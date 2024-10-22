Submit Release
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) closed the merger of equals transaction with Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. ("Codorus") on July 1, 2024, creating a premier Pennsylvania and Maryland community bank; as a result, the Company's results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 reflect the combined operating results of the combined companies;
  • Codorus contributed, after fair value purchase accounting adjustments, approximately $2.2 billion in total assets, $1.6 billion in loans, and $1.9 billion in deposits at July 1, 2024;
  • Net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting the impact of $17.0 million in expenses related to the merger, $15.5 million of provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $4.8 million for the previously announced executive retirement, net of taxes, collectively the "non-recurring charges";
  • Excluding the impact of the non-recurring charges, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, were $21.4 million(1) and $1.11(1) for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income and diluted earnings per share of $8.7 million(1) and $0.83(1), respectively, as adjusted for the impact of $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, net of taxes, recorded for the second quarter of 2024;
  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.14% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.54% in the second quarter of 2024; the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, deposits and borrowings was $5.8 million of net interest income, which represents 52 basis points of net interest margin;
  • Noninterest income increased by $5.1 million to $12.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $7.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024; continued strength in wealth management and swap fee generation by commercial teams are driving fee income growth;
  • Return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was (0.57)% compared to 0.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, return on average assets was 1.55%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 1.09%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, excluding merger-related expenses;
  • Return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was (5.85)% compared to 11.41% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, return on average equity was 15.85%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 12.88%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, excluding merger related expenses;
  • The provision for credit losses was $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $812 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024; the provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $15.5 million; excluding the impact of the merger, the provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was a reversal of $1.8 million;
  • At September 30, 2024, nonaccrual loans totaled $26.9 million, an increase of $18.5 million from $8.4 million at June 30, 2024; non-accrual loans acquired from Codorus totaled $12.8 million;
  • Tangible book value per common share(1) decreased to $21.12 per share at September 30, 2024 compared to $24.08 per share at June 30, 2024; this decrease was primarily due to the impact of loan marks associated with the merger and the net loss incurred for the third quarter of 2024;
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, payable November 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2024.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net loss totaled $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Diluted loss per share was $0.41 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $0.87 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, excluding the impact from the non-recurring charges, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $21.4 million(1) and $1.11(1), respectively. For the second quarter of 2024, excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $8.7 million(1) and $0.83(1), respectively.

“While the results for the quarter reflected the impact of certain non-recurring charges, the core income generated by the business demonstrates the significant opportunities afforded by the additional scale and synergies created by the merger. Our core earnings were strong. We already have taken significant steps to achieve the cost savings announced in December, which we are on target to achieve in full in the defined timeline. Our system conversion in scheduled for completion in November 2024, at which time we expect further expense savings to be realized. We believe we are well on our way to improving our client experience, expanding and deepening our community presence, and enhancing shareholder value,” commented Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Merger Update

The Company acquired Codorus and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company on July 1, 2024. The merger and acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with the Company as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of Codorus at their respective fair values as of July 1, 2024. The transaction was valued at approximately $234 million and expanded the Bank’s footprint into the York, Pennsylvania market while increasing its market penetration in its existing markets.

At the time of the merger, Codorus contributed, after fair value purchase accounting adjustments, approximately $2.2 billion in assets, $1.6 billion in loans, $326.7 million in investment securities and $1.9 billion in deposits. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of net Codorus assets resulted in goodwill of $51.9 million. The merger led to a 12% dilution in our tangible book value per share which was $21.12 at September 30, 2024 compared to $24.08 at June 30, 2024. The principal cause of the dilution was the impact of the associated purchase accounting marks on loans. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio at September 30, 2024 was 7.5%. The loan fair value adjustments are expected to accrete back through income and capital as the loans mature and should lead to earnings per share and capital accretion moving forward. The fair value of assets and liabilities are subject to refinement for up to one year after the acquisition date as allowable under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

The Company incurred expenses of $32.5 million and $34.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, related to merger costs and an increased allowance for credit losses on non-PCD portion of the loans assumed from Codorus.

The Company’s financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024 reflect Orrstown’s results only on a standalone basis. As a result of this factor and the below listed adjustments related to the merger, the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment increased by $1.7 billion from June 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024 as $1.6 billion of loans, net of purchase accounting marks, were assumed in the merger with Codorus.

