures and $10.3 million aggregate amount of trust preferred securities from Codorus in the merger. Fair value adjustments of $5.1 million were recorded on July 1, 2024 which reduced the amounts recorded on the balance sheet.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $51.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $26.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, increased to 4.14% in the third quarter of 2024 from 3.54% in the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was positively impacted by the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, deposits and borrowings of $5.8 million, which represents 52 basis points of net interest margin. Funding costs show signs of stabilizing.

Several components of the net interest margin increased primarily as the result of the assets and liabilities assumed in the merger with Codorus.

Interest income on loans, on a tax equivalent basis, increased by $35.2 million to $70.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $35.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest income on investment securities, on a tax equivalent basis, was $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Interest expense, on a tax equivalent basis, increased by $14.1 million to $31.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $17.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $1.6 billion during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Average borrowings increased by $35.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Interest expense includes $0.4 million and $0 of amortization of purchase accounting marks for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans increased to $49.6 million at September 30, 2024 from $29.9 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in the ACL was primarily due to the addition of $21.4 million of reserves as a result of the merger. This increase was made up of $15.5 million for non-PCD loans, which was recognized through the provision for credit losses, and $5.9 million for PCD loans which was recognized through retained earnings. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 included a provision reversal of $1.8 million due to changes in qualitative factors, a change in the peer group utilized for the calculation and a reduction in the required reserve for unfunded commitments. The ACL to total loans was 1.25% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.27% at June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

As a result of the merger, classified loans increased by $56.8 million to $105.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $48.7 million at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans increased by $18.5 million to $26.9 million at September 30, 2024 from $8.4 million at June 30, 2024 due primarily to the assumption of $12.8 million of non-accrual loans from Codorus. Nonaccrual loans to total loans increased to 0.68% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.36% at June 30, 2024 and decreased from 1.11% at December 31, 2023. Management believes the ACL to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $5.1 million to $12.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $7.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 primarily due to the merger.

Wealth management income increased to $5.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The strong sales efforts, organic growth and stock market performance have collectively driven exceptional wealth results throughout the year. As a result of the merger, assets under management increased to approximately $3.2 billion at September 30, 2024 from $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded swap fee income of $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. Swap fee generation has been strong, but fluctuates based on market conditions and client demand.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses increased by $37.7 million to $60.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $22.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 primarily due to the merger.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, merger-related expenses totaled $17.0 million, an increase of $15.9 million, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase is due to primarily to employee separation costs, vendor contract terminations, and professional fees incurred during the third quarter of 2024. The Company will incur additional merger-related expenses from the operational and technology processes to combine systems and services of both companies, which is expected to be completed in November 2024.

Salaries and benefits expense increased by $14.0 million to $27.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $13.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The three months ended September 30, 2024 includes $4.8 million of expenses associated with the retirement of an executive.

Intangible asset amortization increased to $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase is due to the amortization expense recognized on the core deposit intangible of $35.9 million and wealth customer relationship intangible of $10.4 million established on July 1, 2024 from the merger.

Taxes other than income increased to $0.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to less than $0.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase reflects the tax credits recognized on the contributions during the second quarter of 2024.

There was $257 thousand of restructuring expenses recognized in the three months ended September 30, 2024 associated with previously announced branch closures.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 20.1% compared to 21.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2024 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies and tax credits partially offset by the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 ("TEFRA") and the impact of nondeductible merger-related costs. The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $516.2 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $237.8 million from $278.4 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to the equity assumed in the merger, net of purchase accounting adjustments, partially offset by a net loss of $7.9 million and dividends paid of $4.4 million.

Tangible book value per share(1) decreased to $21.12 per share at September 30, 2024 from $24.08 per share at June 30, 2024 due to the purchase accounting adjustments associated with the merger.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.5% at September 30, 2024 from 8.1% at June 30, 2024 due to purchase accounting marks and a net loss recorded during the third quarter of 2024. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 12.5% at September 30, 2024 compared to 13.3% at June 30, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.0% at September 30, 2024 compared to 8.9% at June 30, 2024. The loan fair value adjustments are expected to accrete back through income and capital as the loans mature and should lead to earnings per share and capital accretion moving forward.

