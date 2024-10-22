Hanmi Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $14.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with $14.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. The return on average assets for the third quarter of 2024 was 0.79% and the return on average equity was 7.55%, compared with a return on average assets of 0.77% and the return on average equity of 7.50% for the second quarter of 2024.

CEO Commentary

“Our third quarter results were strong, with solid performance across all key operating metrics in the third quarter,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi. “Net interest margin increased five basis points to 2.74% driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets and lower funding costs. Loans grew by 2% driven by a 27% increase in loan production and total deposits were up led by 5% growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. These results reflect the continued success of our relationship banking model and our portfolio diversification strategy.”

“During the quarter, we remained focused on our disciplined credit administration practices and are pleased to report that we resolved several criticized and nonaccrual loans and recognized a recovery on a previously charged-off loan. We also proactively moved three loans to the special mention category to monitor them more closely. These loans are current, and we are confident they are well protected.”

“Hanmi is well-positioned for a strong close to 2024 with a robust balance sheet, ample liquidity, healthy capital ratios, and a solid loan pipeline. Our team remains committed to delivering the solutions our customers need and results our shareholders expect,” concluded Lee.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Third quarter net income was $14.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with $14.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024. The increase reflects a $2.0 million, or 9.4%, increase in pretax, preprovision income, propelled by a 2.9% increase in net interest income.

Loans receivable were $6.26 billion at September 30, 2024, up 1.3% from the end of the second quarter of 2024, driven by a 27% increase in loan production to $347.8 million with a weighted average interest rate of 7.92%.

Deposits were $6.40 billion at September 30, 2024, up 1.2% from the end of the second quarter of 2024; noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 32.0% of total deposits. During the quarter, noninterest bearing demand deposits grew 4.7%, while time deposits declined 3.2% from the prior quarter.

Net interest income for the third quarter was $50.1 million, up 2.9% from the second quarter of 2024, driven by strong operational performance. Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) expanded five basis points to 2.74%, as the average yield on loans increased to 6.00%, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits remained unchanged at 4.27%.

Noninterest expense was $35.1 million for the third quarter, down 0.6% from the second quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting the absence of the second quarter $0.3 million branch consolidation charge.

Credit loss expense for the third quarter was $2.3 million, compared with $1.0 million for the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses increased $1.4 million to $69.2 million at September 30, 2024, or 1.11% of loans. For the third quarter, net loan charge-offs of $0.9 million included a $1.1 million charge-off on a nonaccrual loan transferred to held-for-sale and a $1.7 million recovery of a nonaccrual loan.

Asset quality included several notable actions: nonaccrual loans fell 18.8% to $15.2 million and included pay-offs of $6.8 million while criticized assets increased, with downgrades to special mention of three loans totaling $129.8 million, offset by the move to the held-for-sale nonaccrual loan category of the previously identified $28.3 million completed construction loan, upgrades of $6.1 million, and additional loan pay-offs of $1.3 million. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Bank completed the sale of the nonaccrual loan.

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q3 2024 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Q3-24 Q3-24 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 vs. Q2-24 vs. Q3-23 Net income $ 14,892 $ 14,451 $ 15,164 $ 18,633 $ 18,796 $ 441 $ (3,904 ) Net income per diluted common share $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.01 $ (0.13 ) Assets $ 7,712,299 $ 7,586,347 $ 7,512,046 $ 7,570,341 $ 7,350,140 $ 125,952 $ 362,159 Loans receivable $ 6,257,744 $ 6,176,359 $ 6,177,840 $ 6,182,434 $ 6,020,785 $ 81,385 $ 236,959 Deposits $ 6,403,221 $ 6,329,340 $ 6,376,060 $ 6,280,574 $ 6,260,072 $ 73,881 $ 143,149 Return on average assets 0.79 % 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.02 -0.21 Return on average stockholders' equity 7.55 % 7.50 % 7.90 % 9.70 % 9.88 % 0.06 -2.33 Net interest margin 2.74 % 2.69 % 2.78 % 2.92 % 3.03 % 0.05 -0.29 Efficiency ratio (1) 59.98 % 62.24 % 62.42 % 58.86 % 51.82 % -2.26 8.16 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.42 % 9.19 % 9.23 % 9.14 % 8.89 % 0.23 0.53 Tangible common equity per common share (2) $ 24.03 $ 22.99 $ 22.86 $ 22.75 $ 21.45 1.04 2.58 (1) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.