Investment Securities

Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $297.7 million to $826.8 million at September 30, 2024 from $529.1 million at June 30, 2024. Investments with a fair value of $326.7 million were assumed in the merger with Codorus. During the third quarter of 2024, investment securities totaling $162.7 million were sold from the portfolio acquired from Codorus. The portfolio was restructured to align the interest rate risk and credit profile for the combined balance sheet. Most of these proceeds were reinvested in investment securities as purchases of $140.4 million were made in the three months ended September 30, 2024. These purchases were partially offset by paydowns of investment securities of $20.6 million and two calls totaling $5.0 million. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio was 4.6 years at September 30, 2024 compared to 4.2 years at June 30, 2024. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at September 30, 2024, highlighting their concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels.

Deposits

During the third quarter of 2024, deposits increased by $2.0 billion to approximately $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposits of $1.9 billion were assumed in the merger. At September 30, 2024, deposits that are uninsured and not collateralized totaled $692.6 million, or 15% of total deposits compared to $422.3 million, or 16% of total deposits at June 30, 2024. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio decreased slightly to 86% at September 30, 2024 from 87% at June 30, 2024.

Borrowings

The Bank actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings were $115.4 million at September 30, 2024 and $115.0 million at June 30, 2024. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure client needs can be addressed on a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of approximately $1.0 billion at September 30, 2024. The Bank's FHLB borrowing capacity at September 30, 2024 was not inclusive of Codorus, which will be reflected in the fourth quarter.

The Company assumed $31.0 million aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures and $10.3 million aggregate amount of trust preferred securities from Codorus in the merger. Fair value adjustments of $5.1 million were recorded on July 1, 2024 which reduced the amounts recorded on the balance sheet.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $51.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $26.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, increased to 4.14% in the third quarter of 2024 from 3.54% in the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was positively impacted by the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, deposits and borrowings of $5.8 million, which represents 52 basis points of net interest margin. Funding costs show signs of stabilizing.

Several components of the net interest margin increased primarily as the result of the assets and liabilities assumed in the merger with Codorus.

Interest income on loans, on a tax equivalent basis, increased by $35.2 million to $70.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $35.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest income on investment securities, on a tax equivalent basis, was $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Interest expense, on a tax equivalent basis, increased by $14.1 million to $31.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $17.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $1.6 billion during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Average borrowings increased by $35.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Interest expense includes $0.4 million and $0 of amortization of purchase accounting marks for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans increased to $49.6 million at September 30, 2024 from $29.9 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in the ACL was primarily due to the addition of $21.4 million of reserves as a result of the merger. This increase was made up of $15.5 million for non-PCD loans, which was recognized through the provision for credit losses, and $5.9 million for PCD loans which was recognized through retained earnings. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 included a provision reversal of $1.8 million due to changes in qualitative factors, a change in the peer group utilized for the calculation and a reduction in the required reserve for unfunded commitments. The ACL to total loans was 1.25% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.27% at June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

As a result of the merger, classified loans increased by $56.8 million to $105.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $48.7 million at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans increased by $18.5 million to $26.9 million at September 30, 2024 from $8.4 million at June 30, 2024 due primarily to the assumption of $12.8 million of non-accrual loans from Codorus. Nonaccrual loans to total loans increased to 0.68% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.36% at June 30, 2024 and decreased from 1.11% at December 31, 2023. Management believes the ACL to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic conditions.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $5.1 million to $12.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $7.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 primarily due to the merger.

Wealth management income increased to $5.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The strong sales efforts, organic growth and stock market performance have collectively driven exceptional wealth results throughout the year. As a result of the merger, assets under management increased to approximately $3.2 billion at September 30, 2024 from $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded swap fee income of $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. Swap fee generation has been strong, but fluctuates based on market conditions and client demand.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses increased by $37.7 million to $60.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $22.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 primarily due to the merger.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, merger-related expenses totaled $17.0 million, an increase of $15.9 million, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase is due to primarily to employee separation costs, vendor contract terminations, and professional fees incurred during the third quarter of 2024. The Company will incur additional merger-related expenses from the operational and technology processes to combine systems and services of both companies, which is expected to be completed in November 2024.

Salaries and benefits expense increased by $14.0 million to $27.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $13.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The three months ended September 30, 2024 includes $4.8 million of expenses associated with the retirement of an executive.

Intangible asset amortization increased to $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase is due to the amortization expense recognized on the core deposit intangible of $35.9 million and wealth customer relationship intangible of $10.4 million established on July 1, 2024 from the merger.

Taxes other than income increased to $0.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to less than $0.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase reflects the tax credits recognized on the contributions during the second quarter of 2024.

There was $257 thousand of restructuring expenses recognized in the three months ended September 30, 2024 associated with previously announced branch closures.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 20.1% compared to 21.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2024 is less than the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies and tax credits partially offset by the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 ("TEFRA") and the impact of nondeductible merger-related costs. The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $516.2 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $237.8 million from $278.4 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to the equity assumed in the merger, net of purchase accounting adjustments, partially offset by a net loss of $7.9 million and dividends paid of $4.4 million.