At September 30, 2024, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Investor Relations Contact: Neelesh Kalani Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Phone (717) 510-7097





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Profitability for the period: Net interest income $ 51,697 $ 26,219 $ 104,681 $ 78,888 Provision for credit losses 13,681 136 14,791 1,264 Noninterest income 12,386 5,925 26,188 19,161 Noninterest expenses 60,299 20,447 105,407 61,451 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (9,897 ) 11,561 10,671 35,334 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,994 ) 2,535 2,305 7,314 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (7,903 ) $ 9,026 $ 8,366 $ 28,020 Financial ratios: Return on average assets (1) (0.57)% 1.18 % 0.28 % 1.25 % Return on average assets, adjusted (1) (2) (3) 1.55 % 1.18 % 1.33 % 1.25 % Return on average equity (1) (5.85)% 14.42 % 3.10 % 15.51 % Return on average equity, adjusted (1) (2) (3) 15.85 % 14.42 % 14.59 % 15.51 % Net interest margin (1) 4.14 % 3.73 % 3.88 % 3.83 % Efficiency ratio 94.1 % 63.6 % 80.5 % 62.7 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2) (3) 60.2 % 63.6 % 62.6 % 62.7 % (Loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.41 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.63 $ 2.71 Basic, adjusted (2) (3) $ 1.12 $ 0.87 $ 2.96 $ 2.71 Diluted $ (0.41 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.62 $ 2.68 Diluted, adjusted (2) (3) $ 1.11 $ 0.87 $ 2.93 $ 2.68 Average equity to average assets 9.75 % 8.18 % 9.13 % 8.09 % (1) Annualized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. (2) Ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 has been adjusted for the non-recurring charges. (3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (continued) September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 At period-end: Total assets $ 5,470,589 $ 3,064,240 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,931,807 2,269,611 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 3,561 5,816 Securities available for sale, at fair value 826,828 513,519 Total deposits 4,650,853 2,558,814 FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 137,310 147,285 Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 68,510 32,093 Shareholders' equity 516,206 265,056 Credit quality and capital ratios (1): Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25 % 1.25 % Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.68 % 1.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.49 % 0.83 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 184 % 112 % Total risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 12.5 % 13.0 % Orrstown Bank 12.3 % 12.8 % Tier 1 risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.0 % 10.8 % Orrstown Bank 11.1 % 11.6 % Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 9.8 % 10.8 % Orrstown Bank 11.1 % 11.6 % Tier 1 leverage capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 8.0 % 8.9 % Orrstown Bank 8.8 % 9.5 % Book value per common share $ 26.65 $ 24.98 (1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the CECL standard.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 65,064 $ 32,586 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 171,716 32,575 Cash and cash equivalents 236,780 65,161 Restricted investments in bank stocks 20,247 11,992 Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $845,869 and $549,089 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 826,828 513,519 Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,561 5,816 Loans 3,981,437 2,298,313 Less: Allowance for credit losses (49,630 ) (28,702 ) Net loans 3,931,807 2,269,611 Premises and equipment, net 49,839 29,393 Cash surrender value of life insurance 142,895 73,204 Goodwill 70,655 18,724 Other intangible assets, net 46,144 2,414 Accrued interest receivable 20,562 13,630 Deferred tax assets, net 38,517 22,017 Other assets 82,754 38,759 Total assets $ 5,470,589 $ 3,064,240 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 815,404 $ 430,959 Interest-bearing 3,835,449 2,127,855 Total deposits 4,650,853 2,558,814 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 21,932 9,785 FHLB advances and other borrowings 115,378 137,500 Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 68,510 32,093 Other liabilities 97,710 60,992 Total liabilities 4,954,383 2,799,184 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,723,217 shares issued and 19,373,354 outstanding at September 30, 2024; 11,204,599 shares issued and 10,612,390 outstanding at December 31, 2023 1,027 583 Additional paid—in capital 422,177 189,027 Retained earnings 117,311 117,667 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,888 ) (28,476 ) Treasury stock— 349,863 and 592,209 shares, at cost at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (8,421 ) (13,745 ) Total shareholders’ equity 516,206 265,056 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,470,589 $ 3,064,240