Results of Operations

Net interest income for the third quarter was $50.1 million, up 2.9% from $48.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in loan interest income. The increase in loan interest income was a result of increases in loan yields and average balances. The yield on average loans for the third quarter increased slightly to 6.00% from 5.99% for the second quarter of 2024. Average loans were $6.11 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 0.4% from $6.09 billion for the second quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 4.27% for the third quarter of 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were $4.40 billion for the third quarter, up 0.3%, from $4.38 billion for the prior quarter. Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) for the third quarter was 2.74%, compared with 2.69% for the second quarter of 2024.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-24 Q3-24 Net Interest Income 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 vs. Q2-24 vs. Q3-23 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 92,182 $ 90,752 $ 91,674 $ 89,922 $ 85,398 1.6 % 7.9 % Interest on securities 5,523 5,238 4,955 4,583 4,204 5.4 % 31.4 % Dividends on FHLB stock 356 357 361 341 317 -0.3 % 12.3 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,356 2,313 2,604 2,337 4,153 1.9 % -43.3 % Total interest and dividend income $ 100,417 $ 98,660 $ 99,594 $ 97,183 $ 94,072 1.8 % 6.7 % Interest on deposits 47,153 46,495 45,638 40,277 36,818 1.4 % 28.1 % Interest on borrowings 1,561 1,896 1,655 2,112 753 -17.7 % 107.3 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,652 1,649 1,646 1,654 1,646 0.2 % 0.4 % Total interest expense 50,366 50,040 48,939 44,043 39,217 0.7 % 28.4 % Net interest income $ 50,051 $ 48,620 $ 50,655 $ 53,140 $ 54,855 2.9 % -8.8 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Average Earning Assets and Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-24 Q3-24 Interest-bearing Liabilities 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 vs. Q2-24 vs. Q3-23 Loans receivable (1) $ 6,112,324 $ 6,089,440 $ 6,137,888 $ 6,071,644 $ 5,915,423 0.4 % 3.3 % Securities 986,041 979,671 969,520 961,551 955,473 0.7 % 3.2 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 183,027 180,177 201,724 181,140 317,498 1.6 % -42.4 % Average interest-earning assets $ 7,297,777 $ 7,265,673 $ 7,325,517 $ 7,230,720 $ 7,204,779 0.4 % 1.3 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 83,647 $ 85,443 $ 86,401 $ 86,679 $ 94,703 -2.1 % -11.7 % Money market and savings 1,885,799 1,845,870 1,815,085 1,669,973 1,601,826 2.2 % 17.7

% Time deposits 2,427,737 2,453,154 2,507,830 2,417,803 2,438,112 -1.0 % -0.4 % Average interest-bearing deposits 4,397,183 4,384,467 4,409,316 4,174,455 4,134,641 0.3

% 6.3 % Borrowings 143,479 169,525 162,418 205,951 120,381 -15.4 % 19.2 % Subordinated debentures 130,403 130,239 130,088 129,933 129,780 0.1 % 0.5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,671,065 $ 4,684,231 $ 4,701,822 $ 4,510,339 $ 4,384,802 -0.3

% 6.5 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 1,908,833 $ 1,883,765 $ 1,921,189 $ 2,025,212 $ 2,136,156 1.3 % -10.6 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.

For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-24 Q3-24 Average Yields and Rates 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 vs. Q2-24 vs. Q3-23 Loans receivable(1) 6.00 % 5.99 % 6.00 % 5.88 % 5.73 % 0.01 0.27 Securities (2) 2.27 % 2.17 % 2.07 % 1.93 % 1.79 % 0.10 0.48 FHLB stock 8.65 % 8.77 % 8.87 % 8.25 % 7.67 % -0.12 0.98 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 5.12 % 5.16 % 5.19 % 5.12 % 5.19 % -0.04 -0.07 Interest-earning assets 5.48 % 5.46 % 5.47 % 5.34 % 5.19 % 0.02 0.29 Interest-bearing deposits 4.27 % 4.27 % 4.16 % 3.83 % 3.53 % 0.00 0.74 Borrowings 4.33 % 4.50 % 4.10 % 4.07 % 2.48 % -0.17 1.85 Subordinated debentures 5.07 % 5.07 % 5.06 % 5.09 % 5.07 % 0.00 0.00 Interest-bearing liabilities 4.29 % 4.30 % 4.19 % 3.88 % 3.55 % -0.01 0.74 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.74 % 2.69 % 2.78 % 2.92 % 3.03 % 0.05 -0.29 Cost of deposits 2.97 % 2.98 % 2.90 % 2.58 % 2.33 % -0.01 0.64 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.



