AmeriCorps Ramps Up Disaster Response in North Carolina and Florida Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton

WASHINGTON, DC, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced today that more than 140 additional AmeriCorps members are deploying to North Carolina and Florida this week in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. These AmeriCorps Disaster Response Team members will join ongoing recovery and relief efforts in both states, supporting local communities as they begin the long process of rebuilding.

AmeriCorps members will address the immediate needs of these communities, including debris removal, distribution of emergency supplies, shelter support, donations management and volunteer coordination. The deploying AmeriCorps Disaster Response Teams include grantees from across the country. Among the new members deploying, 73 are supporting Florida with AmeriCorps grantees from across the nation including Florida Conservation Corps, Southwest Conservation Corps, and California Conservation Corps. An additional 70 AmeriCorps members are supporting North Carolina recovery and serving with grantees AmeriCorps St. Louis, Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa, Conservation Corps North Carolina, American Conservation Experience East, SBP and Utah Conservation Corps.

“AmeriCorps has a long history of supporting communities affected by natural disasters, and we’re proud to expand our presence in North Carolina and Florida during this critical time,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Our members are uniquely trained to respond to these situations, and their commitment to helping communities recover and rebuild after disasters – and in the months and years to come – is at the heart of our mission.”

AmeriCorps members were on the ground responding three days after the hurricane made landfall with numerous members from AmeriCorps NCCC and AmeriCorps NCCC FEMA Corps programs. With the new A-DRT deployments, there are now approximately 390 AmeriCorps members in impacted states in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. AmeriCorps members are also in Texas and Washington, DC supporting personnel mobilization, conducting in-processing, and orienting responders. To date, AmeriCorps members have helped more than 2,600 people in a disaster area, helping them in shelters, with survivor assistance work, debris removal and more. They have made contact with more than 800 people, making sure they have information about how to get assistance.

AmeriCorps members already on the ground have been working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross, state emergency management agencies, and local nonprofits to provide critical support services. With these additional deployments, the agency aims to increase its capacity to meet urgent needs while also planning for long-term recovery efforts.

AmeriCorps members have a longstanding commitment to supporting local communities, not only in the immediate aftermath of disasters but also in the long-term recovery process. They are known for their dedication, often remaining in affected areas long after media attention has faded. They are still aiding in the long-term recovery from Hurricanes Ian and Matthew.

AmeriCorps’ current focus is on immediate relief work, but the agency's history with disaster response includes coordinating long-term recovery projects. These projects have ranged from rebuilding homes and supporting mental health services for affected families to conducting outreach programs that connect residents with essential resources like housing assistance and food programs.

In the coming weeks, AmeriCorps will continue to evaluate the situation and adjust its response as necessary, ensuring that affected communities receive the resources and support needed to rebuild stronger and more resilient. AmeriCorps urges anyone who wants to get involved to seek volunteer opportunities following the disaster. For those interested in national service opportunities in emergency management, visit AmeriCorps.Gov/Serve. To learn more about AmeriCorps disaster response, visit AmeriCorps.Gov/DisasterServices.