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Loans $ 70,647 $ 32,738 $ 142,417 $ 92,685 Investment securities - taxable 9,005 4,459 18,588 13,244 Investment securities - tax-exempt 883 861 2,641 2,591 Short-term investments 2,452 633 5,272 1,349 Total interest income 82,987 38,691 168,918 109,869 Interest expense Deposits 28,603 10,582 57,384 25,392 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 96 31 148 84 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,154 1,354 3,780 3,992 Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 1,437 505 2,925 1,513 Total interest expense 31,290 12,472 64,237 30,981 Net interest income 51,697 26,219 104,681 78,888 Provision for credit losses 13,681 136 14,791 1,264 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 38,016 26,083 89,890 77,624 Noninterest income Service charges 2,360 1,260 4,843 3,668 Interchange income 1,779 963 3,651 2,921 Swap fee income 505 255 1,079 451 Wealth management income 5,037 2,826 11,451 8,395 Mortgage banking activities 491 (142 ) 1,318 448 Investment securities gains (losses) 271 2 254 (8 ) Other income 1,943 761 3,592 3,286 Total noninterest income 12,386 5,925 26,188 19,161 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 27,190 12,885 54,137 38,135 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 4,333 2,460 9,677 7,059 Data processing 2,046 1,248 4,548 3,666 Advertising and bank promotions 537 332 1,709 1,656 FDIC insurance 862 477 1,722 1,500 Professional services 1,119 965 2,551 2,203 Taxes other than income 503 387 1,046 847 Intangible asset amortization 2,464 228 2,904 717 Merger-related expenses 16,977 — 18,784 — Restructuring expenses 257 — 257 — Other operating expenses 4,011 1,465 8,072 5,668 Total noninterest expenses 60,299 20,447 105,407 61,451 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (9,897 ) 11,561 10,671 35,334 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,994 ) 2,535 2,305 7,314 Net (loss) income $ (7,903 ) $ 9,026 $ 8,366 $ 28,020 continued Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Share information: Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.41 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.63 $ 2.71 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.41 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.62 $ 2.68 Dividends paid per share $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares - basic 19,088 10,319 13,298 10,346 Weighted average shares - diluted 19,226 10,405 13,441 10,440





ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- (In Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 184,465 $ 2,452 5.29 % $ 142,868 $ 1,864 5.25 % $ 74,523 $ 956 5.16 % $ 37,873 $ 460 4.82 % $ 57,778 $ 633 4.35 % Investment securities (1)(2) 849,700 10,123 4.77 538,451 6,114 4.54 519,851 5,694 4.39 508,891 5,890 4.63 521,234 5,548 4.26 Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) 3,989,259 70,849 7.07 2,324,942 35,690 6.17 2,308,103 36,382 6.34 2,286,678 34,055 5.91 2,256,727 32,878 5.78 Total interest-earning assets 5,023,424 83,424 6.61 3,006,261 43,668 5.84 2,902,477 43,032 5.96 2,833,442 40,405 5.67 2,835,739 39,059 5.47 Other assets 491,719 204,863 196,295 204,382 200,447 Total assets $ 5,515,143 $ 3,211,124 $ 3,098,772 $ 3,037,824 $ 3,036,186 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,554,743 16,165 2.52 $ 1,649,753 10,118 2.47 $ 1,570,622 9,192 2.35 $ 1,543,575 8,333 2.14 $ 1,541,728 7,476 1.92 Savings deposits 283,337 148 0.21 165,467 140 0.34 170,005 144 0.34 178,351 153 0.34 190,817 164 0.34 Time deposits 1,014,628 12,290 4.82 481,721 5,007 4.18 428,443 4,180 3.92 392,085 3,632 3.67 357,194 2,942 3.27 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,852,708 28,603 2.95 2,296,941 15,265 2.67 2,169,070 13,516 2.51 2,114,011 12,118 2.27 2,089,739 10,582 2.01 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 23,075 96 1.66 13,412 27 0.81 12,010 25 0.85 13,874 30 0.85 15,006 31 0.83 FHLB advances and other borrowings 115,388 1,154 3.98 115,000 1,152 4.03 137,505 1,474 4.31 127,843 1,358 4.21 128,131 1,354 4.19 Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 68,399 1,437 8.36 32,118 734 9.19 32,100 754 9.45 32,083 504 6.29 32,066 505 6.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,059,570 31,290 3.07 2,457,471 17,178 2.81 2,350,685 15,769 2.70 2,287,811 14,010 2.43 2,264,942 12,472 2.19 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 807,886 423,037 417,469 441,695 468,628 Other liabilities 110,017 57,828 62,329 59,876 54,353 Total liabilities 4,977,473 2,938,336 2,830,483 2,789,382 2,787,923 Shareholders' equity 537,670 272,788 268,289 248,442 248,263 Total $ 5,515,143 $ 3,211,124 $ 3,098,772 $ 3,037,824 $ 3,036,186 Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread 52,134 3.55 % 26,490 3.02 % 27,263 3.26 % 26,395 3.24 % 26,587 3.29 % Taxable-equivalent net interest margin 4.14 % 3.54 % 3.77 % 3.71 % 3.73 % Taxable-equivalent adjustment (437 ) (387 ) (382 ) (377 ) (368 ) Net interest income $ 51,697 $ 26,103 $ 26,881 $ 26,018 $ 26,219 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 124 % 122 % 123 % 124 % 125 % NOTES: (1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value. (3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans. (4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable. (5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status in the three months ended March 31, 2024.





ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) (continued) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent (In thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 134,136 $ 5,272 5.25 % $ 41,861 $ 1,349 4.31 % Investment securities (1)(2) 636,781 21,931 4.60 524,365 16,523 4.21 Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) 2,878,171 142,921 6.63 2,223,701 93,051 5.59 Total interest-earning assets 3,649,088 170,124 6.23 2,789,927 110,923 5.31 Other assets 298,334 196,694 Total assets $ 3,947,422 $ 2,986,621 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,927,337 35,475 2.46 $ 1,519,013 18,611 1.64 Savings deposits 206,552 432 0.28 204,832 431 0.28 Time deposits 642,959 21,477 4.46 320,000 6,350 2.65 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,776,848 57,384 2.76 2,043,845 25,392 1.66 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 16,191 148 1.22 14,190 84 0.79 FHLB advances and other borrowings 122,604 3,780 4.12 122,300 3,992 4.36 Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 44,294 2,925 8.82 32,049 1,513 6.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,959,937 64,237 2.90 2,212,384 30,981 1.87 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 550,407 480,006 Other liabilities 76,846 52,618 Total liabilities 3,587,190 2,745,008 Shareholders' equity 360,232 241,613 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,947,422 $ 2,986,621 Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread 105,887 3.33 % 79,942 3.44 % Taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.88 % 3.83 % Taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,206 ) (1,054 ) Net interest income $ 104,681 $ 78,888 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 123 % 126 % NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME: (1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value. (3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans. (4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable. (5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.





HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Profitability for the quarter: Net interest income $ 51,697 $ 26,103 $ 26,881 $ 26,018 $ 26,219 Provision for credit losses 13,681 812 298 418 136 Noninterest income 12,386 7,172 6,630 6,491 5,925 Noninterest expenses 60,299 22,639 22,469 22,392 20,447 (Loss) income before income taxes (9,897 ) 9,824 10,744 9,699 11,561 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,994 ) 2,086 2,213 2,056 2,535 Net (loss) income $ (7,903 ) $ 7,738 $ 8,531 $ 7,643 $ 9,026 Financial ratios: Return on average assets (1) (0.57)% 0.97 % 1.11 % 1.00 % 1.18 % Return on average assets, adjusted (1)(2)(3) 1.55 % 1.09 % 1.19 % 1.13 % 1.18 % Return on average equity (1) (5.85)% 11.41 % 12.79 % 12.21 % 14.42 % Return on average equity, adjusted (1)(2)(3) 15.85 % 12.88 % 13.79 % 13.77 % 14.42 % Net interest margin (1) 4.14 % 3.54 % 3.77 % 3.71 % 3.73 % Efficiency ratio 94.1 % 68.0 % 67.0 % 68.9 % 63.6 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2)(3) 60.2 % 64.6 % 65.0 % 65.6 % 63.6 % Per share information: (Loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.41 ) $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 0.74 $ 0.87 Basic, adjusted (2)(3) 1.12 0.84 0.89 0.84 0.87 Diluted (0.41 ) 0.73 0.81 0.73 0.87 Diluted, adjusted (2)(3) 1.11 0.83 0.88 0.83 0.87 Book value 26.65 25.97 25.38 24.98 22.90 Tangible book value(3) 21.12 24.08 23.47 23.03 20.94 Cash dividends paid 0.23 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 Average basic shares 19,088 10,393 10,349 10,321 10,319 Average diluted shares 19,226 10,553 10,482 10,419 10,405 (1) Annualized. (2) Ratio has been adjusted for non-recurring expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. (3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.





HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) (In thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Noninterest income: Service charges $ 2,360 $ 1,283 $ 1,200 $ 1,198 $ 1,260 Interchange income 1,779 961 911 952 963 Swap fee income 505 375 199 588 255 Wealth management income 5,037 3,312 3,102 2,945 2,826 Mortgage banking activities 491 369 458 143 (142 ) Other income 1,943 884 765 704 761 Investment securities gains (losses) 271 (12 ) (5 ) (39 ) 2 Total noninterest income $ 12,386 $ 7,172 $ 6,630 $ 6,491 $ 5,925 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits $ 27,190 $ 13,195 $ 13,752 $ 12,848 $ 12,885 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 4,333 2,705 2,639 2,534 2,460 Data processing 2,046 1,237 1,265 1,247 1,248 Advertising and bank promotions 537 774 398 501 332 FDIC insurance 862 419 441 460 477 Professional services 1,119 801 631 702 965 Taxes other than income 503 49 494 203 387 Intangible asset amortization 2,464 215 225 236 228 Merger-related expenses 16,977 1,135 672 1,059 — Restructuring expenses 257 — — — — Other operating expenses 4,011 2,109 1,952 2,602 1,465 Total noninterest expenses $ 60,299 $ 22,639 $ 22,469 $ 22,392 $ 20,447





HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) (In thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Balance Sheet at quarter end: Cash and cash equivalents $ 236,780 $ 132,509 $ 182,722 $ 65,161 $ 94,939 Restricted investments in bank stocks 20,247 11,147 11,453 11,992 12,987 Securities available for sale 826,828 529,082 514,909 513,519 495,162 Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,561 1,562 535 5,816 6,448 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 622,726 371,301 364,280 373,757 376,350 Non-owner occupied 1,164,501 710,477 707,871 694,638 630,514 Multi-family 276,296 151,542 147,773 150,675 143,437 Non-owner occupied residential 190,786 89,156 91,858 95,040 100,391 Commercial and industrial 601,469 374,976 365,524 367,085 374,190 Acquisition and development: 1-4 family residential construction 56,383 32,439 22,277 24,516 25,642 Commercial and land development 262,317 129,883 118,010 115,249 153,279 Municipal 27,960 10,594 10,925 9,812 10,334 Total commercial loans 3,202,438 1,870,368 1,828,518 1,830,772 1,814,137 Residential mortgage: First lien 451,195 271,153 270,748 266,239 248,335 Home equity – term 6,508 4,633 4,966 5,078 5,223 Home equity – lines of credit 303,165 192,736 189,966 186,450 188,736 Installment and other loans 18,131 8,713 8,875 9,774 10,405 Total loans 3,981,437 2,347,603 2,303,073 2,298,313 2,266,836 Allowance for credit losses (49,630 ) (29,864 ) (29,165 ) (28,702 ) (28,278 ) Net loans held for investment 3,931,807 2,317,739 2,273,908 2,269,611 2,238,558 Goodwill 70,655 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets, net 46,144 1,974 2,189 2,414 2,650 Total assets 5,470,589 3,198,782 3,183,331 3,064,240 3,054,435 Total deposits 4,650,853 2,702,884 2,695,951 2,558,814 2,546,435 FHLB advances and other borrowings and and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 137,310 129,625 127,099 147,285 175,241 Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 68,510 32,128 32,111 32,093 32,076 Total shareholders' equity 516,206 278,376 271,682 265,056 243,080





HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Capital and credit quality measures(1): Total risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 12.5 % 13.3 % 13.4 % 13.0 % 13.0 % Orrstown Bank 12.3 % 13.1 % 13.1 % 12.8 % 12.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 10.0 % 11.1 % 11.2 % 10.8 % 10.6 % Orrstown Bank 11.1 % 12.0 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.4 % Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 9.8 % 11.1 % 11.2 % 10.8 % 10.6 % Orrstown Bank 11.1 % 12.0 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.4 % Tier 1 leverage capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 8.0 % 8.9 % 9.0 % 8.9 % 8.7 % Orrstown Bank 8.8 % 9.5 % 9.6 % 9.5 % 9.3 % Average equity to average assets 9.75 % 8.50 % 8.66 % 8.18 % 8.18 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.68 % 0.36 % 0.56 % 1.11 % 0.98 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.49 % 0.26 % 0.40 % 0.83 % 0.73 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 184 % 357 % 226 % 112 % 127 % Other information: Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 269 $ 113 $ (42 ) $ (6 ) $ 241 Classified loans 105,465 48,722 48,997 55,030 33,593 Nonperforming and other risk assets: Nonaccrual loans 26,927 8,363 12,886 25,527 22,324 Other real estate owned 138 — — — — Total nonperforming assets 27,065 8,363 12,886 25,527 22,324 Financial difficulty modifications still accruing 9,497 — — 9 — Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 337 187 99 66 277 Total nonperforming and other risk assets $ 36,899 $ 8,550 $ 12,985 $ 25,602 $ 22,601 (1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.

Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $116.8 million and $21.1 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company incurred $17.0 million, $1.1 million, $0.7 million and $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company incurred other non-recurring charges totaling $20.2 million.

Tangible book value per common share and the impact of the non-recurring expenses on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(In thousands)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure) $ 516,206 $ 278,376 $ 271,682 $ 265,056 $ 243,080 Less: Goodwill 70,655 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets 46,144 1,974 2,189 2,414 2,650 Related tax effect (9,690 ) (415 ) (460 ) (507 ) (557 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 409,097 $ 258,093 $ 251,229 $ 244,425 $ 222,263 Common shares outstanding 19,373 10,720 10,705 10,612 10,613 Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure) $ 26.65 $ 25.97 $ 25.38 $ 24.98 $ 22.90 Intangible assets per share 5.53 1.89 1.91 1.95 1.96 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 21.12 $ 24.08 $ 23.47 $ 23.03 $ 20.94





(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Adjusted Ratios for Non-recurring Charges September 30,

2024 June 30, 2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net (loss) income (A) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ (7,903 ) $ 7,738 $ 8,531 $ 8,531 $ 9,026 $ 8,366 $ 28,020 Plus: Merger-related expenses (B) 16,977 1,135 672 672 — 18,784 — Plus: Executive retirement expenses (B) 4,758 — — — — 4,758 — Plus: Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans (B) 15,504 — — — — 15,504 — Less: Related tax effect (C) (7,915 ) (139 ) (1 ) (1 ) — (8,056 ) — Adjusted net (loss) income (D=A+B-C) - Non-GAAP $ 21,421 $ 8,734 $ 9,202 $ 9,202 $ 9,026 $ 39,356 $ 28,020 Average assets (E) $ 5,515,143 $ 3,211,124 $ 3,098,772 $ 3,098,772 $ 3,036,186 $ 3,947,422 $ 2,986,621 Return on average assets (= A / E) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure (1) (0.57)% 0.97 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.18 % 0.28 % 1.25 % Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E) - Non-GAAP (1) 1.55 % 1.09 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.18 % 1.33 % 1.25 % Average equity (F) $ 537,670 $ 272,788 $ 268,289 $ 268,289 $ 248,263 $ 360,232 $ 241,613 Return on average equity (= A / F) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure (1) (5.85)% 11.41 % 12.79 % 12.79 % 14.42 % 3.10 % 15.51 % Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F) - Non-GAAP (1) 15.85 % 12.88 % 13.79 % 13.79 % 14.42 % 14.59 % 15.51 % Weighted average shares - basic (G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 19,088 10,393 10,349 10,349 10,319 13,298 10,346 Basic (loss) earnings per share (= A / G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ (0.41 ) $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 0.82 $ 0.87 $ 0.63 $ 2.71 Basic earnings per share, adjusted (= D / G) - Non-GAAP $ 1.12 $ 0.84 $ 0.89 $ 0.89 $ 0.87 $ 2.96 $ 2.71 Weighted average shares - diluted (H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 19,226 10,553 10,482 10,482 10,405 13,441 10,440 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (= A / H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ (0.41 ) $ 0.73 $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.87 $ 0.62 $ 2.68 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (= D / H) - Non-GAAP $ 1.11 $ 0.83 $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 0.87 $ 2.93 $ 2.68 continued (1) Annualized