Credit loss expense for the third quarter was $2.3 million, compared with $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Third quarter credit loss expense included a $2.3 million credit loss expense for loan losses. Third quarter net loan charge-offs were $0.9 million, compared with second quarter net loan charge-offs of $1.8 million. Third quarter net loan charge-offs included a $1.1 million charge-off on a nonaccrual loan transferred to held-for-sale and a $1.7 million recovery on a nonaccrual loan.

Noninterest income for the third quarter increased $0.3 million to $8.4 million, or 4.7%, from $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Third quarter noninterest income included a $0.9 million gain from the sale and leaseback of a branch property, while second quarter noninterest income included a $0.3 million death benefit on bank-owned life insurance. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The volume of SBA loans sold in the third quarter decreased to $23.0 million, from $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, while trade premiums were 8.54% for the third quarter of 2024, unchanged from the second quarter. Mortgage loans sold in the third quarter were $20.9 million, with a premium of 2.32%, compared with $19.5 million and 2.00% for the second quarter, resulting in income of $0.3 million for the third quarter, compared with $0.4 million for the prior quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-24 Q3-24 Noninterest Income 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 vs. Q2-24 vs. Q3-23 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,311 $ 2,429 $ 2,450 $ 2,391 $ 2,605 -4.9 % -11.3 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,254 1,277 1,414 1,245 1,155 -1.8 % 8.6 % Servicing income 817 796 712 772 838 2.6 % -2.5 % Bank-owned life insurance income (expense) 320 638 304 (29 ) 280 -49.8 % 14.3 % All other operating income 1,008 908 928 853 1,178 11.0 % -14.4 % Service charges, fees & other 5,710 6,048 5,808 5,232 6,056 -5.6 % -5.7 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,544 1,644 1,482 1,448 1,172 -6.1 % 31.7 % Gain on sale of mortgage loans 324 365 443 - - -11.2 % 100.0 % Gain on sale of bank premises 860 - - - 4,000 100.0 % -78.5 % Total noninterest income $ 8,438 $ 8,057 $ 7,733 $ 6,680 $ 11,228 4.7 % -24.8 %



Noninterest expense for the third quarter decreased by $0.2 million to $35.1 million from $35.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease reflects primarily the absence of the $0.3 million branch consolidation expense recognized in the second quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 60.0%, compared with 62.2% for the second quarter of 2024.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-24 Q3-24 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 vs. Q2-24 vs. Q3-23 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,851 $ 20,434 $ 21,585 $ 20,062 $ 20,361 2.0 % 2.4 % Occupancy and equipment 4,499 4,348 4,537 4,604 4,825 3.5 % -6.8 % Data processing 3,839 3,686 3,551 3,487 3,490 4.2 % 10.0 % Professional fees 1,492 1,749 1,893 1,977 1,568 -14.7 % -4.8 % Supplies and communication 538 570 601 613 552 -5.6 % -2.5 % Advertising and promotion 631 669 907 990 534 -5.7 % 18.2 % All other operating expenses 2,875 3,251 3,160 3,252 2,852 -11.6 % 0.8 % Subtotal 34,725 34,707 36,234 34,985 34,182 0.1 % 1.6 % Branch consolidation expense - 301 - - - -100.0 % 0.0 % Other real estate owned expense 77 6 22 15 16 1183.3 % 381.3 % Repossessed personal property expense 278 262 189 211 47 6.1 % 491.5 % Total noninterest expense $ 35,080 $ 35,276 $ 36,445 $ 35,211 $ 34,245 -0.6 % 2.4 %



Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing an effective tax rate of 29.5% and 29.3%, respectively.

Financial Position

Total assets at September 30, 2024 increased 1.7%, or $126.0 million, to $7.71 billion from $7.59 billion at June 30, 2024. The sequential quarter increase was due to a $125.3 million increase in loans and loans held-for-sale, and a $31.3 million increase in securities, offset partially by a $25.3 million decrease in cash and due from banks.

Loans receivable, before allowance for credit losses, were $6.26 billion at September 30, 2024, up from $6.18 billion at June 30, 2024.