Tangible book value per share(1) decreased to $21.12 per share at September 30, 2024 from $24.08 per share at June 30, 2024 due to the purchase accounting adjustments associated with the merger.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.5% at September 30, 2024 from 8.1% at June 30, 2024 due to purchase accounting marks and a net loss recorded during the third quarter of 2024. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 12.5% at September 30, 2024 compared to 13.3% at June 30, 2024. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.0% at September 30, 2024 compared to 8.9% at June 30, 2024. The loan fair value adjustments are expected to accrete back through income and capital as the loans mature and should lead to earnings per share and capital accretion moving forward.

At September 30, 2024, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix A for additional information.

Investor Relations Contact:
Neelesh Kalani
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Phone (717) 510-7097


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)              
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Profitability for the period:              
Net interest income $ 51,697     $ 26,219     $ 104,681     $ 78,888  
Provision for credit losses   13,681       136       14,791       1,264  
Noninterest income   12,386       5,925       26,188       19,161  
Noninterest expenses   60,299       20,447       105,407       61,451  
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense   (9,897 )     11,561       10,671       35,334  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (1,994 )     2,535       2,305       7,314  
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (7,903 )   $ 9,026     $ 8,366     $ 28,020  
               
Financial ratios:              
Return on average assets (1) (0.57)%     1.18 %     0.28 %     1.25 %
Return on average assets, adjusted (1) (2) (3)   1.55 %     1.18 %     1.33 %     1.25 %
Return on average equity (1) (5.85)%     14.42 %     3.10 %     15.51 %
Return on average equity, adjusted (1) (2) (3)   15.85 %     14.42 %     14.59 %     15.51 %
Net interest margin (1)   4.14 %     3.73 %     3.88 %     3.83 %
Efficiency ratio   94.1 %     63.6 %     80.5 %     62.7 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2) (3)   60.2 %     63.6 %     62.6 %     62.7 %
(Loss) income per common share:              
Basic $ (0.41 )   $ 0.87     $ 0.63     $ 2.71  
Basic, adjusted (2) (3) $ 1.12     $ 0.87     $ 2.96     $ 2.71  
Diluted $ (0.41 )   $ 0.87     $ 0.62     $ 2.68  
Diluted, adjusted (2) (3) $ 1.11     $ 0.87     $ 2.93     $ 2.68  
               
Average equity to average assets   9.75 %     8.18 %     9.13 %     8.09 %
               
(1) Annualized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.
(2) Ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 has been adjusted for the non-recurring charges.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)      
(continued)      
  September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024       2023  
At period-end:      
Total assets $ 5,470,589     $ 3,064,240  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   3,931,807       2,269,611  
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   3,561       5,816  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   826,828       513,519  
Total deposits   4,650,853       2,558,814  
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   137,310       147,285  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt   68,510       32,093  
Shareholders' equity   516,206       265,056  
       
Credit quality and capital ratios (1):      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.25 %     1.25 %
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.68 %     1.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.49 %     0.83 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   184 %     112 %
Total risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   12.5 %     13.0 %
Orrstown Bank   12.3 %     12.8 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   10.0 %     10.8 %
Orrstown Bank   11.1 %     11.6 %
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   9.8 %     10.8 %
Orrstown Bank   11.1 %     11.6 %
Tier 1 leverage capital:      
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   8.0 %     8.9 %
Orrstown Bank   8.8 %     9.5 %
       
Book value per common share $ 26.65     $ 24.98  
       
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the CECL standard.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)      
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 65,064     $ 32,586  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   171,716       32,575  
Cash and cash equivalents   236,780       65,161  
Restricted investments in bank stocks   20,247       11,992  
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $845,869 and $549,089 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   826,828       513,519  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   3,561       5,816  
Loans   3,981,437       2,298,313  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (49,630 )     (28,702 )
Net loans   3,931,807       2,269,611  
Premises and equipment, net   49,839       29,393  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   142,895       73,204  
Goodwill   70,655       18,724  
Other intangible assets, net   46,144       2,414  
Accrued interest receivable   20,562       13,630  
Deferred tax assets, net   38,517       22,017  
Other assets   82,754       38,759  
Total assets $ 5,470,589     $ 3,064,240  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 815,404     $ 430,959  
Interest-bearing   3,835,449       2,127,855  
Total deposits   4,650,853       2,558,814  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   21,932       9,785  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   115,378       137,500  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt   68,510       32,093  
Other liabilities   97,710       60,992  
Total liabilities   4,954,383       2,799,184  
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,723,217 shares issued and 19,373,354 outstanding at September 30, 2024; 11,204,599 shares issued and 10,612,390 outstanding at December 31, 2023   1,027       583  
Additional paid—in capital   422,177       189,027  
Retained earnings   117,311       117,667  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,888 )     (28,476 )
Treasury stock— 349,863 and 592,209 shares, at cost at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   (8,421 )     (13,745 )
Total shareholders’ equity   516,206       265,056  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,470,589     $ 3,064,240  


