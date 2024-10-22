DCPSC Announces Commissioner Richard A. Beverly's Reappointment

Washington D.C., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia proudly announces the reappointment of Commissioner Richard A. Beverly, effective October 15, 2024, for a new term extending through June 30, 2028. The unanimous decision by the Council of the District of Columbia reaffirms Commissioner Beverly’s dedicated leadership and service. First appointed by Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2016, Commissioner Beverly continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the Commission’s mission during his third term.

"Throughout his career, Commissioner Beverly has exemplified unwavering dedication to public service and the mission of the Public Service Commission. As a commissioner, he has worked tirelessly to ensure that our utility companies provide safe, reliable, and affordable services to District residents and reach our clean energy goals," stated Chairman Emile Thompson.

Commissioner Richard A. Beverly’s reappointment marks another chapter in his distinguished public service career. His journey with the DC Government began as a hearing officer, later ascending to the role of General Counsel for the Public Service Commission in 1997. Following this, he was honored with a presidential appointment to serve as a member of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Administrative Review Board before returning to the DCPSC in 2002. Commissioner Beverly has also contributed to his community as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner, a volunteer arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau, and remains an active member of the Bar for both the U.S. District Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

###

Attachment

Whitney Douglas Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia 2026265100 wdouglas@psc.dc.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.