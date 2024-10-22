The United Steelworkers Union Welcomes New Tariffs That Will Protect Jobs in Canada's Steel and Aluminum Sectors

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) applauds today’s implementation of tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products, following the Government of Canada's decision to address unfair trade practices. This move is a crucial step in safeguarding domestic industries and preserving union jobs across the country.

“Today’s entry into force of this new border measures is a win for Canadian workers and jobs,” said Marty Warren, National Director for the United Steelworkers. “For too long, our steel and aluminum sectors have been undermined by unfairly traded Chinese products, hurting local businesses and the communities that rely on them. These tariffs will help level the playing field, ensuring that Canadian products can compete more fairly on the market, and protecting good, unionized jobs.”

The USW applauds the Canadian government for taking decisive action to address practices such as dumping and state-sponsored subsidies, which have distorted global markets and put undue pressure on Canadian jobs. By aligning its approach with the United States, Canada is reinforcing the integrated North American supply chain, which supports stable, good-paying jobs in both countries.

These tariffs are the result of sustained efforts by the USW to broaden the application of government policies to the entire supply chain – which were originally intended to apply only to electric vehicles and the battery industry – with a focus on defending the importance of a strong, coordinated trade policy. The United Steelworkers union recognizes the dedication of its members who have consistently campaigned for fair trade policies that benefit Canada's manufacturing industry.

“As we look ahead, it is essential that these measures are effectively enforced in order to maintain their strength and effectiveness for Canadian workers and we will continue to push for further measures to maintain good manufacturing jobs in Canada,” added Warren.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information, please contact:

François Soucy, USW Communications, 873-355-2841, fsoucy@usw.ca