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     2024       2023       2024     2023  
Interest income                
Loans   $ 70,647     $ 32,738     $ 142,417   $ 92,685  
Investment securities - taxable     9,005       4,459       18,588     13,244  
Investment securities - tax-exempt     883       861       2,641     2,591  
Short-term investments     2,452       633       5,272     1,349  
Total interest income     82,987       38,691       168,918     109,869  
Interest expense                
Deposits     28,603       10,582       57,384     25,392  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased     96       31       148     84  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     1,154       1,354       3,780     3,992  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt     1,437       505       2,925     1,513  
Total interest expense     31,290       12,472       64,237     30,981  
Net interest income     51,697       26,219       104,681     78,888  
Provision for credit losses     13,681       136       14,791     1,264  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     38,016       26,083       89,890     77,624  
Noninterest income                
Service charges     2,360       1,260       4,843     3,668  
Interchange income     1,779       963       3,651     2,921  
Swap fee income     505       255       1,079     451  
Wealth management income     5,037       2,826       11,451     8,395  
Mortgage banking activities     491       (142 )     1,318     448  
Investment securities gains (losses)     271       2       254     (8 )
Other income     1,943       761       3,592     3,286  
Total noninterest income     12,386       5,925       26,188     19,161  
Noninterest expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits     27,190       12,885       54,137     38,135  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment     4,333       2,460       9,677     7,059  
Data processing     2,046       1,248       4,548     3,666  
Advertising and bank promotions     537       332       1,709     1,656  
FDIC insurance     862       477       1,722     1,500  
Professional services     1,119       965       2,551     2,203  
Taxes other than income     503       387       1,046     847  
Intangible asset amortization     2,464       228       2,904     717  
Merger-related expenses     16,977             18,784      
Restructuring expenses     257             257      
Other operating expenses     4,011       1,465       8,072     5,668  
Total noninterest expenses     60,299       20,447       105,407     61,451  
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense     (9,897 )     11,561       10,671     35,334  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (1,994 )     2,535       2,305     7,314  
Net (loss) income   $ (7,903 )   $ 9,026     $ 8,366   $ 28,020  
continued
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2024       2023       2024     2023  
Share information:                
Basic (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.41 )   $ 0.87     $ 0.63   $ 2.71  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (0.41 )   $ 0.87     $ 0.62   $ 2.68  
Dividends paid per share   $ 0.23     $ 0.20     $ 0.63   $ 0.60  
Weighted average shares - basic     19,088       10,319       13,298     10,346  
Weighted average shares - diluted     19,226       10,405       13,441     10,440  


ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME        
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)    
  Three Months Ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
      Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-
 (In Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent
 thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                                                          
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 184,465   $ 2,452     5.29 %   $ 142,868   $ 1,864     5.25 %   $ 74,523   $ 956     5.16 %   $ 37,873   $ 460     4.82 %   $ 57,778   $ 633     4.35 %
Investment securities (1)(2)   849,700     10,123     4.77       538,451     6,114     4.54       519,851     5,694     4.39       508,891     5,890     4.63       521,234     5,548     4.26  
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)   3,989,259     70,849     7.07       2,324,942     35,690     6.17       2,308,103     36,382     6.34       2,286,678     34,055     5.91       2,256,727     32,878     5.78  
Total interest-earning assets   5,023,424     83,424     6.61       3,006,261     43,668     5.84       2,902,477     43,032     5.96       2,833,442     40,405     5.67       2,835,739     39,059     5.47  
Other assets   491,719             204,863             196,295             204,382             200,447        
Total assets $ 5,515,143           $ 3,211,124           $ 3,098,772           $ 3,037,824           $ 3,036,186        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,554,743     16,165     2.52     $ 1,649,753     10,118     2.47     $ 1,570,622     9,192     2.35     $ 1,543,575     8,333     2.14     $ 1,541,728     7,476     1.92  
Savings deposits   283,337     148     0.21       165,467     140     0.34       170,005     144     0.34       178,351     153     0.34       190,817     164     0.34  
Time deposits   1,014,628     12,290     4.82       481,721     5,007     4.18       428,443     4,180     3.92       392,085     3,632     3.67       357,194     2,942     3.27  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,852,708     28,603     2.95       2,296,941     15,265     2.67       2,169,070     13,516     2.51       2,114,011     12,118     2.27       2,089,739     10,582     2.01  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   23,075     96     1.66       13,412     27     0.81       12,010     25     0.85       13,874     30     0.85       15,006     31     0.83  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   115,388     1,154     3.98       115,000     1,152     4.03       137,505     1,474     4.31       127,843     1,358     4.21       128,131     1,354     4.19  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt   68,399     1,437     8.36       32,118     734     9.19       32,100     754     9.45       32,083     504     6.29       32,066     505     6.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,059,570     31,290     3.07       2,457,471     17,178     2.81       2,350,685     15,769     2.70       2,287,811     14,010     2.43       2,264,942     12,472     2.19  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   807,886             423,037             417,469             441,695             468,628        
Other liabilities   110,017             57,828             62,329             59,876             54,353        
Total liabilities   4,977,473             2,938,336             2,830,483             2,789,382             2,787,923        
Shareholders' equity   537,670             272,788             268,289             248,442             248,263        
Total $ 5,515,143           $ 3,211,124           $ 3,098,772           $ 3,037,824           $ 3,036,186        
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread       52,134     3.55 %         26,490     3.02 %         27,263     3.26 %         26,395     3.24 %         26,587     3.29 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin         4.14 %           3.54 %           3.77 %           3.71 %           3.73 %
Taxable-equivalent adjustment       (437 )             (387 )             (382 )             (377 )             (368 )    
Net interest income     $ 51,697             $ 26,103             $ 26,881             $ 26,018             $ 26,219      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         124 %           122 %           123 %           124 %           125 %
                                                           
NOTES:                                                          
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status in the three months ended March 31, 2024.


ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME        
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)    
(continued)                      
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
      Taxable-   Taxable-       Taxable-   Taxable-
  Average   Equivalent   Equivalent   Average   Equivalent   Equivalent
(In thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
Assets                      
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 134,136   $ 5,272     5.25 %   $ 41,861   $ 1,349     4.31 %
Investment securities (1)(2)   636,781     21,931     4.60       524,365     16,523     4.21  
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)   2,878,171     142,921     6.63       2,223,701     93,051     5.59  
Total interest-earning assets   3,649,088     170,124     6.23       2,789,927     110,923     5.31  
Other assets   298,334             196,694        
Total assets $ 3,947,422           $ 2,986,621        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,927,337     35,475     2.46     $ 1,519,013     18,611     1.64  
Savings deposits   206,552     432     0.28       204,832     431     0.28  
Time deposits   642,959     21,477     4.46       320,000     6,350     2.65  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,776,848     57,384     2.76       2,043,845     25,392     1.66  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased   16,191     148     1.22       14,190     84     0.79  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   122,604     3,780     4.12       122,300     3,992     4.36  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt   44,294     2,925     8.82       32,049     1,513     6.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,959,937     64,237     2.90       2,212,384     30,981     1.87  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   550,407             480,006        
Other liabilities   76,846             52,618        
Total liabilities   3,587,190             2,745,008        
Shareholders' equity   360,232             241,613        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,947,422           $ 2,986,621        
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread       105,887     3.33 %         79,942     3.44 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin         3.88 %           3.83 %
Taxable-equivalent adjustment       (1,206 )             (1,054 )    
Net interest income     $ 104,681             $ 78,888      
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         123 %           126 %
                       
NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:                
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
 


HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)        
                   
(In thousands) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Profitability for the quarter:                  
Net interest income $ 51,697     $ 26,103     $ 26,881     $ 26,018     $ 26,219  
Provision for credit losses   13,681       812       298       418       136  
Noninterest income   12,386       7,172       6,630       6,491       5,925  
Noninterest expenses   60,299       22,639       22,469       22,392       20,447  
(Loss) income before income taxes   (9,897 )     9,824       10,744       9,699       11,561  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (1,994 )     2,086       2,213       2,056       2,535  
Net (loss) income $ (7,903 )   $ 7,738     $ 8,531     $ 7,643     $ 9,026  
                   
Financial ratios:                  
Return on average assets (1) (0.57)%     0.97 %     1.11 %     1.00 %     1.18 %
Return on average assets, adjusted (1)(2)(3)   1.55 %     1.09 %     1.19 %     1.13 %     1.18 %
Return on average equity (1) (5.85)%     11.41 %     12.79 %     12.21 %     14.42 %
Return on average equity, adjusted (1)(2)(3)   15.85 %     12.88 %     13.79 %     13.77 %     14.42 %
Net interest margin (1)   4.14 %     3.54 %     3.77 %     3.71 %     3.73 %
Efficiency ratio   94.1 %     68.0 %     67.0 %     68.9 %     63.6 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2)(3)   60.2 %     64.6 %     65.0 %     65.6 %     63.6 %
                   