Loans held-for-sale were $54.3 million at September 30, 2024, up from $10.5 million at June 30, 2024. At the end of the third quarter, loans held-for-sale consisted of $8.8 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, $18.3 million of residential mortgage loans and the $27.2 million nonaccrual loan. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Bank completed the sale of this nonaccrual loan.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-24 Q3-24 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 vs. Q2-24 vs. Q3-23 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,932,088 $ 3,888,505 $ 3,878,677 $ 3,889,739 $ 3,773,015 1.1 % 4.2 % Residential/consumer loans 939,285 954,209 970,362 962,661 926,326 -1.6 % 1.4 % Commercial and industrial loans 879,092 802,372 774,851 747,819 728,792 9.6 % 20.6 % Equipment finance 507,279 531,273 553,950 582,215 592,652 -4.5 % -14.4 % Loans receivable 6,257,744 6,176,359 6,177,840 6,182,434 6,020,785 1.3 % 3.9 % Loans held for sale 54,336 10,467 3,999 12,013 11,767 419.1 % 361.8 % Total $ 6,312,080 $ 6,186,826 $ 6,181,839 $ 6,194,447 $ 6,032,552 2.0 % 4.6 %

As of Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 62.3 % 62.9 % 62.7 % 62.8 % 62.5 % Residential/consumer loans 14.9 % 15.4 % 15.7 % 15.5 % 15.4 % Commercial and industrial loans 13.9 % 13.0 % 12.5 % 12.1 % 12.1 % Equipment finance 8.0 % 8.5 % 9.0 % 9.4 % 9.8 % Loans receivable 99.1 % 99.8 % 99.9 % 99.8 % 99.8 % Loans held for sale 0.9 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



New loan production was $347.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 at an average rate of 7.92%, while payoffs were $77.6 million during the quarter at an average rate of 6.63%.

Commercial real estate loan production for the third quarter of 2024 was $110.2 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $105.1 million, SBA loan production was $51.6 million, equipment finance production was $40.1 million, and residential mortgage loan production was $40.8 million.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 110,246 $ 87,632 $ 60,085 $ 178,157 $ 106,151 Commercial and industrial loans 105,086 59,007 50,789 52,079 67,907 SBA loans 51,616 54,486 30,817 48,432 36,109 Equipment finance 40,066 42,594 39,155 57,334 71,075 Residential/consumer loans 40,758 30,194 53,115 53,465 55,026 Subtotal 347,772 273,913 233,961 389,467 336,268 Payoffs (77,603 ) (148,400 ) (86,250 ) (77,961 ) (62,140 ) Amortization (151,674 ) (83,640 ) (90,711 ) (106,610 ) (116,411 ) Loan sales (43,868 ) (42,945 ) (55,321 ) (29,861 ) (22,496 ) Net line utilization 9,426 1,929 (4,150 ) (11,609 ) (70,238 ) Charge-offs & OREO (2,668 ) (2,338 ) (2,123 ) (1,777 ) (9,369 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 6,176,359 6,177,840 6,182,434 6,020,785 5,965,171 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 6,257,744 $ 6,176,359 $ 6,177,840 $ 6,182,434 $ 6,020,785



Deposits were $6.40 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024, up $73.9 million, or 1.2%, from $6.33 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Driving the change was a $91.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a $64.0 million increase in money market and savings deposits, partially offset by a $78.3 million decrease in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 32.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2024 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 97.7%.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-24 Q3-24 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 vs. Q2-24 vs. Q3-23 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,051,790 $ 1,959,963 $ 1,933,060 $ 2,003,596 $ 2,161,238 4.7 % -5.1 % Demand: interest-bearing 79,287 82,981 87,374 87,452 88,133 -4.5 % -10.0 % Money market and savings 1,898,834 1,834,797 1,859,865 1,734,658 1,576,006 3.5 % 20.5 % Time deposits 2,373,310 2,451,599 2,495,761 2,454,868 2,434,695 -3.2 % -2.5 % Total deposits $ 6,403,221 $ 6,329,340 $ 6,376,060 $ 6,280,574 $ 6,260,072 1.2 % 2.3 %

As of Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 32.0 % 31.0 % 30.3 % 31.9 % 34.5 % Demand: interest-bearing 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.4 % Money market and savings 29.7 % 29.0 % 29.2 % 27.6 % 25.2 % Time deposits 37.1 % 38.7 % 39.1 % 39.1 % 38.9 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



Stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2024 was $736.7 million, up $29.6 million from $707.1 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was due to third quarter net income, net of dividends paid, adding $7.3 million to stockholders’ equity for the period. Additionally, there was a $20.7 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on securities available for sale and a $2.2 million decrease in unrealized after-tax losses on cash flow hedges, all due to changes in interest rates during the third quarter of 2024. Hanmi also repurchased 75,000 shares of common stock, or $1.4 million, during the quarter at an average share price of $19.10. At September 30, 2024, 1,255,000 shares remain under Hanmi’s share repurchase program. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $725.7 million, or 9.42% of tangible assets, at September 30, 2024, compared with $696.0 million, or 9.19% of tangible assets at the end of the prior quarter. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for more information.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At September 30, 2024, Hanmi’s preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95% and its total risk-based capital ratio was 15.04%, compared with 12.11% and 15.24%, respectively, at the end of the prior quarter.

As of Ratio Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-24 Q3-24 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 vs. Q2-24 vs. Q3-23 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 15.04 % 15.24 % 15.20 % 14.95 % 15.07 % -0.20 -0.03 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.29 % 12.46 % 12.40 % 12.20 % 12.30 % -0.17 -0.01 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.95 % 12.11 % 12.05 % 11.86 % 11.95 % -0.16 0.00 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.56 % 10.51 % 10.36 % 10.37 % 10.27 % 0.05 0.29 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.28 % 14.51 % 14.50 % 14.27 % 14.42 % -0.23 -0.14 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.24 % 13.47 % 13.44 % 13.26 % 13.42 % -0.23 -0.18 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.24 % 13.47 % 13.44 % 13.26 % 13.42 % -0.23 -0.18 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.43 % 11.41 % 11.29 % 11.32 % 11.25 % 0.02 0.18 (1) Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2024



Asset Quality

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.24% of loans at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared with 0.22% at the end of the prior quarter.

Criticized loans totaled $160.0 million at September 30, 2024, up from $70.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter, the Bank moved the previously identified $28.3 million completed construction loan for a memory-care and assisted-living facility from the special mention category to the held-for-sale nonaccrual category. In addition, the Bank recognized a $1.1 million charge-off on this loan. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Bank completed the sale of this nonaccrual loan.

Also, during the third quarter, the Bank downgraded to special mention two commercial real estate loans in the hospitality industry for $109.7 million and a commercial and industrial loan in the health care industry for $20.1 million. Pay-offs of $8.1 million decreased criticized loans (and classified loans), while upgrades of $6.1 million also decreased criticized loans (and special mention loans). Offsetting the decrease in classified loans were additions of $2.5 million.

Nonperforming loans were $15.5 million at September 30, 2024, down from $19.2 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease primarily reflects pay-offs of $6.8 million, where the pay-off of a previously identified $3.9 million nonperforming loan resulted in a $1.7 million recovery. Offsetting the decrease were additions of $3.1 million.

Nonperforming assets were $16.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024, down from $20.0 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.21% at September 30, 2024, and 0.26% at the end of the prior quarter.

Gross charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were $3.8 million, compared with $2.3 million for the preceding quarter. Charge-offs included $1.1 million on the previously identified $28.3 million completed construction loan. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans were $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, and included a $1.7 million recovery on a previously identified $3.9 million commercial loan in the health care industry. As a result, net charge-offs were $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with net charge-offs of $1.8 million for the prior quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $69.2 million at September 30, 2024, compared with $67.7 million at June 30, 2024. Specific allowances for loans decreased $1.6 million, while the allowance for quantitative and qualitative considerations increased $3.1 million. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.11% at September 30, 2024 and 1.10% at June 30, 2024.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-24 Q3-24 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 vs. Q2-24 vs. Q3-23 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 15,027 $ 13,844 $ 15,839 $ 10,263 $ 9,545 $ 1,183 $ 5,482 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.24 % 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.02 0.08 Criticized loans: Special mention $ 131,575 $ 36,921 $ 62,317 $ 65,314 $ 76,473 $ 94,654 $ 55,102 Classified 28,377 33,945 23,670 31,367 33,134 (5,568 ) (4,757 ) Total criticized loans $ 159,952 $ 70,866 $ 85,987 $ 96,681 $ 109,607 $ 89,086 $ 50,345 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 15,248 $ 19,245 $ 14,025 $ 15,474 $ 15,783 $ (3,997 ) $ (535 ) Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 242 - - - - 242 242 Nonperforming loans* 15,490 19,245 14,025 15,474 15,783 (3,755 ) (293 ) Other real estate owned, net 772 772 117 117 117 - 655 Nonperforming assets** $ 16,262 $ 20,017 $ 14,142 $ 15,591 $ 15,900 $ (3,755 ) $ 362 Nonperforming assets to assets* 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.22 % -0.05 -0.01 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.26 % -0.06 -0.01 * Excludes a $27.2 million nonperforming loan held-for-sale. ** Excludes repossessed personal property of $1.2 million, $1.2 million, $1.3 million, $1.3 million, and $1.3 million as of Q3-24, Q2-24, Q1-24, Q4-23, and Q3-23, respectively