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30, 2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Noninterest expense (I) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 60,299 $ 22,639 $ 22,469 $ 22,469 $ 20,447 $ 105,407 $ 61,451 Less: Merger-related expenses (B) (16,977 ) (1,135 ) (672 ) (672 ) — (18,784 ) — Less: Executive retirement expenses (B) (4,758 ) — — — — (4,758 ) — Adjusted noninterest expense (J = I - B) - Non-GAAP $ 38,564 $ 21,504 $ 21,797 $ 21,797 $ 20,447 $ 81,865 $ 61,451 Net interest income (K) $ 51,697 $ 26,103 $ 26,881 $ 26,881 $ 26,219 $ 104,681 $ 78,888 Noninterest income (L) 12,386 7,172 6,630 6,630 5,925 26,188 19,161 Total operating income (M = K + L) $ 64,083 $ 33,275 $ 33,511 $ 33,511 $ 32,144 $ 130,869 $ 98,049 Efficiency ratio (= I / M) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 94.1 % 68.0 % 67.0 % 67.0 % 63.6 % 80.5 % 62.7 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= J / M) - Non-GAAP 60.2 % 64.6 % 65.0 % 65.0 % 63.6 % 62.6 % 62.7 % (1) Annualized

Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at September 30, 2024:

(In thousands)

Sector Portfolio Mix Amortized Book Fair Value Credit Enhancement AAA AA A BBB NR Collateral / Guarantee Type Unsecured ABS — % $ 3,199 $ 2,975 27 % — % — % — % — % 100 % Unsecured Consumer Debt Student Loan ABS 1 4,348 4,283 27 — — — — 100 Seasoned Student Loans Federal Family Education Loan ABS 10 83,199 82,962 11 7 80 — 13 — Federal Family Education Loan (1) PACE Loan ABS — 2,034 1,813 7 100 — — — — PACE Loans (2) Non-Agency CMBS 2 13,750 14,045 26 — — — — 100 Non-Agency RMBS 2 16,749 14,212 16 100 — — — — Reverse Mortgages (3) Municipal - General Obligation 12 99,779 93,395 11 82 7 — — Municipal - Revenue 14 121,130 112,705 — 82 12 — 6 SBA ReRemic (5) — 2,427 2,409 — 100 — — — SBA Guarantee (4) Small Business Administration 1 6,632 7,042 — 100 — — — SBA Guarantee (4) Agency MBS 18 154,058 154,762 — 100 — — — Residential Mortgages (4) Agency CMO 38 316,385 315,677 — 100 — — — U.S. Treasury securities 2 20,047 18,373 — 100 — — — U.S. Government Guarantee (4) Corporate bonds — 1,932 1,975 — — 52 48 — 100 % $ 845,669 $ 826,628 4 % 89 % 3 % 1 % 3 % (1) 97% guaranteed by U.S. government (2) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans (3) Non-agency reverse mortgages with current structural credit enhancements (4) Guaranteed by U.S. government or U.S. government agencies (5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits Note: Ratings in table are the lowest of the six rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar, DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+.

About the Company

With $5.5 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudon County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, cost savings initiatives and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigation of losses in the future. Factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; changes in interest rates; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in laws and regulations; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with litigation and legal proceedings; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger with Codorus (the “Merger”) are not realized when expected or at all; the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated; the possibility that revenues following the Merger may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the ability to complete the integration of the two companies successfully; the dilution caused by the Company’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Merger; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only and are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.