Per share information:                  
(Loss) income per common share:                  
Basic $ (0.41 )   $ 0.74     $ 0.82     $ 0.74     $ 0.87  
Basic, adjusted (2)(3)   1.12       0.84       0.89       0.84       0.87  
Diluted   (0.41 )     0.73       0.81       0.73       0.87  
Diluted, adjusted (2)(3)   1.11       0.83       0.88       0.83       0.87  
Book value   26.65       25.97       25.38       24.98       22.90  
Tangible book value(3)   21.12       24.08       23.47       23.03       20.94  
Cash dividends paid   0.23       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20  
                   
Average basic shares   19,088       10,393       10,349       10,321       10,319  
Average diluted shares   19,226       10,553       10,482       10,419       10,405  
(1) Annualized.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for non-recurring expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.
 


HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)        
(continued)                  
(In thousands) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges $ 2,360   $ 1,283     $ 1,200     $ 1,198     $ 1,260  
Interchange income   1,779     961       911       952       963  
Swap fee income   505     375       199       588       255  
Wealth management income   5,037     3,312       3,102       2,945       2,826  
Mortgage banking activities   491     369       458       143       (142 )
Other income   1,943     884       765       704       761  
Investment securities gains (losses)   271     (12 )     (5 )     (39 )     2  
Total noninterest income $ 12,386   $ 7,172     $ 6,630     $ 6,491     $ 5,925  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 27,190   $ 13,195     $ 13,752     $ 12,848     $ 12,885  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   4,333     2,705       2,639       2,534       2,460  
Data processing   2,046     1,237       1,265       1,247       1,248  
Advertising and bank promotions   537     774       398       501       332  
FDIC insurance   862     419       441       460       477  
Professional services   1,119     801       631       702       965  
Taxes other than income   503     49       494       203       387  
Intangible asset amortization   2,464     215       225       236       228  
Merger-related expenses   16,977     1,135       672       1,059        
Restructuring expenses   257                        
Other operating expenses   4,011     2,109       1,952       2,602       1,465  
Total noninterest expenses $ 60,299   $ 22,639     $ 22,469     $ 22,392     $ 20,447  
                   
 


HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)            
(continued)                  
(In thousands) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Balance Sheet at quarter end:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 236,780     $ 132,509     $ 182,722     $ 65,161     $ 94,939  
Restricted investments in bank stocks   20,247       11,147       11,453       11,992       12,987  
Securities available for sale   826,828       529,082       514,909       513,519       495,162  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   3,561       1,562       535       5,816       6,448  
Loans:                  
Commercial real estate:                  
Owner occupied   622,726       371,301       364,280       373,757       376,350  
Non-owner occupied   1,164,501       710,477       707,871       694,638       630,514  
Multi-family   276,296       151,542       147,773       150,675       143,437  
Non-owner occupied residential   190,786       89,156       91,858       95,040       100,391  
Commercial and industrial   601,469       374,976       365,524       367,085       374,190  
Acquisition and development:                  
1-4 family residential construction   56,383       32,439       22,277       24,516       25,642  
Commercial and land development   262,317       129,883       118,010       115,249       153,279  
Municipal   27,960       10,594       10,925       9,812       10,334  
Total commercial loans   3,202,438       1,870,368       1,828,518       1,830,772       1,814,137  
Residential mortgage:                  
First lien   451,195       271,153       270,748       266,239       248,335  
Home equity – term   6,508       4,633       4,966       5,078       5,223  
Home equity – lines of credit   303,165       192,736       189,966       186,450       188,736  
Installment and other loans   18,131       8,713       8,875       9,774       10,405  
Total loans   3,981,437       2,347,603       2,303,073       2,298,313       2,266,836  
Allowance for credit losses   (49,630 )     (29,864 )     (29,165 )     (28,702 )     (28,278 )
Net loans held for investment   3,931,807       2,317,739       2,273,908       2,269,611       2,238,558  
Goodwill   70,655       18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets, net   46,144       1,974       2,189       2,414       2,650  
Total assets   5,470,589       3,198,782       3,183,331       3,064,240       3,054,435  
Total deposits   4,650,853       2,702,884       2,695,951       2,558,814       2,546,435  
FHLB advances and other borrowings and and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   137,310       129,625       127,099       147,285       175,241  
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt   68,510       32,128       32,111       32,093       32,076  
Total shareholders' equity   516,206       278,376       271,682       265,056       243,080  


HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)            
(continued)                  
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Capital and credit quality measures(1):                  
Total risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   12.5 %     13.3 %     13.4 %     13.0 %     13.0 %
Orrstown Bank   12.3 %     13.1 %     13.1 %     12.8 %     12.5 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   10.0 %     11.1 %     11.2 %     10.8 %     10.6 %
Orrstown Bank   11.1 %     12.0 %     11.9 %     11.6 %     11.4 %
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   9.8 %     11.1 %     11.2 %     10.8 %     10.6 %
Orrstown Bank   11.1 %     12.0 %     11.9 %     11.6 %     11.4 %
Tier 1 leverage capital:                  
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.   8.0 %     8.9 %     9.0 %     8.9 %     8.7 %
Orrstown Bank   8.8 %     9.5 %     9.6 %     9.5 %     9.3 %
                   
Average equity to average assets   9.75 %     8.50 %     8.66 %     8.18 %     8.18 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.25 %     1.27 %     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.25 %
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.68 %     0.36 %     0.56 %     1.11 %     0.98 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.49 %     0.26 %     0.40 %     0.83 %     0.73 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   184 %     357 %     226 %     112 %     127 %
                   
Other information:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 269     $ 113     $ (42 )   $ (6 )   $ 241  
Classified loans   105,465       48,722       48,997       55,030       33,593  
Nonperforming and other risk assets:                  
Nonaccrual loans   26,927       8,363       12,886       25,527       22,324  
Other real estate owned   138                          
Total nonperforming assets   27,065       8,363       12,886       25,527       22,324  
Financial difficulty modifications still accruing   9,497                   9        
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   337       187       99       66       277  
Total nonperforming and other risk assets $ 36,899     $ 8,550     $ 12,985     $ 25,602     $ 22,601  
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.

Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $116.8 million and $21.1 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company incurred $17.0 million, $1.1 million, $0.7 million and $1.1 million in merger-related expenses, respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company incurred other non-recurring charges totaling $20.2 million.

Tangible book value per common share and the impact of the non-recurring expenses on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(In thousands)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)   $ 516,206     $ 278,376     $ 271,682     $ 265,056     $ 243,080  
Less: Goodwill     70,655       18,724       18,724       18,724       18,724  
Other intangible assets     46,144       1,974       2,189       2,414       2,650  
Related tax effect     (9,690 )     (415 )     (460 )     (507 )     (557 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 409,097     $ 258,093     $ 251,229     $ 244,425     $ 222,263  
                     
Common shares outstanding     19,373       10,720       10,705       10,612       10,613  
                     
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure)   $ 26.65     $ 25.97     $ 25.38     $ 24.98     $ 22.90  
Intangible assets per share     5.53       1.89       1.91       1.95       1.96  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 21.12     $ 24.08     $ 23.47     $ 23.03     $ 20.94  
                     


(In thousands) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Adjusted Ratios for Non-recurring Charges September 30,
2024 		  June 30, 2024   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
Net (loss) income (A) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ (7,903 )   $ 7,738     $ 8,531     $ 8,531     $ 9,026     $ 8,366     $ 28,020  
Plus: Merger-related expenses (B)   16,977       1,135       672       672             18,784        
Plus: Executive retirement expenses (B)   4,758                               4,758        
Plus: Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans (B)   15,504                               15,504        
Less: Related tax effect (C)   (7,915 )     (139 )     (1 )     (1 )           (8,056 )      
Adjusted net (loss) income (D=A+B-C) - Non-GAAP $ 21,421     $ 8,734     $ 9,202     $ 9,202     $ 9,026     $ 39,356     $ 28,020  
                           
Average assets (E) $ 5,515,143     $ 3,211,124     $ 3,098,772     $ 3,098,772     $ 3,036,186     $ 3,947,422     $ 2,986,621  
Return on average assets (= A / E) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure (1) (0.57)%     0.97 %     1.11 %     1.11 %     1.18 %     0.28 %     1.25 %
Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E) - Non-GAAP (1)   1.55 %     1.09 %     1.19 %     1.19 %     1.18 %     1.33 %     1.25 %
                           
Average equity (F) $ 537,670     $ 272,788     $ 268,289     $ 268,289     $ 248,263     $ 360,232     $ 241,613  
Return on average equity (= A / F) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure (1) (5.85)%     11.41 %     12.79 %     12.79 %     14.42 %     3.10 %     15.51 %
Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F) - Non-GAAP (1)   15.85 %     12.88 %     13.79 %     13.79 %     14.42 %     14.59 %     15.51 %
                           