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Allowance for credit losses related to loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 67,729 $ 68,270 $ 69,462 $ 67,313 $ 71,024 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 2,312 1,248 404 (2,880 ) 5,167 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (878 ) (1,789 ) (1,596 ) 5,029 (8,878 ) Balance at end of period $ 69,163 $ 67,729 $ 68,270 $ 69,462 $ 67,313 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.06 % 0.12 % 0.10 % -0.33 % 0.60 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 2,010 $ 2,297 $ 2,474 $ 2,463 $ 2,476 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items (26 ) (287 ) (177 ) 11 (13 ) Balance at end of period $ 1,984 $ 2,010 $ 2,297 $ 2,474 $ 2,463 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 739,975 $ 795,391 $ 792,769 $ 813,960 $ 848,886 (1) Annualized



Corporate Developments

On July 25, 2024, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2024 third quarter of $0.25 per share. Hanmi paid the dividend on August 21, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call today, October 22, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PT, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hanmi.com/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

inflation and fluctuations in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments, the level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make, the level of loan sales and the cost we pay to retain and attract deposits and secure other types of funding;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;

risks of natural disasters;

legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;

the failure to maintain current technologies;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

strategic transactions we may enter into;

the adequacy of and changes in the methodology for computing our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses; and

cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna

Investor Relations

Financial Profiles, Inc.

lfortuna@finprofiles.com

310-622-8251

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, June 30, Percentage September 30, Percentage 2024 2024 Change 2023 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 287,767 $ 313,079 -8.1 % $ 289,006 -0.4 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 908,921 877,638 3.6 % 817,242 11.2 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 54,336 10,467 419.1 % 11,767 361.8 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 6,188,581 6,108,630 1.3 % 5,953,472 3.9 % Accrued interest receivable 21,955 23,958 -8.4 % 20,715 6.0 % Premises and equipment, net 21,371 21,955 -2.7 % 20,707 3.2 % Customers' liability on acceptances 67 551 -87.8 % 1,386 -95.2 % Servicing assets 6,683 6,836 -2.2 % 7,156 -6.6 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,031 11,048 -0.2 % 11,131 -0.9 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 56,851 56,534 0.6 % 56,364 0.9 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 138,351 139,266 -0.7 % 144,809 -4.5 % Total assets $ 7,712,299 $ 7,586,347 1.7 % $ 7,350,140 4.9 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,051,790 $ 1,959,963 4.7 % $ 2,161,238 -5.1 % Interest-bearing 4,351,431 4,369,377 -0.4 % 4,098,834 6.2 % Total deposits 6,403,221 6,329,340 1.2 % 6,260,072 2.3 % Accrued interest payable 52,613 47,699 10.3 % 50,286 4.6 % Bank's liability on acceptances 67 551 -87.8 % 1,386 -95.2 % Borrowings 300,000 292,500 2.6 % 162,500 84.6 % Subordinated debentures 130,478 130,318 0.1 % 129,860 0.5 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 89,211 78,880 13.1 % 82,677 7.9 % Total liabilities 6,975,590 6,879,288 1.4 % 6,686,781 4.3 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 34 34 0.0 % 34 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 589,567 588,647 0.2 % 586,169 0.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (55,140 ) (78,000 ) 29.3 % (99,422 ) 44.5 % Retained earnings 340,718 333,392 2.2 % 308,007 10.6 % Less treasury stock (138,470 ) (137,014 ) -1.1 % (131,429 ) -5.4 % Total stockholders' equity 736,709 707,059 4.2 % 663,359 11.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,712,299 $ 7,586,347 1.7 % $ 7,350,140 4.9 %



Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Percentage September 30, Percentage 2024 2024 Change 2023 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 92,182 $ 90,752 1.6 % $ 85,398 7.9 % Interest on securities 5,523 5,238 5.4 % 4,204 31.4 % Dividends on FHLB stock 356 357 -0.3 % 317 12.3 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,356 2,313 1.9 % 4,153 -43.3 % Total interest and dividend income 100,417 98,660 1.8 % 94,072 6.7 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 47,153 46,495 1.4 % 36,818 28.1 % Interest on borrowings 1,561 1,896 -17.7 % 753 107.3 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,652 1,649 0.2 % 1,646 0.4 % Total interest expense 50,366 50,040 0.7 % 39,217 28.4 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 50,051 48,620 2.9 % 54,855 -8.8 % Credit loss expense 2,286 961 137.9 % 5,154 -55.6 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 47,765 47,659 0.2 % 49,701 -3.9 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,311 2,429 -4.9 % 2,605 -11.3 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,254 1,277 -1.8 % 1,155 8.6 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,544 1,644 -6.1 % 1,172 31.7 % Other operating income 3,329 2,707 23.0 % 6,296 -47.1 % Total noninterest income 8,438 8,057 4.7 % 11,228 -24.8 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,851 20,434 2.0 % 20,361 2.4 % Occupancy and equipment 4,499 4,607 -2.3 % 4,825 -6.8 % Data processing 3,839 3,686 4.2 % 3,490 10.0 % Professional fees 1,492 1,749 -14.7 % 1,568 -4.8 % Supplies and communications 538 570 -5.6 % 552 -2.5 % Advertising and promotion 631 669 -5.7 % 534 18.2 % Other operating expenses 3,230 3,561 -9.3 % 2,915 10.8 % Total noninterest expense 35,080 35,276 -0.6 % 34,245 2.4 % Income before tax 21,123 20,440 3.3 % 26,684 -20.8 % Income tax expense 6,231 5,989 4.0 % 7,888 -21.0 % Net income $ 14,892 $ 14,451 3.1 % $ 18,796 -20.8 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.49 $ 0.48 $ 0.62 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 29,968,004 30,055,913 30,251,961 Diluted 30,033,679 30,133,646 30,292,872 Common shares outstanding 30,196,755 30,272,110 30,410,582



Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Percentage 2024 2023 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 274,608 $ 249,888 9.9 % Interest on securities 15,717 12,356 27.2 % Dividends on FHLB stock 1,075 888 21.1 % Interest on deposits in other banks 7,270 9,012 -19.3 % Total interest and dividend income 298,670 272,144 9.7 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 139,286 94,431 47.5 % Interest on borrowings 5,112 4,755 7.5 % Interest on subordinated debentures 4,948 4,828 2.5 % Total interest expense 149,346 104,014 43.6 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 149,324 168,130 -11.2 % Credit loss expense 3,474 7,210 -51.8 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 145,850 160,920 -9.4 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 7,189 7,756 -7.3 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 3,945 3,586 10.0 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 4,669 4,253 9.8 % Other operating income 8,425 11,904 -29.2 % Total noninterest income 24,228 27,499 -11.9 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 62,870 61,336 2.5 % Occupancy and equipment 13,643 13,737 -0.7 % Data processing 11,076 10,208 8.5 % Professional fees 5,134 4,278 20.0 % Supplies and communications 1,710 1,866 -8.4 % Advertising and promotion 2,207 2,114 4.4 % Other operating expenses 10,160 7,777 30.6 % Total noninterest expense 106,800 101,316 5.4 % Income before tax 63,278 87,103 -27.4 % Income tax expense 18,772 25,695 -26.9 % Net income $ 44,506 $ 61,408 -27.5 % Basic earnings per share: $ 1.47 $ 2.01 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.47 $ 2.01 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,048,748 30,296,991 Diluted 30,117,269 30,338,678 Common shares outstanding 30,196,755 30,410,582



Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,112,324 $ 92,182 6.00 % $ 6,089,440 $ 90,752 5.99 % $ 5,915,423 $ 85,398 5.73 % Securities (2) 986,041 5,523 2.27 % 979,671 5,238 2.17 % 955,473 4,204 1.79 % FHLB stock 16,385 356 8.65 % 16,385 357 8.77 % 16,385 317 7.67 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 183,027 2,356 5.12 % 180,177 2,313 5.16 % 317,498 4,153 5.19 % Total interest-earning assets 7,297,777 100,417 5.48 % 7,265,673 98,660 5.46 % 7,204,779 94,072 5.19 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 54,843 55,442 59,994 Allowance for credit losses (67,906 ) (67,908 ) (70,173 ) Other assets 251,421 252,410 240,145 Total assets $ 7,536,135 $ 7,505,617 $ 7,434,745 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 83,647 $ 31 0.15 % $ 85,443 $ 32 0.15 % $ 94,703 $ 32 0.13 % Money market and savings 1,885,799 17,863 3.77 % 1,845,870 17,324 3.77 % 1,601,826 12,485 3.09 % Time deposits 2,427,737 29,259 4.79 % 2,453,154 29,139 4.78 % 2,438,112 24,301 3.95 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,397,183 47,153 4.27 % 4,384,467 46,495 4.27 % 4,134,641 36,818 3.53 % Borrowings 143,479 1,561 4.33 % 169,525 1,896 4.50 % 120,381 753 2.48 % Subordinated debentures 130,403 1,652 5.07 % 130,239 1,649 5.07 % 129,780 1,646 5.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,671,065 50,366 4.29 % 4,684,231 50,040 4.30 % 4,384,802 39,217 3.55 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,908,833 1,883,765 2,136,156 Other liabilities 171,987 162,543 159,127 Stockholders' equity 784,250 775,078 754,660 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,536,135 $ 7,505,617 $ 7,434,745 Net interest income $ 50,051 $ 48,620 $ 54,855 Cost of deposits 2.97 % 2.98 % 2.33 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.64 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.74 % 2.69 % 3.03 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.



Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,113,214 $ 274,608 6.00 % $ 5,933,525 $ 249,888 5.63 % Securities (2) 978,439 15,717 2.17 % 969,146 12,356 1.73 % FHLB stock 16,385 1,076 8.77 % 16,385 888 7.25 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 188,290 7,269 5.16 % 247,581 9,012 4.87 % Total interest-earning assets 7,296,328 298,670 5.47 % 7,166,637 272,144 5.08 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 56,217 62,354 Allowance for credit losses (68,305 ) (71,236 ) Other assets 249,517 237,111 Total assets $ 7,533,757 $ 7,394,866 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 85,158 $ 92 0.14 % $ 100,997 $ 88 0.12 % Money market and savings 1,849,053 51,740 3.74 % 1,506,776 29,687 2.63 % Time deposits 2,462,779 87,454 4.74 % 2,355,923 64,656 3.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,396,990 139,286 4.23 % 3,963,696 94,431 3.19 % Borrowings 158,419 5,112 4.31 % 194,530 4,755 3.27 % Subordinated debentures 130,244 4,948 5.06 % 129,632 4,828 4.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,685,653 149,346 4.26 % 4,287,858 104,014 3.24 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,904,611 2,223,891 Other liabilities 166,372 140,070 Stockholders' equity 777,121 743,047 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,533,757 $ 7,394,866 Net interest income $ 149,324 $ 168,130 Cost of deposits 2.95 % 2.04 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.21 % 1.84 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.74 % 3.14 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Hanmi Financial Corporation 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets $ 7,712,299 $ 7,586,347 $ 7,512,046 $ 7,570,341 $ 7,350,140 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 ) (11,048 ) (11,074 ) (11,099 ) (11,131 ) Tangible assets $ 7,701,268 $ 7,575,299 $ 7,500,972 $ 7,559,242 $ 7,339,009 Stockholders' equity (1) $ 736,709 $ 707,059 $ 703,100 $ 701,891 $ 663,359 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,031 ) (11,048 ) (11,074 ) (11,099 ) (11,131 ) Tangible stockholders' equity (1) $ 725,678 $ 696,011 $ 692,026 $ 690,792 $ 652,228 Stockholders' equity to assets 9.55 % 9.32 % 9.36 % 9.27 % 9.03 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.42 % 9.19 % 9.23 % 9.14 % 8.89 % Common shares outstanding 30,196,755 30,272,110 30,276,358 30,368,655 30,410,582 Tangible common equity per common share $ 24.03 $ 22.99 $ 22.86 $ 22.75 $ 21.45 (1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.