Weighted average shares - basic (G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   19,088       10,393       10,349       10,349       10,319       13,298       10,346  
Basic (loss) earnings per share (= A / G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ (0.41 )   $ 0.74     $ 0.82     $ 0.82     $ 0.87     $ 0.63     $ 2.71  
Basic earnings per share, adjusted (= D / G) - Non-GAAP $ 1.12     $ 0.84     $ 0.89     $ 0.89     $ 0.87     $ 2.96     $ 2.71  
                           
Weighted average shares - diluted (H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   19,226       10,553       10,482       10,482       10,405       13,441       10,440  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share (= A / H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ (0.41 )   $ 0.73     $ 0.81     $ 0.81     $ 0.87     $ 0.62     $ 2.68  
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (= D / H) - Non-GAAP $ 1.11     $ 0.83     $ 0.88     $ 0.88     $ 0.87     $ 2.93     $ 2.68  
                           
continued
(1) Annualized                          


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30, 2024   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
Noninterest expense (I) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure $ 60,299     $ 22,639     $ 22,469     $ 22,469     $ 20,447     $ 105,407     $ 61,451  
Less: Merger-related expenses (B)   (16,977 )     (1,135 )     (672 )     (672 )           (18,784 )      
Less: Executive retirement expenses (B)   (4,758 )                             (4,758 )      
Adjusted noninterest expense (J = I - B) - Non-GAAP $ 38,564     $ 21,504     $ 21,797     $ 21,797     $ 20,447     $ 81,865     $ 61,451  
                           
Net interest income (K) $ 51,697     $ 26,103     $ 26,881     $ 26,881     $ 26,219     $ 104,681     $ 78,888  
Noninterest income (L)   12,386       7,172       6,630       6,630       5,925       26,188       19,161  
Total operating income (M = K + L) $ 64,083     $ 33,275     $ 33,511     $ 33,511     $ 32,144     $ 130,869     $ 98,049  
                           
Efficiency ratio (= I / M) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure   94.1 %     68.0 %     67.0 %     67.0 %     63.6 %     80.5 %     62.7 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= J / M) - Non-GAAP   60.2 %     64.6 %     65.0 %     65.0 %     63.6 %     62.6 %     62.7 %
                           
                           
                           
(1) Annualized                          

Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at September 30, 2024:

(In thousands)

Sector Portfolio Mix   Amortized Book   Fair Value   Credit Enhancement   AAA   AA   A   BBB   NR   Collateral / Guarantee Type
Unsecured ABS %   $ 3,199   $ 2,975   27 %   %   %   %   %   100 %   Unsecured Consumer Debt
Student Loan ABS 1       4,348     4,283   27                     100     Seasoned Student Loans
Federal Family Education Loan ABS 10       83,199     82,962   11     7     80         13         Federal Family Education Loan (1)
PACE Loan ABS       2,034     1,813   7     100                     PACE Loans (2)
Non-Agency CMBS 2       13,750     14,045   26                     100      
Non-Agency RMBS 2       16,749     14,212   16     100                     Reverse Mortgages (3)
Municipal - General Obligation 12       99,779     93,395       11     82     7              
Municipal - Revenue 14       121,130     112,705           82     12         6      
SBA ReRemic (5)       2,427     2,409           100                 SBA Guarantee (4)
Small Business Administration 1       6,632     7,042           100                 SBA Guarantee (4)
Agency MBS 18       154,058     154,762           100                 Residential Mortgages (4)
Agency CMO 38       316,385     315,677           100                  
U.S. Treasury securities 2       20,047     18,373           100                 U.S. Government Guarantee (4)
Corporate bonds       1,932     1,975               52     48          
  100 %   $ 845,669   $ 826,628       4 %   89 %   3 %   1 %   3 %    
                                       
(1) 97% guaranteed by U.S. government
(2) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans
(3) Non-agency reverse mortgages with current structural credit enhancements
(4) Guaranteed by U.S. government or U.S. government agencies
(5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits
                                       
Note: Ratings in table are the lowest of the six rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar, DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+.

About the Company

With $5.5 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes adjacent counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as Loudon County, Virginia and Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties, West Virginia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, cost savings initiatives and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigation of losses in the future. Factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; changes in interest rates; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in laws and regulations; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with litigation and legal proceedings; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger with Codorus (the “Merger”) are not realized when expected or at all; the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated; the possibility that revenues following the Merger may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the ability to complete the integration of the two companies successfully; the dilution caused by the Company’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Merger; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only and are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.


Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

